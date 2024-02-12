IOJ's Letter To HHS OGA Director Loyce Pace's Chief of Staff: "The WHO is not functional and so far neither is the HHS in regards to scientific or research integrity, which we explain in our brief"

When the top bosses and Directors of top Agencies ignore you (as usual)...

go to their BOSSES!!!

IOJ is moving up the chain of accountability to rat out WHO & HHS OGA wrongdoers to the top bosses and directly request help to stop the shots.

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IoJ is on a serious momentum of stopping the COVID-19 experimental products starting with the people in charge such as the WHO EUL and the United Nations. We will not stop until the victims of worldwide crimes against humanity are heard loud and clear and the jabs are removed from the UN global marketplace. We must delist COVID-19 jabs from the Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The Attorney is not filing the Nuremberg or other complaints until he gets his FULL downpayment which we are saving up for. IoJ Needs your help with this pronto. Help us help the world on this! Tell everyone you know that this mission needs help and real resources! We really think we can win & have built a very good record against WHO that can waive their immunity and hold them responsible (helping countries to EXIT WHO)

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, we congratulate WHO on this significant anniversary and we express our gratitude both to the public health experts at WHO and health care workers all around the world for their dedicated efforts in protecting our communities. - HHS OGA Director Loyce Pace

HHS OGA is Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs

Loyce Pace is the Director of HHS OGA and the one who presented the infamous IHR amendments from 2022 to WHO.

Letter to Loyce Pace’s Boss, Chief of Staff Michael Beard on 2/6/2024 4:43 PM

Dear Michael Beard, Loyce Pace seems to be out of the office a lot. Her auto responder directed us to you so we are forwarding the below message in regards to WHO's issues of serious delicts which the HHS is helping facilitate. We have been trying to reach out to Miss. Pace with this urgent information many times for well over a year but she repeatedly misses (avoids) our requests. We have even spoken about the serious issues last May in front of Loyce Pace who has never tried to respond about the serious delicts or our unanswered WHO ethics complaints, please see https://rumble.com/v2lwy0c-ioj-speaking-truth-to-power-exposing-w.h.o.-crimes-may-3-2023-hhs-stakehold.html. The WHO is not functional and so far neither is the HHS in regards to scientific or research integrity, which we explain in our brief. We call upon you to personally assess and address our serious concerns which have been brought to HHS's attention many times with no response. We are formally requesting you to personally and promptly respond to us. The matter is urgent and serious on more than one level. In particular there is a serious issue where the Surgeon Gen. of Florida and our Chief Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon former Vice President of Pfizer, expert toxicology witness Janci Lindsay are calling to halt the COVID-19 vaccines for likely integration into DNA through the similar mechanisms of gene therapy which carries an unreasonable risk. The FDA has failed to give any motivation for denying our request to revoke the EUA because they have failed to address the most egregious acts of willfull blindness which amount to research misconduct by failing to include the serious injuries of Maddy DeGaray and the serious identified risk of Vaccine Associated Enhanced Disease VAED which is causing negative efficacy. The concerns are especially urgent considering the Florida Surgeon Generals alert was issued over a month ago due to the FDA's failure to even respond to scientific inquiries showing proof of mechanism of potential DNA integration through the inclusion of DNA SV40 plasmids. If Dr. Ladapo, Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Janci Lindsay and her colleague Dr. Kevin McKernan are correct and the FDA who is non responsive and inactive are incorrect, the human genome which is the heritage to humanity is literally at stake. Based on your actions today, the human genome will either be protected by issuing precautionary measures, or the reckless application of these biological agents which are unproven interventions outside of clinical trials applied unethically, will continue to threaten humanities future by very likely tampering with our DNA into our germ line which affects future generations without their informed consent and is an impermissible delict and ethical violation to continue. We are genuinely asking for your help because we are defenseless and cannot be heard anywhere all the way up to the WHO, despite being recognized as "relevant and interested stakeholders". Thank you, Cordially, Dustin Bryce, Interest of Justice

Readers: We intend to follow up in US

Stay tuned. The person we wrote, HHS OGA Chief of Staff Michael Beard, is the man that is in charge of oversight of the CONTRACT & US DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH WHO!

Michael Beard was appointed Chief of Staff for the Office of Global Affairs in July 2023. Prior to this role, since 2009, he has served in several roles at the United Nations Foundation and its sister organization, the Better World Campaign . For the last 10 years, Mr. Beard served as the Executive Director of United Nations Foundation Advocacy and the Global Health Director for the Better World Campaign , directing the global health advocacy portfolio of UNF’s signature campaigns and initiatives.

