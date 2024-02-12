Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Feb 12, 2024

EVIL IS AS EVIL DOES. -- UNITE WITH GOD AND LIKE MINDED WARRIORS AGAINST EVILS

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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Feb 12, 2024

I agree with you, unfortunately I think ALL of the bosses are corrupt & put in place by the evil WEF Tyrants!?

I think the higher you go the more evil & corrupt the bosses are?!

The WEF has spent decades infiltrating all of our governments worldwide for their satanic NWO Agenda.

Most of the so-called leaders of the worlds countries were placed there by the WEF, including top military brass & all of our secret government agencies & most top state leaders.

They number one goal is to take away all our rights & freedoms & create civil wars to help their depopulation agenda.

They will allow/cause numerous terrorist attacks & for grids to go down in places they don’t want people to live.

Then they will offer “sanctuary” & food if you agree to move to one of their “15 minute cities”!?

They have it all planned & will use as much fear porn & real force as it takes to complete their agenda of world domination, where “useless eaters” are euthanized & everyone else will “own nothing & be happy about it”. While they own EVERYTHING & are very happy about that!?!

Their agenda is to depopulate over 1 billion of us, at minimum.

The above things are things that the people who belong to the WEF have stated our of their own mouths!

Why can’t everyone see the writing on the wall???

The Bible speaks clearly about the End Times & the things we are witnessing shaping up now?!

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