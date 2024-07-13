Stop The Pandemic Treaty! Sign Now! Can Dissenters Like Us Get Into The WHO Treaty Negotiation Open To "ALL" Stakeholders, Or Does WHO Cherrypick The Invitees? Is Dissent Allowed?
WHO INB Invites "ALL" Relevant & Interested Stakeholders To Treaty Negotiation July 2024. Sounds Good, But Will They Honor Dissenter Stakeholders Rights To Participate? Can We Attend?
WHO Internal Oversight and the INB just wrote Interest of Justice back that we can participate in the Treaty negotiation in 3 days under the rules of document A/INB/8/5. Problem is the WHO is playing games as usual and that document gives two ways to participate, through INB or Member States, but they only offered one, the one we don’t qualify for.
We can’t go through Member States to attend the meeting in 3 days because HELLO, we got Costa Rica OUT OF THE TREATY - why would we ask them to help us get in when that would put Costa Rica right back in the mix we forced them out of last month? In our opinion, WHO INB needs to help us get into the Tenth INB meeting since INB first called us interested and relevant stakeholders from the very start of the process.
Time to stop the Treaty and stop the secret meetings with cherrypicked stakeholders. Sign below!
Follow our saga this week as we all get to see if WHO INB will once again respond to IOJ like they did about a week ago, but this time can we get INB to respond with a better offer to properly invite us to the treaty negotiation table.
Stop WHO Pandemic Agreement Treaty - Notice For 10th INB Meeting July 16-17 2024
Sign and share to tell the Member State Delegates and the WHO INB that the Pandemic Agreement is too risky, not necessary, and can never harmonize with many member states legislation regarding biomedical research laws with higher human rights protections.
Thanks for backing us up on our 2 years of ongoing disputes with the WHO treaty, because if the Treaty is adopted, and that is very likely to occur, it will not be good, and you will thank yourself that we are building this record and willing to try to sue to annul it. Step 1 is signing and sharing the following notice and demand, so the decision makers all get bombarded from now through the end of the Tenth INB meeting July 16,17, 2024.
Sign and share this far and wide right now! Stop the WHO Pandemic Treaty!
This is not your average grifter petition - this is part of serious efforts to legally prevent the WHO Pandemic Treaty and we will follow up with more demands for each INB meeting where the Treaty is being negotiated in order to stay proactive.
Click the above image to sign, or click directly to sign here: https://whowatch.org/stop-the-inb-pandemic-treaty-july-16-17-2024 Don’t let them get away with it!
Stop the Treaty diplomatically! Demand inclusion or demand no pandemic treaty. It will work! Stay the course! Conquer or die!.
Below is our letter to INB sent yesterday, after the WHO INB’s crappy offer on how we can be invited to attend the Treaty negotiations in 3 days!
We ask to sign and back us up that the treaty is void without dissenters like us involved!
Dear World Health Organization, Ethics Internal Oversight
July 12, 2024
Dear WHO ethics,
Thank you for your prompt response in this URGENT matter, considering the INB meets again with all "relevant and interested stakeholders" in 3 days.
According to the document A/INB/8/5 there are two ways for "relevant and interested stakeholders" to be chosen:
1. “Relevant and Interested Stakeholders” are chosen by INB (which we were told at first that INB chose Interest of Justice as “relevant and interested stakeholders") and we attended hearings but INB never responded to many letters asking to be on Annex E.
2. We have a dispute with INB that requires a written response immediately to be heard, because INB needs to explain why they first chose us as “relevant and interested stakeholders”, and that the definition is "has important information to share", but then INB omitted contact, participation and collaboration with our organization.
3. Is the WHO INB saying we are NOT “relevant and interested stakeholders” because INB made a decision they changed their mind and cut us out of the process by refusing to answer us about how to get on Annex E to participate?
4. We asked to be on Annex E over and over with no response, but, according to the document A/INB/8/5 provided by ethics, it was INB who cherrypicked the list for Annex E, not Member States! We feel marginalized, excluded and unable to share our relevant information, entitling us to "extra assistance" from WHO to participate, because we are marginalized and vulnerable. The WHO's own documents state that we are entitled to this extra assistance from WHO to ensure our ability to participate.
