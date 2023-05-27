How Texas AG Ken Paxton is firing back at fellow Republicans after articles of impeachment drafted against him:

Paxton held a press conference Friday afternoon (May 26, 2023) to scold Texas legislators after articles of impeachment were drafted against him.

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AG Ken Paxton has been on the front lines against WHO overreach for a while now:

see: July 20, 2022 | Press Release

Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Stop Reg­u­la­tion Ced­ing U.S. Pow­er to the World Health Organization

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an Oklahoma-led petition for rulemaking asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to repeal regulations that unlawfully delegate emergency-declaration authority to the World Health Organization.

The petition outlines three reasons for repealing the regulation. First, giving this authority to groups outside the U.S. is unlawful and dangerous. Second, circumstances have drastically changed since the Coronavirus pandemic. And third, HHS should repeal regulations it openly admits it does not need.

Read the petition for rulemaking here.

That was 2022, Recent Ken Paxton news shows possible reasons why they want to take him out:

Attorney General Paxton secured a victory in his lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unlawful vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

May 15, 2023 | Press Release

Attorney General Paxton announced an $8 million settlement with Google for its deceptive advertisements that promoted the Google Pixel 4 smartphone.

May 12, 2023 | Press Release

In a case with wide-ranging consequences for the State of Texas, Attorney General Paxton successfully stopped the Biden Administration’s judge-shopping efforts and secured the stay of an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) action that would have imperiled the State’s ability to properly manage its environment.

May 08, 2023 | Press Release

Attorney General Paxton launched an investigation into the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson concerning whether they engaged in gain-of-function research and misled the public about doing so.

May 01, 2023 | Press Release

A federal judge agreed with Attorney General Paxton and set aside a Biden Administration policy that would have mandated all Head Start program staff and volunteers receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

April 05, 2023 | Press Release

Attorney General Paxton has joined a West Virginia-led cert-stage amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court, to strengthen the enforcement of the nondelegation doctrine, which would prevent unelected agency bureaucrats from exercising authority that the Congress has not granted them.

January 23, 2023 | Press Release

Attorney General Paxton, along with the State of Oklahoma, is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) to remove an illegal regulation from federal law that cedes our sovereignty to the World Health Organization (“WHO”).

January 18, 2023 | Press Release

Yes, as you can see, AG Ken Paxton SUED to stop the WHO power grab and he is now being impeached!

Lawsuits! More lawsuits! They cant stop us all!

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Sue The WHO for breach of duty and crimes against humanity to exit the WHO forever and PROHIBIT them!

We must discredit, prosecute, de-fund, PROHIBIT the non reformable WHO!

If we do not join together with real litigation to stop the treaty globally then who else will do it and how else will it be done?

Please help us put our knowledge and skills to use to help humanity by providing us the material resources.

You can make a REAL difference by taking the effort and love in supporting IOJ so we are able to actually do the work needed to Sue The WHO asap!

Tribe, IOJ is preparing to sue the WHO and we are 100% community funded. The lawsuit against WHO and the States is still underfunded and needs your support!

Sign below:

Sign the demand below for the World Health Assembly (WHA) to Terminate WHO DG Tedros. It is their DUTY to fire him and waive immunity to prosecute. The WHA is in session until May 30, 2023 and IOJ is letting them know we invoke their duty to terminate Tedros.

Sign to terminate the tyrant! Its the first step to exit. the WHO!

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Update: They voted to IMPEACH AG Ken Paxton today.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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