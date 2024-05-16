Just a few days ago Slovakia confirmed they will unequivocally REJECT the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR Amendments. That is a BIG DEAL.

The Slovakian PM Robert Fico has also been on an truth bender and accountability mission which caused him to state the obvious: “One study after another confirms the scandalous consequences of mass vaccination with untested experimental vaccines.” He vowed to investigate.

Share

Donate To Sue The WHO

Earlier today, May 15, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital after being shot five times in what his office has called an "assassination attempt."

Prime Minister Robert Fico

Surgery reportedly went well

Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC Fico's surgery "went well."

"I was very shocked ... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well — and I guess in the end he will survive ... he's not in a life threatening situation at this moment," Taraba said.

Slovak media said the shooter was a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall. The man was allegedly a member of the Slovak Society of Writers and the author of three collections of poetry.

The shocking incident

"Today, after the government meeting in Handlova, there was an assassination attempt on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico," the government said.

Local broadcaster TA3 reported that five shots were fired in the central Slovakian town, at least one hitting Fico in the stomach.

Video footage from the scene showed Fico's bodyguards dragging him into his car and police officers pinning down an apparent suspect.

Handlova hospital director Marta Eckhardtova told the AFP news agency, "Mr. Fico was brought into our hospital and he was treated at our vascular surgery clinic."

Officials initially said Fico was being transferred to the capital, Bratislava, before his office said he was being taken to another hospital in the nearby city of Banska.

On Wednesday evening, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, a close party ally of Fico, told reporters that doctors were still operating on the Prime Minister and "fighting for his life." He described Fico's condition as "extremely serious."

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said authorities suspected a "political motive."

What do we know about the shooting?

The shooting occurred in Handlova, a small town about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Bratislava. It occurred in front of the local "House of Culture" where populist leader Fico had been meeting supporters just three weeks ahead of crucial European Parliament elections. "Just as I was about to shake his hand, I heared four shots and Robert fell to the ground," one eye-witness told local public broadcaster RTVS. "It was horrible, they were shots from behind."

Another eye-witness said of the shooter: "The man was stood here from the start, he was just waiting."

Slovak media said the shooter was a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall.

The man was allegedly a member of the Slovak Society of Writers and the author of three collections of poetry.

The Slovakian parliament's Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of parliament, which was adjourned until further notice.

Was it the UN & WHO mercenary cartel… or… more realistically, was it the opposition to Slovakias biggest opposition party trying to stop the huge protest planned for Wed night?

Following the shooting, Slovakia's biggest opposition party called off a planned protest against government public broadcaster reforms which had been set for Wednesday evening.

Share

Can we all get it together and sue the WHO yet? IOJ FINALLY has a few CRITICAL cases ready to file, and humanity needs us to serve them on the bad guys! Please help with the legal and service of process fees. We are as serious as it gets : ) TOGETHER WE CAN SUE AND WIN!

Donate To Sue The WHO

Leave a comment