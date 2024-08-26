Free Pavel Durov - Sign Now!

France's refusal to allow Russia consular access to Citizen Pavel Durov violates Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Affairs.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is still in custody in France and is being investigated by the national cyber crime unit and the national fraud office, a French police spokesman said on Monday.

Durov is accused of being passive with regards to cyber and financial crimes being committed on the Telegram platform, the spokesperson said.

How has Russia responded to Durov’s arrest?

The relationship between Russia and Durov has been fraught with tension. After Durov left the country, Russia began blocking Telegram in 2018 when the app refused to provide state security services with access to users’ encrypted messages. The ban was lifted in 2020, though the app — like other online platforms in Russia — faces censorship and government scrutiny.

However, after the entrepreneur’s arrest, Russia was quick to respond, and its embassy in France demanded consular access to Durov and demanded that he have access to his rights.

More OFFICIAL info from the Russian Embassy will be coming soon!

Interest of Justice calling Russian Embassy for more info on the Pavel Durov arrest.

We will post news as soon as we get it:

We have information coming soon for you all from the Embassy of Russia in France. Hang tight! France Embassy is in hiding and refusing to answer any media requests!

Putin calls on all NGO’s to call for Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s immediate release.

Let’s Go! It’s go time folks!

We are at Russia’s service and at the service of all unjustly imprisoned in the fight to defend free opinion and free speech.

Let’s say it loud! FRANCE - you are in breach of duty by refusing Russia access to their citizen and keeping Telegram founder Pavel Durov incommunicado!

We are watching. We are demanding the international treaty obligations met by France to allow detained Citizens prompt consular access!

Unbridled access to private communications are NOT a government right!

Sign Demand to France for Pavel Durov to be freed and see his Consulate NOW!

Content of the demand to Free Pavel Durov & allow access to Russian Consulate is below:

Today Is Monday August 26, 2024 and My name is Dustin Bryce, I am speaking today on behalf of of Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association and Stop Global Censorship. We would to address a matter of utmost urgency and international importance in the recent detention of Pavel Durov, a Russian citizen and the founder of Telegram. France has raised serious concerns about the respect for consular rights and international law. The world is concerned that France's approach may be intended to chill free speech and is unjustified. The Russian Embassy in Paris has made immediate requests for consular access to Mr. Durov, as is their right and duty under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. However, we have received reports that French authorities are refusing to cooperate in this matter. This situation is unacceptable and potentially violates international law. The Vienna Convention clearly outlines the rights of foreign nationals to communicate with their consular representatives, especially in cases of arrest or detention. France, as a signatory to this convention, has an obligation to uphold these principles. We call upon the French government to immediately grant consular access to Mr. Durov. This is not a request, but a demand based on established international norms and treaties. The right of a citizen to communicate with their country's representatives is fundamental and must be respected, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their detention. Let us remind ourselves of the potential consequences of violating the Vienna Convention. Such actions can lead to cases being brought before the International Court of Justice, damage diplomatic relations, and even result in the suspension or termination of treaty obligations. France must consider the gravity of its actions and the potential repercussions on the international stage. We urge French authorities to rectify this situation without delay. Allow the Russian Embassy in Paris to fulfill its consular duties and ensure that Mr. Durov's legal rights are fully respected. This is not only about one individual but about upholding the principles that govern international relations and protect the rights of all citizens abroad. The world is watching, and we expect France to demonstrate its commitment to international law and diplomatic norms. The time for action is now. Let us work together to resolve this issue swiftly and in accordance with established international protocols. Go to StopGlobalCensorship.org/FreeDurov to support free speech and sign the demand Organized by Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association. Thank you

This petition has been co-drafted by the Co-Founders of Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association, the international community is gravely concerned about the wrongful detention of Pavel Durov. Along with the signatories below, we demand the immediate release of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who was wrongfully arrested on August 24, 2024, at Le Bourget airport in Paris. The accusations against him—ranging from supporting terrorism to drug possession, fraud, money laundering, and more—are unfounded and politically driven. Pavel Durov’s arrest represents a direct assault on the values of privacy, free expression, and secure communication.

Background: Pavel Durov, a trailblazer in digital privacy and freedom, established Telegram as a secure messaging service to shield users from unauthorized surveillance and censorship. With a global user base of over 700 million, Telegram is a crucial platform for free communication, particularly in areas where freedom of speech is under threat.

On August 24, 2024, while making a routine stop for refueling at Le Bourget airport in Paris, Pavel Durov’s private jet, which was en route to another destination, was seized. Despite being aware of the potential risks in France, Durov, who was accompanied by his wife and security detail, was confident that his innocence would prevail. However, he was unexpectedly and wrongfully arrested based on false allegations.

The Baseless Charges: The accusations against Durov are not only shocking but also entirely without merit. These include:

Supporting Terrorism : There is no credible evidence to substantiate this claim. Telegram is a neutral platform that upholds privacy and free speech; any misuse by individuals is not reflective of its founder.

