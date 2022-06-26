The FDA is having a shindig on June 28th, 2022 to discuss future possible “composition changes” to the covid-19 non vaccine gene therapy investigational products. See https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-calendar/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-june-28-2022-meeting-announcement

The meeting is with CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee)

Our organization is chosen to speak and the deadline was June 24th, 3pm eastern for us to give FDA our slides.

Of course, our team is just buried in deadlines and paperwork so it was impossible and we planned to speak without any visuals.

We had a test call with FDA and the other speakers on the 24th at 11am and the FDA wanted to know if we had questions. We said we have a question, “is it OK to give our slides later this evening because we haven’t had a chance to get to it yet?” The FDA sounded confused and asked each other if it would be ok - after a minute or two the FDA verbally agreed to accept our slides late and we were ecstatic to have all night to make them. We got back to the office at 4:45pm and saw the FDA wrote super nicely with instructions to please send our slides by 5pm as per the agreement on the call. (wow - 2 extra hours lol)

“Dear Dustin,

Thank you for your interest to participate.

Per our earlier discussion with Michael at FDA Test call today, please send your PowerPoint Slide to me (and cc VRBPAC) by 5PM today (6/24).

Thank you.

We look forward to your presentation.

Sussan”

We thought we had until late in the evening so we wrote back and explained it’s impossible by 5pm!

“Dear Sussan,

Oh my,

My sincere apologies. I have been traveling and just now received this message. Which means my presentation is due now! After our phone call today I thought I had more time as per what we agreed on the phone earlier today (which was this evening). I am 2 hours behind eastern time. I will not be able to finish this until later this evening my time. I really appreciate this opportunity and would like to make sure that my presentation has the correct scientific information which takes a little bit of time. Our slides will not be that long but the information needs to be correct and truthful so it has 100% quality and is impactful.



I am still going to finish my slides and pray that you will accept them later this evening and again my sincere apologies for the confusion and for needing any extension. I hope this will not create any burden. It will definitely be only a couple of slides and not an extensive amount of work for you to upload.

Infinite blessings, love and light

Respectfully,

Dustin

IOJ family”

FDA wrote back very cordially to tell us to try to get them in by 7pm (still impossible).

“Hi Dustin,

We are trying to get the materials to our IT coordinator who needs this time to upload and is staying on board to get this task done.

I will await your slides. Please send ASAP. Hopefully by 7PM.

Thank you,

Sussan”

We decided to just take the time to do our best, and in the end Interest of Justice sent some slides to FDA by 1am the 25th (10 hours late) with the following message.

“Dear Friends,

Thank you so much for working with us for being late in submitting the slide presentation. Once again, my sincere apologies that I was not able to work on this much earlier. But I think the information is so important it's worth a valiant last minute effort for everyone to have this information in written form with links etc.. I worked on it all night and I'm now finished.

Looking forward to the many presentations ahead.

Infinite blessings, 🙏🏽

Respectfully,

Dustin Bryce

www.interestofjustice.org”

On the 25th at 6am the FDA wrote back early:

“Dear Dustin,

We need it in PPT presentation format.

Please resend to me as PowerPoint.

We appreciate you working so hard to perfect your material and look forward to your presentation on Tuesday.

Best,

Sussan”

At this point we happily figured we could buy EVEN MORE TIME to RE-DO the slides to include a point we forgot!

We sent the finished slides off by afternoon a day late not knowing if it would fly being so late, but we are happy to say the FDA wrote back:

“Got it. Thanks.

Good luck on Tuesday.

Sussan”

Thanks FDA!

Interest of Justice looks forward to explaining why the FDA has no jurisdiction over authorizing mRNA or Viral vector gene therapy for mass use in healthy people under EUA and why any “future framework” composition changes using inferior EXCEPTIONS to safety requirements and SUPERIOR law is illegal.

Yes, we will prosecute shortly if the FDA employees continue to violate the law and misuse legal exceptions to recklessly endanger life.

It’s high time the FDA continues to work with us to get in compliance with their duties and protect people rather than Big Pharma.

Our purpose and mission is to hold governments to account by reminding them of their duty and making procedures to enforce human rights when none exist (like now).

Interest of Justice will not stop working 24/7 until the FDA is finally accountable for their acts taken in excess of legal authority.

We hope to see you all there for this important meeting!

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice

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Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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