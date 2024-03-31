By the skin of our teeth you have all pulled through and raised the $3300 Down Payment For The Main Case.

The main case is in the Administrative Contentious court which goes into many lengthy discussions and details of the fake pandemic, PCR fraud, legalities, policies, shots, censorship and if its a non vaccine experiment in violation of Nuremberg Code.

Justice 4 Humanity Legal Fundraiser

HUMBLE AND SINCERE GRATITUDE

Our gratitude knows no bounds for getting this first down payment done so the first case can actually be finished and filed asap. It affects every country directly. It also affects our stress level and eases our personal burdens to free us up to FIGHT (with our pens and brains). We are the FULL TIME paralegals and personally built the case over 4 years of very tedious over full time work.

The attorneys already did most of the work because we set them up for success. Together IOJ and the Attorney’s have worked very close the past 4 months since we were ordered to file a main case, and the rough draft is AMAZING, but it was on hold until we raised the first down payment in full - which just happened this morning on Easter.

Now things will start to move fast where the Attorney team will work with the experts and us to build out the first main case with every detail and assemble the final evidence packets.

Now its not over, there are 2 other down payments to pay for suing Big Pharma and for the criminal case and also monthly bills. For the April bills, we have literally nothing haha, but FAITH!!! (And all of you) WE ARE SO ECSTATIC to get the opportunity to file this main case with the very best Attorney’s we could find and are just putting ourselves out there, taking on debt and praying you all keep having the back of this legal team for the next couple years, or until paid in full. So far it’s worked, so let’s keep being the PERSISTENCE!

We had a free Attorney team and we had to fire them because our intuition said they were not as savvy as we need, not as responsive or involved as we need, and frankly they gave us a piece of bad legal advice which made us doubt they were trustworthy.

You get what you pay for, and while we are happy to work pro bono, a workman is worthy of his hire and Universal Law says these fine super lawyers trained in US and CR deserve to be paid their worth. We are so glad you helped and are helping!

The Head Attorney and his team, that you just helped us fully secure, is absolutely incredible. We hired him for a personal case a while back and was very impressed with his genius skills.

When the free Attorney team started screwing around 3 days before Nuremberg Hearing November 9, 2024 we hired him and he actually stayed up and went sleep deprived just to learn the case and get the hearing done in a way to set us up for the win now.

That hearing on November 9, 2023 denied the ability to hear our experts who all showed up. However, the hearing was critical insofar as we got confirmation the experts must be heard in a main case, and it also set the head Attorney up to understand and build out most of the case for us. He researched the extensive global covid scam facts the past 4 months and has totally boxed in the government. We will prove covid vaccines are NOT a vaccine, and is an experiment plus so much more. Its a very big deal and the way we are setting up the case it will help take it off the global market. The court we are going to first is to get to the truth, nullify misuse of power and has a lot of power to hold Public Officials to account. It settles facts and those important facts were never settled somehow in 4 years of the covid scam. Only Public Health LIES became settled, as IF they are the facts. Its critical to get truth on the record and denounce lies as lies! It requires a lengthy discussion in court.

You all are our hero’s. We just want to do the very best cases, prove the top issues and stop wasting time that humanity does NOT have to waste!

Happy Easter! Happy lawsuit day for those who do not celebrate!

As we go into Quarter 2 of 2024, just know there is a very honorable, non corrupted and very wise team working day and night to make things right for you and humanity.

When we say we can’t do this without you, we really mean it. IOJ is a team of conscious light workers. Its us, but it’s also YOU.

To everyone who ever shared, commented or donated critical monetary support for the lawsuits, please accept our humble and appreciative THANK YOU!!!

It takes a village to sue the Cabal!

IOJ and the lawyers have been kicking major butt for months, and are going to work so hard to wrap this MAMMOTH case up and make humanity proud.

We are the Great Reset Of Rule Of Law.

Mark our words. Humanity is going to win this, stop the shots, stop the censorship and stop the global health policy failures.

Because of you all, a most EPIC battle and historical case is about to be prepared and filed where the lower judge is already ordered by Appellate court to have to examine the evidence of our witnesses! The judge cannot dismiss again without hearing our evidence. We are so happy that now our 4 years of hard work and Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova’s evidence will finally get in front of a judge in a real case. The judge is forced by Appellate Court to listen and rule on PCR fraud, if the covid vaccine is really a gene therapy and so much more to help the whole word.

Thank you. Let’s keep going and focusing on supporting these cases, which are really starting now, until we win. Thank you for coming through to start this historic international case. We pray you all will continue to help us take care of the lawyers team monthly payments to file all necessary cases. We love you team IOJ for helping pay down the first initial down payment to our super hero bad ass Attorneys bending over backwards for us and literally working til midnight on these cases for months!

Happy Easter - and happy lawsuit day!

IOJ Family

Now that the 1st big hurdle of the $35,000 Down is over with, please be aware that all light-workers are free to help IOJ get ahead on the monthly bills which are due April and May!

We can beat the oncoming attack on our liberties by ORGANIZING NOW! The cabal is DOOMED with us on their asses!

