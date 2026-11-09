Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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The Light's avatar
The Light
7h

This is great stuff - will make a donation but any progress is worthwhile.

Okay to reprint in December's The Light? :-)

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JJ's avatar
JJ
8h

🤔why is the army even concerned with medical procedures ?

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