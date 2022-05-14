As far as the IHR amendments: Don’t freak out. Stay the course. All actions matter in the next few weeks and months.

We asked James Roguski (the recent IHR and treaty Paul Revere sounding the alarm), just how many groups or attorneys are working on the IHR amendment problem?

He said a few days ago that he asked groups internationally and only one group in Louisiana is trying to take legal action, other than IOJ family. Yesterday we heard another group is taking action as well. Those groups are talking to representatives which is rad and covers the legislators!

This is (as far as we know) the ONLY legal group actually confronting the WHO and government World Health Assembly delegates directly in a way that we can box them in and hold them all to account to either not adopt the amendments themselves or we will all be forced to sue for injunction to prevent the adoption in certain countries. ON IT. (World Health Assembly is the WHO’s decision making body by the way)

Remember - sign our online petition SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!!

Its IMPERATIVE that before they decide anything May 22-28th, 2022 we must demand ample time for due process and meaningful participation by the public and this LAW AND CIVICS TREATY MONITORING COMMITTEE.

IHR can be considered a treaty to monitor as well as all treaties human rights obligations…. so we appointed ourselves as oversight….

We got to TELL HHS OGA TODAY (May 13, 2022) THAT WE ARE THEIR OVERSIGHT. Guess what? They listened and told us we can send more stuff - we actually got HHS to extend their own deadline by throwing our weight around and acting as if.

Isn’t that what the WHO does? Just self appoint themselves as the overlords of humanity?

Well that goes TWO WAYS dammit!

Now we are MONITORING you Tedros.

HUMANITY IS WATCHING THE WHO AND WE WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT USURPATION OF NATIONAL AND INDIVIDUAL SOVEREIGNTY.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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