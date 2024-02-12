“Regulators will also discuss insights into key pharmacovigilance (PV) compliance topics, and the audience will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from regulators about regulatory updates and ongoing collaborative efforts among the international regulatory agencies by conducting and observing inspections, sharing inspection information, and developing policy.”

We think the Florida Surgeon General 's open call to halt covid vaccines until FDA disproves the valid concern of DNA integration and SV40 risk found by our experts, including Dr. Kevin McKernan’s team (who originally found the undisclosed SV40 plasmids) and our Chief Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon former VP of Pfizer. The experimental covid vaccines are potentially affecting future generations which should be SERIOUSLY taken into account and all regulators are under a moral duty to publicly address the toxicity of the scientific mechanisms behind multiple experts open call to halt covid-19 vaccines. The regulators excuse for not delisting is insufficient and fails to address the real risk of the excess DNA in the vials, in order to be transparent and responsive to real problems with the rushed authorizations for these gene therapy experiments that may likely affect future generations without their consent.” - IOJ

We cannot get information from WHO or HHS on the process for our independent Global Science Integrity Task Force to delist the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for covid-19 vaccines and WHO EUL email will not respond. Help us by creating a public portal to challenge EUL's which are: "when the public is WILLING to tolerate less safety", but no one is informed this.

“The current regulatory system has flaws insofar as the expanded access use and emergency use authorization rules and laws are allowing experimentation with all regulators materially failing to discharge responsibility for the protection of human rights , how will we strengthen the MEURI and other ethical framework to include dissenting expert science and MECHANISMS for access to insurance for injuries & for access to protection of human rights (which is sorely lacking)?

Date:

February 13 - 15, 2024

Day1:

Tue, Feb 13 8:30 AM - 3:35 PM ET

Day2:

Wed, Feb 14 8:30 AM - 3:50 PM ET

Day3:

Thu, Feb 15 8:30 AM - 4:50 PM ET

Register for This Event

This workshop will focus on Global Clinical Trials in Good Clinical Practice, Bioequivalence, and Pharmacovigilance in the post pandemic world. Presentations and panel discussions will provide information on the recent updates made to ICH E6(r3) and regulatory perspectives on implementation of proportionate and risk-based approaches to the design and conduct of the trial to help ensure that the quality of the trial data generated is of sufficient quality to support good decision making. Panelists will discuss continuing developments in novel operational approaches, data sources, and technologies used in clinicals trials, as well as novel approaches to regulatory inspections.

The event will also include sessions dedicated to the conduct of bioequivalence (BE) studies. Regulators will provide their perspectives on common issues and challenges in the conduct of the clinical and bioanalytical components of BE studies and provide important updates on guidance and inspection activities.

Regulators will also discuss insights into key pharmacovigilance (PV) compliance topics, and the audience will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from regulators about regulatory updates and ongoing collaborative efforts among the international regulatory agencies by conducting and observing inspections, sharing inspection information, and developing policy.