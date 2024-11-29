A Day of Gratitude For The Tribe Of Light-workers Like YOU:

We also give infinite gratitude to Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci and Dr. Leisha Martin for their incredibly generous efforts and time in testifying on November 11, 2024 in our private Nuremberg Hearing with the CR Presidents office and Health Ministry. We are all awaiting the decisions on our demand to stop covid vaccines and PCR, which will be issued after the government weighs all the extensive information. Pray, and thank you team Justice!

Share

Contribute To The Journey And Mission

Celebrating Humanities Journey back to Ethics and Nuremberg Code, IN PROCESS!

Today, Thursday, November 28, 2024, we at Interest of Justice (IoJ) want to extend our deepest thanks to you!

Happy Day of Giving Gratitude and THANKS!

To our friends, family, and everyone who has joined us on this journey: You are the heart of Interest of Justice. Your support fuels our mission for empowerment, justice, and the creation of a better future. Today, we celebrate you—the foundation of all we do.

Without your encouragement, belief, and shared vision, IoJ would not be where it is today. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for standing with us as we seek to bring light to the darkest injustices affecting public health and weaponized government. Together, we hold on to the hope and determination that truth, freedom, and justice will prevail. We KNOW it will prevail. It’s humanities destiny.

Our Story & Why This Fight Matters So Much To Us!

A decade ago, in 2014, IoJ’s co-founders Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie faced life-altering injustices that changed our lives forever. During this time, we found ourselves directly targeted, unjustly arrested, defamed as “domestic terrorists worse than Al Qaida” by the Obama-era deep state DoJ, FBI, DHS, etc, for daring to question the law and the limits of the Chevron Doctrine—a legal principle often exploited to justify unchecked government overreach.

Defamed by Obama! Defamation on IoJ Still Won’t Stop By Far Left Deep State Fake News Media

And THIS is why we fight until we PREVAIL VICTORIOUS. The full weight of the Federal Government has been CRUSHING US DOWN FOR A DECADE!!!

Watch us get railroaded - our turning point in life - here: https://rumble.com/v5u3geh-defamed-by-obama-defamation-on-ioj-still-wont-stop-by-far-left-deep-state-f.html

The narrative switcharoo without even a sorry….

Of course, months later, after defaming us repeatedly (based purely on Southern Poverty Law Center/FBI “definitions” allowed under Chevron FICTION at the time - but the labels were always SO DAMN ILLEGAL) the news had to report we were indeed not actually the dangerous domestic terrorist type, and instead, the news labelled us as “patriots”, “lib-tards” and “hipster musicians”. We had to look up what a “lib-tard” is & are pretty sure that’s inaccurate, haha.

Keep in mind the FBI at the time, 2011-1015 had OUTRAGEOUSLY printed weaponized propaganda that literally said you may be a terrorist if you are missing a finger, using cash or have a copy of the Federalist Papers or Blacks Law Dictionary.

Interestingly, the US government under Obama also claimed the word “patriot” (a word Trump loves) is a potential terrorist, so the FBI, DoJ and other crooked agencies worked together to put “PATRIOTS” on the IRS BOLO (be on the lookout) list to target and destroy. This was the IRS Tea Party scandal and let us tell you, MANY conservative people were paid out millions by IRS in a court ruling against IRS, for being targeted, but many people were never made whole. Sometime we will make an expose with the proofs. It’s bad folks, and we were used by the weaponized deep state for DEFAMATION & DETERRENCE and ground up in the gears of the machine.

Yes, simply by legally challenging how ambiguous regulations and definitions/labels were used to weaponize power against ordinary citizens, we became main targets of government labels and suppression. It was shocking and terrifying. What should have been a fair and lawful system turned into a relentless force seeking to silence dissent. Our lives and careers were turned upside down by media and government weaponizing labels against us, but instead of succumbing to despair, we found a purpose.

Watching others endure similar unfair treatment—trapped in a system that seemed designed to protect the powerful rather than the people—sparked a fire within us. Interest of Justice was born from that fire as a response to systemic corruption and a commitment to protect the rights and dignity of all.

Fueled by faith and determination, we dedicated ourselves to uncovering the truth, learning the intricacies of the justice system, and becoming advocates for accountability. What began as a deeply personal fight for our own survival and justice has evolved into a global mission to empower others and demand change. We could not be more proud to help transmute dark to light.

What started as a dream grew into a global effort. Through relentless dedication, we’ve educated ourselves, gained multiple certifications in diplomacy and international law, and become recognized human rights defenders on the international stage, earning respect where we used to be shunned.

We’ve uncovered how corrupt systems at the highest levels influence national policies, often at the expense of fundamental human rights. By learning, adapting, and persevering as the PERSISTENCE, IoJ has grown into a platform for change, offering not just hope but real and very tangible pathways toward justice and transparency.

While the journey hasn’t been easy at all for us—facing challenges both financial and emotional—it has also been deeply rewarding. Every success, every step forward, is a testament to the collective power of people like you.

So Much Gratitude & THANKS for the Global IoJ Family

To all who have supported us—from grassroots efforts to global collaborations—we owe you infinite gratitude and thanks. Your belief in the mission has carried IoJ through triumphs and trials, inspiring us to continue building a brighter future.

Today, we give thanks, humbly reflecting on how far we’ve come together and renew our commitment to you. The road ahead to Nuremberg Code restoration and reliable ethics oversight in government is long, but with faith, perseverance, and unity, we will for sure achieve lasting change.

Our Mission and Vision Is A World of Justice and Peace

IoJ’s efforts, including campaigns like Road to Restoring Nuremberg, Sue WHO, Stop Crimes Against Humanity, and Stop Global Censorship, aim to raise awareness and demand accountability for the global atrocities many of us know too well.

We’re also building a community where people can connect, collaborate, and grow—empowering individuals to create change in even the smallest ways. Because small actions, multiplied across the world, lead to the greatest transformations.

Together, We Can Build the Future We All Want

Interest of Justice was created by the People, for the People. It began with the seed of an idea and has blossomed into a global movement. With your continued support, we will keep fighting for transparency, accountability, and a brighter, freer world.

Today, we celebrate the art of giving thanks & gratitude for all small wins and steps forward out of the dark into the light—we envision a new golden era of love, support, and hope. We give back our infinite gratitude to you, the IoJ family, and reaffirm our mission: to stand for justice, peace, and a future where humanity thrives. Thank goodness for all the blessings coming our way this upcoming year. By the Grace of God. Dei Gratia.

Let’s keep building together and hold the space for light and positivity.

With love and gratitude,

The IoJ Family

Check out our newly redone website, InterestofJustice.org, to learn more about our mission and join us in creating a better world. Together, we can make the change we wish to see.

Infinite blessings, love, and light to all.

Share

Thanks for being AWESOME! We appreciate you all & give thanks for your badassery!

Contribute To The Journey And Mission

Leave a comment

Thank you to everyone who is and has been a supporter of Interest Of Justice. If you haven't heard from us in a moment, It's because we're here behind the scenes working hard, including today!