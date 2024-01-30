Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Tip's avatar
Tip
Jan 30, 2024

You can’t insert your name in the list on the page today.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
Jan 30, 2024

That's right! Nobody's above the law, right? :-). That's my favorite quote from Nancy Pelosi other than when she said we have to pass Obamacare in order to read it

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