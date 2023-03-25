JOIN THE MOVEMENT: THE CENSORED CONFERENCE - MARCH 24TH & 25TH, 2023
The Censored Conference official website - The goal is to get community support for more real lawsuits & initiatives! A mission we support.
NOTICE: Act 1 second day is live NOW click here:
Act 1 first day was last night at 7pm click here to watch - it’s really great! We appreciated all the speakers and took special note of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half brother Kyle Kemper’s initiatives for us all to be more involved in designing the future laws and policies. That is our mission here at IoJ and the only real way to combat the censorship in our opinion.
The Speakers
The Censored Conference speakers represent independent journalists, doctors, politicians, celebrities, and everyday people who have one thing in common, they have all been censored for simply not having the “right” opinion. The Censored Conference and United For Free Speech aims to change this.
Great leaders throughout history knew that humanity ceases to thrive when speech is oppressed. Martin Luther King stated, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter”.
We will not stay silent on things that matter.
Some of our speakers below will be speaking during Act II or later
New speakers have been confirmed and are yet to be posted
Speakers are shown in alphabetical order
Mike Adams
"Health Ranger", best selling author, award winning journalist and founder of Brighteon TV and Natural News
Ellen Brown
Author, Attorney and Chairman of the Public Banking Institute
Dr. Meri Crouley
Producer, filmmaker, speaker, and Host of the “Now is the Time” Podcast.
Èzili Dantò
Human rights lawyer, a griot in the best tradition of Afrikan chroniclers. Leading international voice against U.S. and Western imperialism in Haiti
Ryan Dawson
A historian from the College of William and Mary, a writer, filmmaker, and 20 years of political activism.
John Mark Dougan
Journalist on the Front Lines of Ukraine, Peace Activist.
Former U.S. Marine and
U.S. Sherriff Deputy. Whistleblower with
asylum in Russia.
Mike Gill
Business executive, shadow bank whistleblower and activist against government corruption
Dr. Dave Janda
Orthopedic Surgeon and Director and Founder of the Institute for Preventative Sports Medicine
Kyle Kemper
Entrepreneur, Advisor, Author and has been described by his peers as a “Freedom Renaissance Man". Also Justin Trudeau’s outspoken and much wiser half brother.
Corey Lynn
Investigative Journalist, Author, Founder of Corey’s Digs, and Co-Host of the weekly Dig It! Podcast and The Solution Series
Cynthia McKinney
International peace and human rights activist noted for her inconvenient truth-telling about the U.S. war machine.
Dr. Joe Nieusma
Toxicologist and CEO of Superior Toxicology and Wellness. Co-founder of TwinOxide-Colorado
Tom Renz
Lead Attorney in several major cases brought Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden & Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, and the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Scott Ritter
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and author of "Disarmament in the time of Perestroika"
Tara Rodas
HHS Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer Funded Child Trafficking
James Roguski
Researcher, author and activist. Leader on informing the public about the WHO's proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed "Pandemic Treaty
Daniel Satchkov
Financial Analyst and Mathematician/Artificial Intelligence Expert. Founder of Bastyon, the Distributed Blockchain Free Speech Platform
Andrew “Andy” Schectman
A prominent figure in the financial services industry and speaker on economics, global investing, and foreign currencies.
Harley Schlanger
Spokesman for The LaRouche Organization; journalist, blogger, provocateur
Sarah Westall
Journalist, entrepreneur, engineer and host of the top ranked international show
Business Game Changers.
Also today is the Covid Litigation Conference!
The Covid Litigation Conference Has 33 Attorneys and many other top leaders Attending
Rolling Stone Has The Nerve To Attack The Conference, So We All Know It Will Kick Ass.
* Sponsored by Steve Kirsh’s VSRF
Saturday, March 25 & Sunday, March 26
Starling Atlanta Midtown Hilton
Atlanta, Georgia
The Covid Litigation Conference 2023 (CLC 2023) is a unique gathering of trial lawyers advancing Covid-19-related litigation. Over the next 10 years, Covid lawsuits are projected to experience tremendous growth. The conference will offer networking opportunities and panel discussions led by attorneys engaged in Covid-19 litigation. The conference is designed for an attorney audience; however, the public is also welcome to purchase tickets.
11 hours of CLE credit has been requested in 20 states:
CA, TX, FL, GA , NY, PA, LA, NC, NJ, AL, TN, MD, WA, SC, AZ, DC, IL, MO, OH, VA
Self-submission materials will also be available.
READ PRESS RELEASE
VIEW EVENT PROGRAM
Presented by VSRF and:
At the Mendenhall Law Group we primarily focus our practice in the following areas of law: false claims, property law, municipal law, small business, and general civil litigation. Our mission is to make our world a better place, one case at a time. If you have a unique case that is outside our areas of practice, we have resources available and are happy to connect you with an attorney or organization that can help.
Ticket Packages
Conference
$595
Conference +
Saturday Lawyer's Reception
$670
Purchase Tickets (last we heard it was sold out with 14 tickets added)
Additional Info
Conference Location:
Starling Atlanta Midtown Hilton
Link to Hotel Room Booking
will be emailed upon registration
Saturday Evening Conference Event:
Lawyers & Panelists Reception: $75
Sunday Afternoon:
Conference Ends at 2pm
For Sponsorship Opportunities please contact:
clc@vacsafety.org
For media inquiries please contact:
TrevorFG@protonmail.com
Interest of Justice unfortunately could not attend the conference. IOJ hopes the Covid Litigation Conference is being recorded so others can see some of the highlights!
Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.
Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my our, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Brave people in the mold of revolutionaries as John Hancock and Paul Revere. They are now not just cancellwed but targeted for IRS audits, labeled domestic terrorists, and will be persecuted and procecuted. I love all of them. They are our only hope.
I hope they can find some trusted security organization that is not infiltrated by FBI operatives.
Beware the infiltrators.