Something very suspicious happened to Interest of Justice (IOJ) yesterday, and the timing is no coincidence.

On May 6, 2025, we won an important victory in our Costa Rica Supreme Court case against the National Immunization Coordinator. The court is being a bad ass and not corrupt this time - yes the court is working correctly and has officially declared them in "default" for failing to respond to our lawsuit that aims to stop COVID-19 vaccines.

Normally we have to ask the court to move, but the court did it on their own and super quick, within hours of the failure to comply with the court order. The clerks are really, really on our side and clearly helped.

See ruling and full article with the details below:

The Big Win INCOMING - Gov/WHO in BIG TROUBLE - DEFIES COURT ORDER:

Then, less than 24 hours later after the court ruled regarding the Immunization Coordinator with WHO/PAHO’s default, we received a surprising, stern and threatening legal letter from Conamaj (The National Commission for the Improvement of Justice Administration) demanding we remove information from our website about our participation in Costa Rica's Open Government program for judicial transparency, otherwise face some sort of legal action.

The timing couldn't be more suspicious. Getting this threatening letter the very next day after our court victory seems planned, not random. It's as if someone was watching our case closely and immediately took action to undermine us once we started winning.

Even more concerning is that Conamaj admitted someone "notified" them about our website, but they refuse to tell us who this mystery person is. Who would be monitoring our website so closely and report us to a judicial commission right after our court victory? The answer seems obvious, but we need proof.

We WILL get the proof and raise hell. Be the persistence!

This whole situation feels like a deliberate attempt to damage our credibility and reputation within the Judiciary itself right when we're making significant progress in our non vaccine Stop the injections NOW case. By trying to force us to remove evidence of our participation in the Open Government and Justice program, they're trying to make us look less legitimate to the public and obviously try to intimidate us.

What's really shocking is how Conamaj is completely contradicting their own words. When we met with them last August, they explicitly told us they "had no justice-focused civil society partners yet" and invited us to participate in their Open Government program. Now they claim we have no relationship at all and basically were threatening us that there is a “case” against us for misrepresenting our partnership. How can they deny what they said in their own meeting and open a “case”? It’s rude as a matter of fact.

We've officially disputed everything point by point and immediately requested that Conamaj provide full transparency about this situation. We do NOT think they were expecting our quick and thorough response drilling them for info and showing them all their own breaches of duty to us since we joined the program. For the record, we tried to participate and have proof they never responded to requests for English materials. Last night we refuted all their nonsense and demanded to know precisely who reported our website to them, all emails and documents about this decision, and any communications between Conamaj and the Immunization Coordinator's office.

The public deserves to know if government agencies are coordinating behind the scenes to silence us.

IOJ remains committed to our mission: ensuring COVID-19 vaccines aren't administered and to secure a ruling saying the public has never had full information about potential risks and true informed consent is therefore impossible. This apparent attempt to undermine us right after our court victory only strengthens our resolve.

The bigger question everyone should be asking: Why would a government commission for Open Government & Open Justice - with a DUTY to work with ALL civil society groups - suddenly want to distance itself from us and threaten us “Urgently and Forcefully” (their words) to remove the Open Government informational materials, immediately after we win a major procedural victory in our vaccine safety case? What are they afraid we might uncover? Why do they want IoJ to be in fear?

We will return with another update about just how far our case is and WHATS NEXT. It was supposed to be this mornings post but we got sucked into having to write an treatise to defend ourselves and do all the research and organizing just to show Conamaj their own breaches to us since we joined the program.

It’s about to get REALLY INTERESTING. Hang on to your hats and glasses folks - it’s about to be a WILD RIDE from here on out.

The next updates will rock your world. And more importantly, shake up the status quo.

VICTORY IS OURS - The dark forces have to deal with our LIGHT - Boom!

For the record - IoJ is also partners with the slack ass very LATE TO OPEN United States open government program! We proudly and dutifully attended the last Jan meeting, as well helped the very slow US Government with redesigning their LAME website and to FINALLY open the program. We CARE. NOTICE: US is still lagging, because Trump administration CANCELLED the Feb-now Meetings and is doing NOTHING with all our work to help them open, but we are pushing them. We do intend to really promote the US Open Government program, so look out for the info coming up. If we don’t force open government we will be SLAVES.

Interest of Justice has led constitutional challenges against COVID-19 vaccination programs since 2021, seeking court-ordered disclosure of WHO & National scientific data and the suspension of vaccine administration because its a gene therapy with unreasonable risks to masses of healthy. Our Supreme Court case (No.25-0104600-0007-CO) represents the culmination of years of sustained litigation efforts to ensure that public health measures adhere to constitutional guarantees of informed consent and scientific integrity.

