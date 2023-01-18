Here we are in January 2023 and the DAVOS meeting is in session. This year is about “Cooperation In A Fragmented World”.

It feels as though the world is on the precipice of a complete destruction of rule of law, customs and all we hold dear as humanity. That is the path we are going down unless there is a miracle strategy and long game focused action and unified focus by the children of light. GAME IS ON BABY!

The Globalists have decided they are going to accelerate multiple agendas within our governments and international organizations simultaneously in an effort to wear us down and make us all dazed and confused. APATHETIC.

They know our psychology. Hell, they say they know us better than we know ourselves. According to Yuval Harari, Humans are now "hackable animals" according to the advisor of Klaus Schwab.

Are YOU a hackable animal?

We didn’t think so!

If you are reading this, you are probably a child of the light.

We are UN-HACKABLE.

This message is to let you know the children of the darkness are LOSING the battle for the minds and bodies of man…

And the Globalists are LOSING the long game for the control and direction of all sovereign nations of Earth.

This year the Davos cabal is discussing if Globalism is dying or if it can resurge. Its totally dying.. Are they THAT out of touch?

Of course Globalization is dead in the water. Lack of free will under Globalism? Its OVER. No one wants it except the “stakeholder capitalists” monopoly.

That mission statement from the WEF reads: "The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas."



WEF Chair Klaus Schwab, who founded the annual meet-up, said that "Only personal interaction creates the necessary level of trust, which we need so much in our fractured world." The theme of this annual conference for 2023 is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World."



The WEF has pushed for climate change control and population reduction measures, while some 1,000 jets fly into the Swiss town so that leaders can talk about how others can cut back to reduce climate change.

Yes, It Is True: The Globalists Have Unlimited Time, Money And Resources, But We Have Unlimited Divine Power Of Truth And Light!

LIGHT OVER MIGHT!

THEY WILL NEVER CONQUER EARTH UNDER THE WATCH OF THE WATCHERS. WE WILL PREVAIL VICTORIOUS!

Thank you!

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We love you tribe and supporters! We have your back & humanities! Thanks for having ours.

We can still win this in 2023 if we take persistent action together.

Thank You!

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