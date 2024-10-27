Share

"Some self-appointed group of very rich people have decided they don't like 8 billion people being on the planet, and want it to be a much smaller number."

"The purpose of the pandemic... was to damage the economy, to get us used to doing what we're told under a mock emergency, and to roll up our sleeves to receive these dangerous materials.

This video was scheduled to be played in the Croatian Parliament on the 1st of December 2023. However, due to "technical difficulties", it was never played. Go figure…

Timeline of tyranny… IS DR. YEADON THE MOST CENSORED MAN ON EARTH? More than Alex Jones? Maybe.

The following is from Dr. Mike Yeadon in a private message to IOJ this week as we work out the details of our upcoming Nuremberg Hearing that is ORDERED by the Costa Rican 2nd Vice President and is also the Health Minister. She is scheduled to hear our concerns about stopping the WHO vaccine. (OUR HEARING IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO HUMANITY)

Your generous donation goes to the Attorney fees for our Nov 11 hearing

Since Mikes comment is relevant to this video (which thankfully is making the rounds on Telegram and elsewhere lately) and not private information, because it’s all stuff he publicly explains, it seems worth putting here as the official timeline for the ULTIMATE censorship of the ULTIMATE EXPERT SENIOR LEVEL PHARMA WHISTLEBLOWER, Dr. Michael Yeadon.

Suspiciously unable to get the word out:

Dr. Yeadon: “My own experience is that, without exception, if it comes to pass that I get invited to speak at any formal event, especially one involving politicians, I am censored. In the last year, at four such events, the following happened.

1. U.K. parliamentary event organised by an elected politician. Someone from the House of Commons technical team muted the big screen so that I could not be heard or my recorded video played. Absurd, but effective. The remote left the room with a technician and could not be found during the session. Interestingly, the politician did not mention this in their public summing up & my recorded video was excluded from the session video which was made public. Instead, I put it out as best I could. Late 2023.

2. Germany, an event put on by the Alternativ Fur Deutschland party invited me to speak & I did so, to much applause. The organisers confirmed they’d recorded my live presentation. However, senior party officials vetoed it being included in the session recordings made public. They also refused to release the recording to me, so I recorded a new version using the same notes and made that public. The justification was that their party was threatened with being declared illegal and they were concerned that my evidence would provide the grounds the authorities would seize to justify their actions. Also, I was told that the party was informed by YouTube that, if they included my talk on their official channel, that channel would be deleted by YouTube, permanently. Early 2024.

3. Croatia, an event put on by an individual who I know, for media and elected politicians. The individual is recognized by some politicians and some police and army staff as telling the truth and very courageous. On the day of the event, the building was invaded by the police, who threatened the organiser with suspending the event on grounds related to terrorism, even cutting electrical power to the building for several hours and preventing people arriving or leaving. When later in the day he was allowed to restart, there was insufficient time to have all the presenters speak. Several talks were cut, including mine. It was however included in the publicly released link. I was also interviewed by the organiser in a unique setting: broadcast television. He had use of a privately owned small studio. Early 2024.

4. Northern Ireland, U.K. A meeting of the Vaccine Injured & Bereaved Support group (VIBS NI) and I was invited to speak uby the parents of their daughter, killed by a “covid19” “vaccine”. I recorded a video of 22 minutes. Without my permission or knowledge, persons unknown edited my video down to 9 minutes & that was shown to the approximately 50 attendees. The culprits are unknown, though means, motive and opportunity guide an informed opinion. There was one local, elected politician who was definitely involved in agreeing that it should be edited. I have not yet even seen the edited version. Given my knowledge of certain people’s sensitivity to particular topics (no pandemic; toxic-by-design), it may be being kept from me because they know that I may be able to narrow down the illicit editor from seeing it. Late 2024.9

I hope some of this is useful. I am arguably among the most censored of all people with subject matter expertise who is campaigning to understand and communicate what has happened since the beginning of 2020.

Censoring someone, especially a person with deep subject matter expertise, has only one, plausible explanation: the censors are conceding, through their actions, that I am broadly correct. If I was wrong, surely at least one scientist skilled in the methods known as “rational drug design” would have rebutted me. Similarly, the pharmaceutical companies would be expected to have sought an injunction, forbidding me from repeating my unfounded. Neither of these has happened in the nearly four since I first formally & publicly made my views known.

Best wishes

Mike"