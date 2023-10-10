In case you did not get a chance to see this epic bill presented recently, here it is:

For those who cant speak English you can auto-translate on youtube.

In essence, the bill being proposed is asking to stop the State department from colluding with the very corrupt Clinton Foundation. Sounds reasonable?

Its a very inspiring stance by Virginia Foxx below that she is putting into a bill that IOJ supports.

In many peoples protected opinion, the Clinton Foundation and the State Department are essentially a hard core cabal that must be prevented if society is ever to heal and rebuild.

Who else thinks this bill should be passed and made into firm law?

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Notice: On November 9, 2023 IOJ has a public preliminary hearing to stop the covid-19 non vaccine biological agent experiments that have no informed consent and thus violate Nuremberg Code which is LAW in Costa Rica. Our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) and other expert witnesses to be announced are testifying.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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