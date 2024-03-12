Happy 4 Years of Tyranny, on this fine anniversary of the FAKE pandemic declaration of emergency issued by WHO DG Tedros based on unscientific PCR intentionally misinterpreted results that allowed WHO to fear monger like no one can believe.

OK we are actually a few hours past the actual anniversary of the spurious and legally void WHO declaration of pandemic, so its actually a day late to claim it’s the 4 year anniversary of 3 11, 2020!

It’s even worse, here we are PAST 4 years of tyranny… haha - Let’s CRUSH THE DREAMS OF TYRANTS.

Share

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Join us to EXIT the WHO using law. We are going to train an army of light-workers to defeat the evil forces of the WHO empire of lies.

You and your tribe are invited to join us. Lets get active. We plan to start a podcast and will do occasional Zoom meetings to move this forward.

See you all soon as we start on the worlds most formidable legal & ethical strike force the world has ever faced. We have to because the threat is the most formidable threat humanity has ever faced.

Conquer or DIE. See you there to build a team. Sign up below to help.

Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO) Launches!

International legal procedures. Help convince Member States to EXIT the WHO & invoke human rights instruments.

Go to WHO Watch: WHOWatch.org/EXITtheWHO & sign up there, or just sign up RIGHT HERE below: The first post will come soon. This is the place we will ONLY post actions and information about how to exit the WHO/UN. Our regular IOJ Substack will not be affected. This new Substack is just so the WHO Actions are in one spot and easy to organize for you all to find and not get lost in our ramblings.

If we get even just a few really serious people to join, learn and help us take down WHO, it’s worth it to us to keep the actions for this initiative separate and well organized over on our new Substack:

Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot’s Guide to EXIT the WHO). Sign up for it below:

Use the Substack sign up form above or you can sign up for the same Substack on WHOWatch.org/EXITtheWHO. By signing up we will occasionally send you organized critical WHO action plan legal information and templates specific to exiting the WHO using the courts and international legal actions. Subscribers who join us will also receive invites to the Zoom meetings and other actions coming up!

Time is short folks - WHA77 is only 10+ weeks away!

Humanity is about to be trapped by really unethical legal edicts agreed on by brainwashed diplomats, so maybe we should DO SOMETHING? Lets go!

WHOWatch.org/EXITtheWHO

SUEtheWHO.org

StopCrimesAgainstHumanity.org

StopCovidVaccinesNOW.org

Share

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Leave a comment