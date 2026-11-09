We really need to remember the covid cartels dealings. On July 21, 2020, the US Army Contracting Command at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey sent a letter directing an award to Pfizer. The subject line names the project "COVID-19 Pandemic — Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Demonstration." The price was up to $1,950,097,500.

The Army Contracting Command letter to Pfizer, July 21, 2020.

The Army's paperwork calls it a "prototype project" 17 times.

The statement of work attached to the letter explains what the prototype was. It was meant to show that Pfizer could make 100 million doses of its "currently unapproved mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine" for the government. It also says the goal after adults was a "possible pediatric and/or maternal indication." That's children and pregnant women, planned in July 2020, months before the big Phase 3 trial had any results.

The same pages also say that because the trials were regulated by the FDA and HHS, "there is no need for separate regulation by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command." The Army was paying for the program, and the Army's own medical research command was written out of overseeing it.

On December 22, 2020, eleven days after the FDA's emergency authorization, the Army signed contract W15QKN-21-C-0012 with Pfizer. Its total value is $10,016,418,500 "inclusive of all options." The contract says Pfizer "is deemed to have met the deliverables" of the earlier prototype agreement.

Put those numbers side by side. The July 2020 prototype deal allowed up to $1,950,097,500, close to $2 billion, for the first 100 million doses. The December 2020 contract raised the total to as much as $10,016,418,500, more than $10 billion. That’s the price tag on a shot the Army’s own paperwork had called a “prototype” of a “currently unapproved” vaccine five months earlier.

The law that was supposed to stop this

The law, word for word. 50 USC 1520a, passed by Congress in 1997 (a) Prohibited activities. The Secretary of Defense may not conduct (directly or by contract)— (1) any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population; or (2) any other testing of a chemical agent or biological agent on human subjects. (b) Exceptions. Subject to subsections (c), (d), and (e), the prohibition in subsection (a) does not apply to a test or experiment carried out for any of the following purposes. (1) Any peaceful purpose that is related to a medical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, or research activity. … (c) Informed consent required. The Secretary of Defense may conduct a test or experiment described in subsection (b) only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject. (d) Prior notice to Congress. Not later than 30 days after the date of final approval within the Department of Defense of plans for any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a chemical agent or a biological agent, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans, and the experiment or study may then be conducted only after the end of the 30-day period beginning on the date such report is received by those committees. (e) “Biological agent” defined. … any micro-organism (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiac, or protozoa), pathogen, or infectious substance, and any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such micro-organism, pathogen, or infectious substance, whatever its origin or method of production, that is capable of causing— (1) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human … Read the full law at Cornell Law School.

Congress wrote 50 USC 1520a for exactly this. The Defense Department "may not conduct (directly or by contract)" any test or experiment using a biological agent on a civilian population.

And the word "prototype" has a legal meaning too. The law the Army used for this deal, 10 USC 4022, says a "prototype project" includes "a proof of concept, model, or process," a "pilot," or "the creation, design, development, or demonstration of operational utility." In plain English, a prototype is something still being tried out to see if it works. That's the word the Army chose for a "currently unapproved" shot, while 1520a bans the Pentagon from testing a biological agent on civilians, directly or by contract, without INFORMED CONSENT and a report to Congress.

The law defines a biological agent broadly. It covers any bioengineered or synthesized component of a virus that's "capable of causing… death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human."

There's a medical and pharmaceutical exception, but it comes with two conditions that can't be skipped.

INFORMED CONSENT "from each human subject in advance."

A report to Congress, with a full accounting of the plans, at least 30 days before any testing begins. The report is how Congress gets oversight of what the Pentagon is doing.

Without both, the testing is expressly prohibited. The law has no emergency waiver and no national security exception. IoJ has found no case where a court has ever enforced it because no one ever raises the issue… until NOW in the mandamus I filed.

Remember Brook Jackson? She's the whistleblower from Ventavia, a company that ran part of Pfizer's COVID shot trial in Texas, and she valiantly sued Pfizer for fraud in 2021. Pfizer's defense was this same prototype deal. Its lawyers told the court the Army agreement was "not a standard federal procurement contract, but rather a 'prototype' agreement," made under the Pentagon's "Other Transaction Authority." They said the deal "does not impose any requirements relating to Pfizer's clinical development activities, FDA regulations," or the normal federal contracting rules (Pfizer's motion to dismiss).

On March 31, 2023, Judge Michael J. Truncale dismissed her case, and the prototype deal was part of why (the ruling). He quoted another Texas federal court that these deals "are legally binding contracts that are generally exempt from federal procurement laws and regulations." When Jackson argued the deal wasn't properly authorized, he said she was "in effect asking this Court to overrule the DoD's decision," and that the court "will not veto the DoD's judgments concerning mission effectiveness during a national emergency."

