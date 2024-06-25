Today this short message was released from Assange’s loved ones, and gives a very personal perspective!

It's Wednesday the 19th of June and it's exactly 12 years today since Julian went into the embassy of Ecuador which granted him political Asylum protection from persecution from torture from a life imprisonment of imprisonment and 12 years on I'm visiting Julian in a high security prison but this this period of Our Lives

I'm confident now has come to an end and I think that by this time next week Julian will be free.

I just came out of Belmar's prison in what I hope is my last visit to see Julian here in this prison where he spent 5 years two months and two weeks and if you're seeing this it means he is out.

Things are moving very quickly and it's very difficult for us to plan or even play out uh the next few hours and days uh but if everything goes well Julian will be on a plane on the way to Freedom.

