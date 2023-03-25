JOIN THE MOVEMENT: THE CENSORED CONFERENCE - MARCH 24TH & 25TH, 2023

The Censored Conference official website - The goal is to get community support for more real lawsuits & initiatives! A mission we support.

NOTICE: Act 1 second day is live NOW click here:

Act 1 first day was last night at 7pm click here to watch - it’s really great! We appreciated all the speakers and took special note of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half brother Kyle Kemper’s initiatives for us all to be more involved in designing the future laws and policies. That is our mission here at IoJ and the only real way to combat the censorship in our opinion.

The Speakers

The Censored Conference speakers represent independent journalists, doctors, politicians, celebrities, and everyday people who have one thing in common, they have all been censored for simply not having the “right” opinion. The Censored Conference and United For Free Speech aims to change this.

Great leaders throughout history knew that humanity ceases to thrive when speech is oppressed. Martin Luther King stated, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter”.

We will not stay silent on things that matter.

Some of our speakers below will be speaking during Act II or later

New speakers have been confirmed and are yet to be posted

Speakers are shown in alphabetical order

See ACT I Speaker Schedule

Mike Adams

"Health Ranger", best selling author, award winning journalist and founder of Brighteon TV and Natural News

Ellen Brown

Author, Attorney and Chairman of the Public Banking Institute

Dr. Meri Crouley

Producer, filmmaker, speaker, and Host of the “Now is the Time” Podcast.

Èzili Dantò

Human rights lawyer, a griot in the best tradition of Afrikan chroniclers. Leading international voice against U.S. and Western imperialism in Haiti

Ryan Dawson

A historian from the College of William and Mary, a writer, filmmaker, and 20 years of political activism.

John Mark Dougan

Journalist on the Front Lines of Ukraine, Peace Activist.

Former U.S. Marine and

U.S. Sherriff Deputy. Whistleblower with

asylum in Russia.

Mike Gill

Business executive, shadow bank whistleblower and activist against government corruption

Dr. Dave Janda

Orthopedic Surgeon and Director and Founder of the Institute for Preventative Sports Medicine

Kyle Kemper

Entrepreneur, Advisor, Author and has been described by his peers as a “Freedom Renaissance Man". Also Justin Trudeau’s outspoken and much wiser half brother.

Corey Lynn

Investigative Journalist, Author, Founder of Corey’s Digs, and Co-Host of the weekly Dig It! Podcast and The Solution Series

Cynthia McKinney

International peace and human rights activist noted for her inconvenient truth-telling about the U.S. war machine.

Dr. Joe Nieusma

Toxicologist and CEO of Superior Toxicology and Wellness. Co-founder of TwinOxide-Colorado

Tom Renz

Lead Attorney in several major cases brought Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden & Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, and the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Scott Ritter

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and author of "Disarmament in the time of Perestroika"

Tara Rodas

HHS Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer Funded Child Trafficking

James Roguski

Researcher, author and activist. Leader on informing the public about the WHO's proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed "Pandemic Treaty

Daniel Satchkov

Financial Analyst and Mathematician/Artificial Intelligence Expert. Founder of Bastyon, the Distributed Blockchain Free Speech Platform

Andrew “Andy” Schectman

A prominent figure in the financial services industry and speaker on economics, global investing, and foreign currencies.

Harley Schlanger

Spokesman for The LaRouche Organization; journalist, blogger, provocateur

Sarah Westall

Journalist, entrepreneur, engineer and host of the top ranked international show

Business Game Changers.

Also today is the Covid Litigation Conference!

The Covid Litigation Conference Has 33 Attorneys and many other top leaders Attending

Rolling Stone Has The Nerve To Attack The Conference, So We All Know It Will Kick Ass.

* Sponsored by Steve Kirsh’s VSRF

Saturday, March 25 & Sunday, March 26

Starling Atlanta Midtown Hilton

Atlanta, Georgia

‍

The Covid Litigation Conference 2023 (CLC 2023) is a unique gathering of trial lawyers advancing Covid-19-related litigation. Over the next 10 years, Covid lawsuits are projected to experience tremendous growth. The conference will offer networking opportunities and panel discussions led by attorneys engaged in Covid-19 litigation. The conference is designed for an attorney audience; however, the public is also welcome to purchase tickets.



11 hours of CLE credit has been requested in 20 states:

CA, TX, FL, GA , NY, PA, LA, NC, NJ, AL, TN, MD, WA, SC, AZ, DC, IL, MO, OH, VA



Self-submission materials will also be available.



READ PRESS RELEASE



VIEW EVENT PROGRAM



Presented by VSRF and:

‍

At the Mendenhall Law Group we primarily focus our practice in the following areas of law: false claims, property law, municipal law, small business, and general civil litigation. Our mission is to make our world a better place, one case at a time. If you have a unique case that is outside our areas of practice, we have resources available and are happy to connect you with an attorney or organization that can help.

Ticket Packages

‍

Conference

$595



‍Conference +

Saturday Lawyer's Reception

$670

Purchase Tickets (last we heard it was sold out with 14 tickets added)

Additional Info

‍

Conference Location:

Starling Atlanta Midtown Hilton

Link to Hotel Room Booking

will be emailed upon registration

‍

Saturday Evening Conference Event:

Lawyers & Panelists Reception: $75



Sunday Afternoon:

Conference Ends at 2pm



For Sponsorship Opportunities please contact:

clc@vacsafety.org



For media inquiries please contact:

‍TrevorFG@protonmail.com

Interest of Justice unfortunately could not attend the conference. IOJ hopes the Covid Litigation Conference is being recorded so others can see some of the highlights!

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

Support Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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