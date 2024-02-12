“Regulators will also discuss insights into key pharmacovigilance (PV) compliance topics, and the audience will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from regulators about regulatory updates and ongoing collaborative efforts among the international regulatory agencies by conducting and observing inspections, sharing inspection information, and developing policy.”
Topics wisely include a “Risk-based approach to sponsor oversight”
IOJ’s Questions:
“The current regulatory system has flaws insofar as the expanded access use and emergency use authorization rules and laws are allowing experimentation with all regulators materially failing to discharge responsibility for the protection of human rights, how will we strengthen the MEURI and other ethical framework to include dissenting expert science and MECHANISMS for access to insurance for injuries & for access to protection of human rights (which is sorely lacking)?
We cannot get information from WHO or HHS on the process for our independent Global Science Integrity Task Force to delist the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for covid-19 vaccines and WHO EUL email will not respond. Help us by creating a public portal to challenge EUL's which are: "when the public is WILLING to tolerate less safety", but no one is informed this.
We think the Florida Surgeon General 's open call to halt covid vaccines until FDA disproves the valid concern of DNA integration and SV40 risk found by our experts, including Dr. Kevin McKernan’s team (who originally found the undisclosed SV40 plasmids) and our Chief Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon former VP of Pfizer. The experimental covid vaccines are potentially affecting future generations which should be SERIOUSLY taken into account and all regulators are under a moral duty to publicly address the toxicity of the scientific mechanisms behind multiple experts open call to halt covid-19 vaccines. The regulators excuse for not delisting is insufficient and fails to address the real risk of the excess DNA in the vials, in order to be transparent and responsive to real problems with the rushed authorizations for these gene therapy experiments that may likely affect future generations without their consent.” - IOJ
On This Page
Date:
February 13 - 15, 2024
Day1:
Tue, Feb 13 8:30 AM - 3:35 PM ET
Day2:
Wed, Feb 14 8:30 AM - 3:50 PM ET
Day3:
Thu, Feb 15 8:30 AM - 4:50 PM ET
Attend
Attend In Person or Online - Click HERE for Onsite Attendance Information Details
ABOUT THIS EVENT
This workshop will focus on Global Clinical Trials in Good Clinical Practice, Bioequivalence, and Pharmacovigilance in the post pandemic world. Presentations and panel discussions will provide information on the recent updates made to ICH E6(r3) and regulatory perspectives on implementation of proportionate and risk-based approaches to the design and conduct of the trial to help ensure that the quality of the trial data generated is of sufficient quality to support good decision making. Panelists will discuss continuing developments in novel operational approaches, data sources, and technologies used in clinicals trials, as well as novel approaches to regulatory inspections.
The event will also include sessions dedicated to the conduct of bioequivalence (BE) studies. Regulators will provide their perspectives on common issues and challenges in the conduct of the clinical and bioanalytical components of BE studies and provide important updates on guidance and inspection activities.
Regulators will also discuss insights into key pharmacovigilance (PV) compliance topics, and the audience will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from regulators about regulatory updates and ongoing collaborative efforts among the international regulatory agencies by conducting and observing inspections, sharing inspection information, and developing policy.
INTENDED AUDIENCE
Researchers and Clinical trial sponsors considering the use of decentralized trial design or Real-World Data
Organisations sponsoring, conducting, managing or submitting bioequivalence/bioavailability clinical trials for licensing purposes such as the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and Biologic License Application (BLA)
Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research Quality Management Professionals
Specialist providers of digital health technologies
Consultants focused on provision of GCP training, inspection support or quality management
Foreign and national regulators
Academic
Government or private institutions
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Contract Research Organizations/Site Management Organizations
All those who are involved in the management of clinical trials, including investigators, research coordinators, monitors and consultants.
TOPICS COVERED
Key updates to ICH E6(R3)
The use of technology in clinical trials
Updates for trials incorporating decentralized clinical trials (DCT) features
ICH E6R3 data governance updates
Risk-based approach to sponsor oversight
Changes in clinical trial activities, inspections, and remote regulatory assessments/ remote inspections
Policy/guidance updates
Clinical and bioanalytical challenges in bioequivalence studies
Updates in guidance, polices, and initiatives by each agency
FDA RESOURCES
Decentralized Clinical Trials for Drugs, Biological Products, and Devices
Electronic Systems, Electronic Records, and Electronic Signatures in Clinical Investigations: Q&A (FDA
M10 Bioanalytical Method Validation and Study Sample Analysis (FDA)
Postmarketing Adverse Event Reporting Compliance Program (FDA- PhV)
Good Clinical Practice Resources from Health CanadaExternal Link Disclaimer
CONTINUING EDUCATION
Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.
This course has been pre-approved by:
RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.
SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.
SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.
ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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UNITE WITH GOD AND HIS LIKE MINDED WARIOR BELIEVERS AGAINST EVILS
These gene injections have patents dating back to the 70’s. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦💁♀️💁♀️💁♀️