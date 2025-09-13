The wheels of justice turn slowly, but when they finally reach their destination, empires built on deception crumble in an instant. Keep the faith dear ones!

Support Nuremberg Hearing Project

On a humid afternoon in San José, Costa Rica, something extraordinary happened that mainstream media refuses to report - the World Health Organization's carefully constructed facade of scientific authority collapsed under the weight of a simple judicial demand - show us your evidence!

WHO was asked for covid vaccine data by the Health Minister (who previously touted the WHO EUL products as the best thing since sliced bread), and World Health Abomination actually GHOSTED the poor Health Minister who was under court order for the WHO EUL covid vaccine data & vulnerable studies. We won the case May 6, 2025.

The case began unremarkably enough. Interest of Justice, our legal advocacy organization, filed suit in Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber challenging the government's COVID-19 measures. Yes, we are still fighting because it was never made right and people are vulnerable so we need justice. Be the persistence!

What made this case different wasn't the filing itself, but the strategic precision of what they demanded: actual scientific evidence supporting WHO's recommendations for indigenous, pregnant women and children. The government, confident in their international backing, agreed to provide WHO's supporting documentation. That confidence would prove catastrophically misplaced.

When the court ordered production of safety studies, WHO's legal representative faced an impossible choice. Comply with the court order and admit no studies existed, or refuse and face default judgment. In a decision that reveals the depth of institutional corruption, WHO chose silence.

The court issued its ruling. Systematic violation of constitutional rights confirmed, no evidence of safety provided, meaning that vulnerable populations were targeted by WHO & Countries without scientific basis.

This wasn't merely a procedural victory in a small Central American nation. The Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica operates at the same judicial level as the United States Supreme Court within its jurisdiction. When forced to defend their global recommendations in an actual court of law, with rules of evidence and requirements for scientific proof, the world's premier health authority couldn't produce a single study. Not one.

Previously the Health Minister testified the WHO EUL product (covid vaccine) studies exist. So now that they can’t be produced in court, it makes us wonder if the records were destroyed, perhaps because the data was so bad that WHO & Costa Rica’s Health Minister had to hide it from judges?

They testified the WHO EUL covid vaccine is still EXPERIMENTAL!

The implications cascade beyond Costa Rica's borders. For four years, 194 nations implemented policies based on WHO's assurances of safety and efficacy. Pregnant women were coerced, children were mandated, indigenous populations were specifically targeted with what WHO's own documents called "culturally appropriate" messaging. All of this, the court found, without any underlying scientific foundation.

Consider what this means legally. Every government that relied on WHO guidance to mandate medical interventions now faces potential liability for implementing policies without evidentiary basis. Every employer who terminated workers, every school that expelled students, every military command that discharged service members - all based on recommendations that WHO couldn't defend when finally forced to show their evidence in court.

The Indigenous peoples of Costa Rica were particularly targeted, receiving specialized propaganda campaigns designed to overcome "vaccine hesitancy" in their communities. The court found this constituted a specific violation of indigenous rights under international law. The same "culturally appropriate" targeting occurred globally, from Native American reservations to Aboriginal communities in Australia. The precedent is set: targeting vulnerable populations without safety data constitutes a human rights violation.

Roberto Tijerino, WHO's designated representative in Costa Rica, holds dual positions that create undeniable conflicts of interest. Serving simultaneously as a WHO official and maintaining roles within the Costa Rican health system, Tijerino chose loyalty to international authority over compliance with national law. When ordered by the Constitutional Chamber to provide evidence, he remained silent. His signature appears on documents promoting interventions for pregnant women while simultaneously being unable to provide any safety data supporting those recommendations.

The government's own response proved even more damaging to their position. In attempting to defend their policies, health officials admitted that mRNA injections don't meet Costa Rica's legal definition of vaccines. This admission, buried in technical legal documents, confirms what critics have claimed from the beginning: governments knowingly misclassified gene therapy products as vaccines to bypass existing regulatory frameworks.

The timeline matters here. WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. By December 2020, they were recommending these interventions for pregnant women. Costa Rica was the very first country to mandate adults then became the first to also mandate babies.

The Costa Rica court has now confirmed that even by 2025, WHO still couldn't produce a single safety study for this population. Four years, billions of doses, countless adverse events - and not one study to support what they told the world was safe and effective.

COSTA RICA DUBIOUS AWARD FOR FIRST COUNTRY TO MANDATE POISON

https://rumble.com/v5ixht6-covid-crimes-discussing-top-perpetrator-daniel-salas-with-ioj-dr.-yeadon-an.html

Interest Of Justice thanks all of the witnesses, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Leisha Martin and Dr. Michael Yeadon. Thank you Dr. Yeadon for sticking with IoJ since 2021 throughout all of the court hearings and legal proceedings and coming to Costa Rica and authenticating all of our legal affidavits. So far we have won 5 cases! We are getting so much closer to the final Nuremberg hearings. Thank you everyone for supporting this multi year horror show to achieve justice for humanity. Thank you everyone for the support, we could never get this far without each and every one of you having our backs and staying the course. We CANNOT STOP NOW! BE THE PERSISTENCE!

Support Nuremberg Hearing Project

Can you donate $1000.00 or more? All donations large or small are SO HELPFUL and used with the highest vibrational use for the good of humanity in the fight for justice and human rights!

Call me Dustin Bryce +1 323-244-2960 to help ensure Nuremberg Hearing Project succeeds!

This legal victory provides a template for challenges worldwide to Sue the WHO.

The evidentiary standard established by Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber - that health recommendations must be supported by actual scientific studies, not institutional authority - can be applied in any nation with an independent judiciary. The admission that no safety data exists for vulnerable populations creates liability for every official who implemented mandates without informed consent.

The path forward is clear. On September 19th, 2025, the Nuremberg Hearing Project will present comprehensive evidence of the worlds only Private Administrative Nuremberg Hearing against the WHO covid vaccines. In the hearing you will hear top experts explain how this systematic WHO deception violated international law. On the 19th you can finally see the top government officials call the experts evidence important and helpful (but then ignore it all like the shills they are - leading to this recent win and more lawsuits needing to be filed to enforce Nuremberg Code).

The Costa Rica precedent transforms what might have been dismissed as conspiracy theory into legally established fact - the global health response was implemented without scientific foundation, vulnerable populations were deliberately targeted, and when finally forced to provide evidence in court, the authorities & WHO had nothing.

Justice delayed is not justice denied when the delay creates stronger precedent. Lets find the silver lining. Every day that passes reveals more evidence, more admissions, more proof that what occurred was not public health but public fraud. The Costa Rica Constitutional Chamber has provided the legal framework. Now it's time for accountability on a global scale.

Visit NurembergHearing.org on September 19th to witness the presentation of evidence that will define justice for a generation.

Support this cause - Nuremberg 2.0 is humanities right and duty to ensure it happens!

Support Nuremberg Hearing Project

Nuremberg Hearing Project - Be the PERSISTENCE For Protecting Humanities Right To Informed Consent!

Share

Countdown to watch the never before seen Nuremberg Hearing Held On November 11, 2024 which resulted in the recent victory and next steps TO JUSTICE!

Leave a comment

Related articles to Nuremberg: