Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Vicky. Ácuña
May 22, 2022

La OMS carece de valor ético para actuar por encima de los pueblos del mundo y de la soberanía de cada país. No apoyo el tratado que pretenden imponer.

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Vicky. Ácuña's avatar
Vicky. Ácuña
May 22, 2022

La OMS carece de valor ético para actuar por encima de los pueblos del mundo y de la soberanía de cada país. No apoyo el tratado que pretenden imponer.

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