Please see footnote from the document:
2. 1 The approach set forth in this document is without prejudice to the engagement by Member States with relevant stakeholders, and at the regional level through the regional committees. Coherence of the approach set forth in this document with United Nations processes will be pursued wherever possible.
5. The ethics department has responded that it is member states alone who choose the relevant stakeholders, but in reality the INB alone has the duty to continue to include the original chosen interested and relevant stakeholders such as our organization Interest of Justice.
6. Thank you for the prompt response, however it is very clear that the WHO has omitted to respond to copious amounts of letters prior to this single response on this matter. It is regretful that the entire process has not benefitted from our input. Also, we feel injured by the non responses because it is very easy to write us back as the Ethics department has recently shown. We see you doing a much better job recently, and we appreciate your prompt responses.
7. We were excluded from the following modalities, and are asking to include us in some form of consultation to stakeholders available in the following modalities. Please inform us if the INB will make prompt accommodations to facilitate our participation and to honor their promise written in black and white text that "all interested and relevant stakeholders" can attend the meeting on July 16th and 17th of 2024 regarding negotiations for the pandemic accord. Our organization will happily accept any of the following modalities for our inclusion:
3 Previous intergovernmental working groups have engaged with one or more categories of stakeholders using various modalities, including: (1) inviting stakeholders to observe working group meetings; (2) setting aside time within one or more working group meeting(s) for stakeholders to intervene; (3) holding separate meetings or “hearings”, where stakeholders are invited to provide inputs (in some instances, such meetings were followed by closed sessions of the working group to discuss the inputs provided); and (4) extending the opportunity to participate in electronic consultations to stakeholders.
To conclude, Interest of Justice is requesting their spot to attend in any modality, July 17-17 2024, in the 10th meeting of the INB to negotiate the pandemic accord and we are informing you that the INB has specifically chosen us as an interested and relevant stakeholder, therefore we are entitled to your extra assistance as marginalized and vulnerable primary stakeholders who are being excluded.
If the INB does not want to truly assist all stakeholders to have the ability to attend, and has revoked our status as "Interested and Relevant Stakeholders", meaning having "important and relevant information to share", please inform us of the reasons why we are not able to be included directly through the INB who originally chose us, and why the INB is now directing us to an "auxiliary" process which says that:
"The approach set forth in this document [INB chooses directly] is without prejudice to the engagement by Member States with relevant stakeholders, and at the regional level through the regional committees."
If we are no longer "interested and relevant" stakeholders we need to be informed in writing immediately and the reasons why.
With kind regards and sincere appreciation at the new ethics oversight that has been much more responsive,
Interest of Justice
A/INB/9/3
Revised draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement
Awesome guys - you already sent 100+ demands to WHO to Stop the Treaty in around the first 30 minutes of this post! THANK YOU.
Click directly to sign here: https://whowatch.org/stop-the-inb-pandemic-treaty-july-16-17-2024
These IOJ demands can actually be quite effective. To put things into perspective, during WHA77 you all sent a few hundred demands in the last hour of the World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva & your efforts got Costa Rica to disassociate from the treaty being continued!
Yes, we got Costa Rica out of the Treaty and the Delegate Mary Munuve (VP) actually QUOTED OUR LETTER YOU ALL SENT to reject consensus during WHA77!
MAKE NOISE! Say it LOUD! We do NOT approve the Treaty or the non inclusive secret 10th WHO INB meeting to draft it!
IOJ directly saved Costa Rica from being bound to this damn WHO pandemic treaty, using these tactics, and we are NOT stopping there - we want to help you ALL get your countries out, so keep sharing and signing the next few days through the INB Meeting where big decisions are being made for us all!
STOP THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY!
SIGN AND SHARE: https://whowatch.org/stop-the-inb-pandemic-treaty-july-16-17-2024
Infinite blessings, love and hope,
Together we have got this, and separated they have got us!
Team IOJ
Signed and shared.
KEEP FIGHTING! The WHO/UN/WEF are a totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for Interest of Justice and James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous.
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
