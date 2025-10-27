Interest of Justice

BlazeCloude3
13h

The demonic only STOP when threatened with a return to hell with those humans hosting them on Earth.

JUDICIARY IS NOT THE ONLY OPTION.

Time for men to 'Man Up' and begin to expore other options to reassert 'Unalienable/Civil Rights' as defined in the U.S. Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

Smacko9
10h

Johnny Midnight

@its_The_Dr

https://x.com/its_The_Dr/status/1982850360889786611

Zelensky’s offshore company Davegra has just purchased Pathfinder ranches for $79M.

The ranch is so massive it bumped Zelensky into the Top 10 U.S. landowners.

---------

@sashameetsrus

'Sooo why is the USA sending money to Ukraine again?'