Drug Possession and Money Laundering : These charges are fabricated to damage Durov’s reputation. His record as an entrepreneur is spotless, with no involvement in criminal activities.

Possession of Pedophile Content : This vile accusation is a smear tactic aimed at discrediting a man who has always advocated for individual rights and freedoms.

Fraud and Receiving Stolen Goods: Once again, these charges are groundless. Durov’s business practices have always been transparent and lawful.

These accusations seem to be part of a broader effort to undermine encrypted communication platforms like Telegram that empower individuals against surveillance and control.

Why This Matters: Pavel Durov’s arrest is not just an attack on one individual; it is an attack on everyone who values privacy, freedom of speech, and secure communication. Allowing these charges to stand would set a dangerous precedent, enabling governments to suppress dissent and control information by targeting those who provide tools for free and private communication.

Our Demands: We demand the immediate release of Pavel Durov and the dismissal of all charges against him. We also call for the protection of encrypted communication platforms, which are essential for safeguarding privacy and freedom in the digital age.

How You Can Help: Sign this petition to show your support for Pavel Durov and the principles of freedom and privacy he represents. Share this petition widely to raise awareness of this injustice and urge the French authorities to rectify this wrongful arrest. Time is critical—please share this petition with as many people as possible.

Pavel Durov’s arrest is a gross miscarriage of justice. Let us stand together to free him and defend the values of privacy, freedom of expression, and secure communication. Together, we can make a difference.

Countries that violate the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations can face several consequences:

International Court of Justice (ICJ) Rulings: Violations can lead to cases being brought before the ICJ, which may rule against the violating country, as seen in the LaGrand case against the United States.

Diplomatic Repercussions: Violations can undermine a country's diplomatic relations and international reputation, as compliance with the Vienna Convention is seen as upholding the rule of law.

Treaty Suspension or Termination: Under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, material breaches can lead to the suspension or termination of treaty obligations by other parties

Here is what we are told about Durov, Telegram and the case from mainstream AlJazeera:

Who is Durov and why was he detained?

Russian-born Durov, 39, co-founded what became one of Russia’s most popular social media networks, VKontakte, in his native St Petersburg, in 2007. He has been compared with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In 2013, he grabbed global headlines by publicly offering a job to whistleblower and former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson earlier this year, Durov claimed that he was under pressure to give Russian authorities access to data from accounts of Ukrainian pro-democracy activists in 2014 — and that he refused to do so.

As the Russian government tightened its grip on the internet and President Vladimir Putin’s allies started to take control of VKontakte, Durov sold his stake in the platform in 2014 and fled the country.

He then shifted his focus to Telegram, an app he co-founded with his brother Nikolai when he was 28.

Durov has been living in Dubai and is a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and France, according to Telegram. It is unclear whether he has given up his Russian citizenship.

Business magazine Forbes estimates his wealth at $15.5bn, as of Sunday morning.

Co-founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]

Durov has maintained a hands-off stance on moderation, positioning the app as private and censorship. Nonetheless, some experts have cautioned that this approach has led to Telegram becoming a hotspot for illicit activity and extremism.

According to a report by the AFP news agency, he was detained “over offences alleged to have been conducted on Telegram, ranging from fraud, to drug trafficking, cyberbullying and organised crime, including promoting terrorism and fraud.”

While the European Union and the United States have fined other social media platforms for violations their rules and regulations, and their lawmakers have hauled up leaders of digital firms for public hearings, they are not known to have arrested major tech leaders.

In 2016, a senior Facebook executive was arrested in Brazil after the company didn’t give information from WhatsApp related to a drug trafficking investigation. The parent company of Facebook, which was renamed Meta in 2021, owns WhatsApp.

What is Telegram?

Launched in August 2013, Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app. The platform allows users to send messages, photos and large files as well as create groups for “up to 200,000 people or channels for broadcasting to unlimited audiences”.

These features, coupled with the app’s minimal moderation, made it an ideal venue for individuals and groups banned from other platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Since its creation, the platform has surged in popularity; it now has nearly one billion active users and has emerged as an important communication tool in conflict zones, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Telegram development team is currently based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by Statista, Telegram is the third most downloaded messenger app globally following WhatsApp and Snapchat.

In 2023, India, Russia, and the US were the app’s top markets based on download figures. In 2021, it was the most downloaded app worldwide with one billion downloads.

Telegram says that Durov “supports Telegram financially and ideologically”. The platform specifically stays away from “politically motivated censorship”, however, it specifies that it does block “terrorist bots and channels”.

The platform makes money through revenue from advertising and a premium subscription programme launched two years ago.

“We are hoping to become profitable next year, if not this year,” Durov told the Financial Times in March.

“The main reason why we started to monetise is because we wanted to remain independent,” he said. “Generally speaking, we see value in [an IPO] as a means to democratise access to Telegram’s value.”