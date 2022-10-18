Costa Rica’s Health Authorities are telling the courts and citizens that Pfizer BioNTech is not experimental so the courts are forced to deny peoples requests for protection from forced medical and scientific experimentation.

We have complained of false testimony and received the following answer 3 times, other times were ignored when we complained of the false testimony:

According to the Constitutional Chamber in regards to the testimony of Daniel Salas that the alleged “vaccines” are “not experimental”: “On the other hand, the appellant refers to the fact that, in his opinion, the report rendered by the Minister contains false assessments. In this regard, this Chamber has reiterated the evidentiary value that the legislator granted, through the creation of the Law that created this jurisdiction, to the reports rendered by the appealed authorities. The second paragraph of Article 44 of the Law of the Constitutional Jurisdiction is clear when it establishes that: "The reports shall be considered to be given under oath. Therefore, any inaccuracy or falsehood shall cause the official to incur the penalties of perjury or false testimony, according to the nature of the facts contained in the report". It is precisely on the basis of the foregoing that such reports, as long as they have not been reliably disproved by other evidentiary means, prior to the issuance of the judgment, shall be considered as true. Thus, in accordance with the aforementioned article 44, inaccuracies or falsehoods that a report may contain will cause the allegedly responsible official to incur in the crimes of perjury or false testimony. Therefore, it is not up to this Chamber to determine the existence or not of these crimes, but to the criminal judge, so that if the appellant considers that the actions of the appealed authority are typical in relation to the mentioned regulations and that they incurred in falsehood, he may file the respective complaint before the Public Prosecutor's Office, so that it is there where the fallacy or not of the statements of the appellant may be determined.”

Of course we filed another case saying its a travesty we cant be reasonably heard because the constitutional chamber sends us in circles to the prosecutor and the ordinary court who are both extremely slow, inefficient and inactive which violates our right to due process and prompt justice.

After over a year of trying to get the false testimony dealt with and a criminal case # that is still being investigated, we were invited back last week by the Constitutional Chamber to re-file as a prima facie case with just the evidence of the confession and the higher laws of Nuremberg Code and Siracusa Principles Article 69 a & b.

see: Siracusa Principles 69. No state, including those that are not parties to the Covenant, may suspend or violate, even in times of public emergency:

(a) the right to life;

(b) freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and from medical or scientific experimentation;

This is the first time in over a year the court has said they can take a case instead of send us in circles. They agreed they can do a summary proceeding on the merits because we were already sent in circles and we are demanding our right to prompt justice is finally honored. We have a confession from January 24, 2022 that its experimental and we told the court this is just unacceptable. We have the invite back, the Amparo case is filed with the proof its experimental and the confession it’s experimental.

Let’s see what happens next.

How long can the lie live in the shadows of light and truth?

We believe we will expose the prima facie proof of Mengele style experimentation that occurred in Costa Rica due to false testimony and fraud on the court.

We believe we will be able to prove the FDA and WHO are responsible for crimes against humanity, along with the CR Health Authorities (many agents in CR are also double agents of the World Health Organization). Other countries are involved as well.

This will be a long term process involving a series of SUSTAINED ACTIONS to stop crimes against humanity and prohibit the PAHO/WHO baby experimenters in Costa Rica.

If you would like to read PAHO’s/WHO’s document called “should health research be conducted with children” it is attached below so you can determine for yourself if there should be a trial for crimes against humanity.

Should Health Research Be Conducted With Children Paho Who Pan American 3.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Does anyone other than the PAHO in the world health organization really believe that research should be done on children? Are they out on a limb? You tell us?

stopcrimesagainsthumanity.org

Thats it. MUCH more to come! We need to get back to work now to finish and post the next couple legal actions in the stop crimes against humanity saga!

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It is you, the few donors we have, that singlehandedly make our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States possible.

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