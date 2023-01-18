Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
Jan 18, 2023

Well, I just tried to donate again, and no dice...yet!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
Jan 18, 2023

The donate button is not working....or rather, none of the ones I tried did. I just got a black screen....

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture