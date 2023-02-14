This message is to say THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our supporters.

To the donors, we LITERALLY could not accomplish this critical non profit work 24/7 without your support so we want to say Happy Valentines day and send you all love. Its hard enough on us to research, organize, write thousands upon thousands of pages of legal documents and serve them, keep track of deadlines, etc, but worrying about how will we pay for these things is the straw that breaks us.

We cant thank you enough the few supporters that actually stepped up to ensure this could get done. Happy Valentines Day to you and all who share, comment and support our efforts.

Our work is intended to fix things in Costa Rica, USA and the WHO first in this case, and subsequently our case is built in a way to include ALL other wrongdoer States such as Canada, Ecuador, France, Australia, New Zealand, etc, etc. Our mission is to help ALL countries escape the tyranny, strengthen their laws to prevent this from ever happening again, and we absolutely know we can do it with persistence and love for humanity, which is our wind in our sails.

Since 2020 IOJ has filed over 35 cases in Costa Rica, won 4 cases in Supreme Court so far and are heavily involved in international legal actions against the WHO, HHS, FDA, CDC, Pfizer and more. This is only one box of documents in one case in one country. IOJ is overwhelmed and BURIED in legal work, but we LOVE humanity and wouldn’t have it any other way, because if we don’t do something bold we are all doomed. It is important to realize the importance of this case. The State of Costa Rica has repeatedly lied to all courts and the people that the covid-19 [non]vaccine is NOT EXPERIMENTAL!!! IOJ spent 16 MONTHS and just found the REGISTERED EXPERIMENTS WITH THE REGISTRATION NUMBERS. Some registered experiments (interventional and observational) were to check for adverse effects of the Pfizer BioNTech in the populations being mandated and told its not an experiment. THE JUDGE WAS JUST PROVIDED THE EVIDENCE AND DEMANDED THE CASE REFERRED TO THE PROSECUTOR FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. This country has UNIVERSAL JURISDICTION and the ability to try all wrongdoers worldwide. This case is a very big deal and we are just so grateful to anyone who supports the critical mission of holding all governments to account for their crimes against humanity. This is just the beginning & we are glad you are embarking with us on this journey to freedom and beyond!

Interest of Justice is a very unique international civil society organization (ICSO) civics and law institute who is recognized internationally as stakeholders in the WHO, HHS, FDA pandemic preparedness and response legal processes and our organization is proudly rising above national inferior laws, to use superior human rights and international customary law to hold all wrongdoers to account. Nothing else will work. Global problems require global solutions. The bag is easier to carry across country than the box! When in Costa Rica NEVER forget your umbrella! IOJ’s on the way to San Jose! 3pm CR time, dropping off the papers to meet the 3 day court order ON TIME! Is this stack of papers TALL enough? Its been a long day, starting at 4:30am, after going to bed at midnight due to having to draft the final reply documents and assemble last minute evidence. IOJ’s co-founder Dustin Bryce makes his way back from San Jose Administrative Contentious Court, gladly returning to the Interest of Justice Embassy Of Peace late in the night.

BE THE PERSISTENCE! DO SOMETHING BOLD!

In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

Fund the Costa Rica case

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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