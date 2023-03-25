Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Barry Snider's avatar
Barry Snider
Mar 25, 2023

Brave people in the mold of revolutionaries as John Hancock and Paul Revere. They are now not just cancellwed but targeted for IRS audits, labeled domestic terrorists, and will be persecuted and procecuted. I love all of them. They are our only hope.

I hope they can find some trusted security organization that is not infiltrated by FBI operatives.

Beware the infiltrators.

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