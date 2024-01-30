We are backing up our fellow freedom fighter James Roguski by posting a form for you all to write in to the US Government to #Enforce Article 55

(open for all global Citizens to sign) to tell them Don’t you DARE Violate IHR Article 55

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Prevent Late IHR Amendments from being Adopted At WHA77!

The States dragged their feet to agree on IHR amendments (we think on purpose) and as a result, on January 27, 2024 the WHO DG Tedros was unable to meet the mandatory IHR deadline of 4 months prior to WHA to communicate the agreed upon IHR package to the Member States.

BIG WIN on our side - the children of the light are pretty much kicking the asses of the children of the dark. It is law. What is wrong always comes into balance, but it takes ACTION. Let’s keep active and loud. It’s WORKING IN A HUGE WAY.

See the rule: Rules are rules.

The rules say States need to see any agreed upon IHR Amendments at least 4 months of the vote at WHA (world health assembly). This is obviously only fair to provide due process.

See IHR Article 55 - The mandatory 4 month deadline just PASSED thank goodness!

Sign The Demand!

Enforce Article 55 - Prevent Late IHR Amendments At WHA 77

Sign The Demand: https://whowatch.org/enforce-article-55-prevent-late-ihr-amendments

Content of the letter to sign:

Dear HHS Secretary Xavier Beccara, HHS OGA Director Loyce Pace, Deputy Director Colin McCliff, please forward to Anthony Blinken at the State Department and US President Joe Biden, Please formally notify DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization that the United States will not approve any IHR amendment at the World Health Assembly, WHA 77 Article 55 of the international Health regulations requires that any amendments to be considered at the upcoming assembly must be presented at least four months in advance of the assembly. January the 27th, 2024, was the deadline for the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to communicate to you and every other member Nation a package of amendments to be considered at the 77th World Health Assembly. Since the WHO DG failed to communicate a package of amendments in alignment with Article 55, please halt all further approvals and alert the WHO DG that US will not approve any IHR amendment at the World Health Assembly, WHA 77. We demand to halt any further approvals of any late IHR amendments which would be in violation of article 55. Respectfully,

Here is James Roguski’s video asking to put pressure on the US government & tell them to #Enforce Article 55

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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