Through Girl Up, Shot@Life, United to Beat Malaria and the Universal Access Project, Mike worked to elevate with Congress the importance of the U.S.-UN relationship, especially related to malaria, global immunization programs , girl’s empowerment, global health security, and women and girls’ health issues. He particularly focused on the work of the UN Population Fund, the World Health Organization and UNICEF, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

From funding for the UN through appropriations bills to securing bipartisan support for the enactment of the Girls Count Act of 2015 and the Protecting Girls’ Access to Education in Vulnerable Settings Act of 2017, Mike and his team achieved a number of major legislative successes.

In 2016, Mike launched a program to provide critical tools for self-regulation through mindfulness to UN and humanitarian staff in crisis settings. Peace on Purpose is an online and in-person curriculum that has been taught across UN agencies and in places like South Sudan, Zimbabwe and for UN staff working in Syria, Yemen, and Mali.

During his time at the UN Foundation, Mike has also worked closely with non-governmental organization and other advocacy partners to help elevate the work of the UN and connect it to U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Prior to joining the Foundation in 2009, Mike worked for five years under Congresswoman Jackie Speier and the late Congressman Tom Lantos in both his personal office and Foreign Affairs Committee office.

Mike lives in Washington, DC with his wife, Audrey, and three-year-old, Edith.

PS: To readers

Pretty much the ONLY way to win in a global technocratic imbalance of power is to be defenseless and unable to get help for a long time, proving a serious delay in the administration of justice.

The institutions are mandated to assist the defenseless and to protect our right to prompt and fulfilled justice by SDG 16. MAY AS WELL USE IT SO THEY CAN HEAR US AND WE CAN MOVE THEM IN OUR FAVOR TO CREATE STRONG INSTITUTIONS. (and yes we are trying to Stop Agenda 2030, but until then we have a mission to stop a toxic injection & we think when in Rome speak their language to get things actually done and be heard, so we tell them to get it together and act the part of THEIR IDEA: SDG 16 - Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions - Sounds good. We DEMAND IT IN FACT. That is why we say we are defenseless. Its a good thing. In reality we are very POWERFUL in that role.)

HHS & Loyce Pace Old Video Sucking Up To Her Globalist Masters At WHO

Loyce Pace Dutifully Presented the 2022 Infamous IHR Amendments That Sold Out The United States And Had To Be Withdrawn! Her globalist masters must be so proud she fulfills her gatekeeper duty.

2,699 views Apr 7, 2023

HHS Youtube Abstract for the video:

On this World Health Day, we congratulate the World Health Organization on its 75th anniversary. We stand together in solidarity and reaffirm our commitment to working with the WHO towards a healthier and more equitable world for all to build a better future for generations to come. Happy World Health Day! -- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

US Leaders Sucking Up To Foreign Failing World Health Organization. Pathetic. Truly Pathetic Loyce and HHS!

Just shows the level of attachment the leaders in HHS have to the WHO agendas folks. Its a problem, the irrationality of Loyce Pace's love & affection for the decrepit & failing WHO International Organization

TRANSCRIPT:

Hi everyone, I'm Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Global Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Today is a very special day, not only because it's World Health Day, but we are also celebrating the 75th anniversary of World Health Organization and its tireless efforts to promote health and well-being for all.

Since its inception in 1948, we have witnessed the incredible impact of the WHO and its member states, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in tackling public health challenges .

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, we congratulate WHO on this significant anniversary and we express our gratitude both to the public health experts at WHO and health care workers all around the world for their dedicated efforts in protecting our communities.

Today, we stand together in solidarity, and we reaffirm our commitment to working with WHO towards a healthier and more equitable world for all, to build a better future for generations to come. Happy World Health Day.

The infamous IHR regulation amendments from Loyce Pace that had to be WITHDRAWN they were so bad:

International Health Regulations (2005):

https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/246107/9789241580496-eng.pdf

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IoJ is on a serious momentum of stopping the COVID-19 experimental products starting with the people in charge such as the WHO EUL and the United Nations. We will not stop until the victims of worldwide crimes against humanity are heard loud and clear and the jabs are removed from the UN global marketplace. We must delist COVID-19 jabs from the Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The Attorney is not filing the Nuremberg or other complaints until he gets his FULL downpayment which we are saving up for. IoJ Needs your help with this pronto. Help us help the world on this! Tell everyone you know that this mission needs help and real resources! We really think we can win & have built a very good record against WHO that can waive their immunity and hold them responsible (helping countries to EXIT WHO)

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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