That's the wall Jackson's lawyers hit. Her case ran on contract and fraud rules, and the prototype deal took those off the table. 1520a is a flat ban Congress put on the Defense Department itself. It says the Pentagon "may not conduct (directly or by contract)" a biological agent test on civilians. Those three words, "or by contract," mean the kind of contract doesn't matter, IoJ founder Lady Xylie argues. No prototype deal and no Other Transaction Authority can switch off the law forcing DoD to ensure INFORMED CONSENT and the oversight report mandated to Congress.

IoJ's case also asks a judge for something much narrower than what Judge Truncale refused to do, an order that the Pentagon follow a duty Congress already wrote into law, with no second-guessing of its mission choices.

That's how IoJ's case is built to get past the wall Jackson's case hit.

In the Army's own paperwork, this was a prototype, a test of whether 100 million doses of a "currently unapproved" shot could be made and delivered. Five months later the same shot went to the public as if it was a finished vaccine.

Lady Xylie's case argues it can't be both at once, a prototype under test in the Army's paperwork and a proven vaccine to the public, with every legal pass that comes with that word.

The mandamus case that asks a court to enforce it

Lady Xylie is suing the Defense Department, HHS and the FDA in federal court, in Eshleman v. Hegseth. The case does two huge & critical things the covid cartel will hate.

Count I asks the court to order the Pentagon to prove they filed the 1520a report the law requires to allow DoD to have ever rolled out the covid shots to civilians. If no report was ever filed (it wasn’t filed) then we will have the evidence humanity needs to prove EVERY SHOT WAS PROHIBITED BY LAW AS AN EXPERIMENT!

Count II asks the court to make the FDA answer her citizen petition to stop mRNA and viral vector shots. The petition asks the FDA to classify the mRNA & gene based shots as what its own guidance describes, gene therapy, to apply the gene therapy safety rules, and to suspend the licenses until that's done.

Fraudulently called vaccines, these products skipped the gene therapy rules. Paid for by the Pentagon, the case argues, they also needed the consent and the report to Congress that the law requires. Until they're defined correctly and the laws are applied, it's a free-for-all bio-agent experiment, with billions of dollars at stake.

Had these laws been applied in 2020, much of this would never have happened. Enforcing them now is how it gets stopped, and how it never happens again.

This case is a big labor of love up against very big money. Big money takes big love and a big support system. Lady Xylie has carried it this far pro se, in her own name. Now it needs real legal help behind it so it moves through the courts the right way.

An insider update, before it hits the docket. The government's answer was due today. They've told Lady Xylie they plan to ask the judge for 30 more days, and IoJ will post exactly what they tell the court as soon as it's filed. Lady Xylie isn't fighting the extra time, because we need it too. Those 30 days are our window to raise what it takes to go up against them and hold them to account. Now you're in the know, and you're in the middle of this case with us. What happens in the next 30 days decides how strong it goes back into court.

To everyone who has given so far, thank you, from the bottom of Lady Xylie's heart. Every gift gives her real hope that we're going to pull this off. We're getting closer, but there's still a long way to go, and the Legal Fund is still open.

We need more people to step up and help stop the COVID shots and the other mRNA gene-based so-called vaccines. And if someone out there has been blessed with the means to take this on and put a law firm behind this case, that would be amazing.

Please give generously, like it matters, because it really does. And the urgent time is now.

No donation is too small or too large. Every gift goes to legal costs, filing fees and court costs, only if and when it's right for you. And if giving isn't possible right now, forwarding this to one person helps too.

Together we're going to get there. We're all in this together. Faith!

People always come before profits.

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Related reading

Guinea pigs at 6 months old, Canada's law let COVID shots for babies skip safety proof — last night's story on the pediatric shots this paperwork planned for.

RFK Jr., FDA and DoD answer for the mRNA shots in court — where the US mandamus case stands.

HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED - DoD, HHS, FDA Sued In Landmark Case Against Experimentation On Civilians Using Biological Agents — IoJ's announcement when Eshleman v. Hegseth was filed in May 2026.

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — The Case Moves Forward! — the ruling that kept the case moving.

Judge Halted Shots For Being Experimental In 2004 & Same Laws REALLY Matter Now - Hold The Line! — the last time a federal judge stopped Pentagon shots for being experimental.

FDA warns gene therapy DNA caused cancer, and IoJ’s petition now before a federal judge asks why the COVID shots got a pass — Count II, the gene therapy question.

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