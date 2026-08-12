Time to get a wake up call for humanity.

For years this story has been scattered across a hundred half-deleted videos, a dozen dead links, and a pile of declassified files that nobody reads because they’re 400 pages of redactions. Every time someone gets close to connecting it, the source vanishes. The Bill Cooper video IoJ cited in its last piece on this? Gone from YouTube. Pulled. (Don’t worry we found you a new copy)

IoJ is putting the hearing and related info in one place, with the receipts, so you never have to go hunting again.

Here is an AI assisted PDF cheat sheet and transcript of the entire MKUltra hearing for the die hards who want to know every word:

Ioj Mkultra Hearing Cheat Sheet And Full Transcript 83.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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It’s time to tell the human story first — the hearing, the programs, the innocent people the government knowingly did this to.

Let’s go down the rabbit hole of hell.

Part I — They finally held the hearing. The first one in 49 years.

On June 30, 2026, for the first time since 1977, the United States Congress held a hearing on Project MKUltra. Yes, the last time Congress had seriously examined it was 1977 — and until this hearing there was nearly half a century of silence.

It only took forty-nine years to get another hearing on MK Ultra.

MK Ultra background: The CIA ran a program that dosed unwitting American citizens with LSD, wired people to electroshock machines, and — by the government’s own later admission — conducted “the most extreme experiments on human beings that have ever been carried out by a U.S. government agency.” And Congress looked at it exactly twice in half a century.

The hearing was called “Mind Control and Accountability — Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project.” It was run by the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, chaired by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. And in her opening statement, Luna did not hedge:

MKUltra, she said, “was not a policy failure. It was a deliberate, systematic governmental operation that subjected American citizens” to “LSD, electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, psychological torture without their knowledge or consent.” On the CIA’s destruction of the files, she used the words that matter in a court of law — “obstruction of justice,” “criminal destruction of federal records,” “crimes against humanity.”

That’s a sitting member of Congress. On the record. Using the same legal vocabulary IoJ and others have been using for years and getting called crazy for.

Who testified? The two lead witnesses were not internet personalities. They were the two men who have done more documented, sourced work on this than anyone alive:

Stephen Kinzer , the Brown University fellow who wrote Poisoner in Chief, the definitive biography of the man who ran MKUltra.

Tom O’Neill, the investigative journalist who spent twenty years on Chaos, the book that traces the CIA’s mind-control research straight into the orbit of the Manson murders.

Kinzer told Congress the experiments “qualify as medical torture,” and described CIA officers who were authorized to travel overseas and request “expendables” — his word, in the testimony — human beings “who would not be missed if they disappeared.” O’Neill told them something worse. He said the agency misled Congress in 1977 by characterizing MKUltra as a bumbling failure, and that the real number of victims “could have been into the tens of thousands.” Asked why so much was redacted, he gave a one-word answer that should chill you. “Shame.” (hearing wrap-up)

And here’s the part they buried in the coverage. A former intelligence officer testified, in effect, that this never ended. The line that made the headlines — “I don’t believe that the research stopped.” Kinzer himself warned that today’s covert agencies “may have access to tools for mind control that Sidney Gottlieb could not have imagined.”

Think about what that means. The official position, delivered under oath to Congress in 2026, is not “this was a dark chapter we closed.” It’s “we were lied to, the victim count is orders of magnitude higher than admitted, and there is no evidence it stopped.”

Part II — What MKUltra actually was

Everything in this section is in the declassified record, the Senate hearings, or the CIA’s own released files.

The Manson Murders & MK Ultra mayhem become part of the record:

Project MKUltra began in 1953 under CIA chemist Sidney Gottlieb, inside the agency’s Technical Services Staff — the real-life “Q Branch.” Director Allen Dulles wanted to know if the human mind could be rewired: whether drugs could force a confession, whether hypnosis could bend a will, whether a person could be made to do things against their nature. Gottlieb, by every account, was enthusiastic in his entitlement to experiment for the CIA to learn how to manipulate humans to lose free will. He saw the mind as a machine you could take apart and set out to do just that.

The methods included LSD, mescaline, psilocybin, electroshock, sensory deprivation, and hypnosis. Some subjects volunteered. Most did not. Prisoners and psychiatric patients became guinea pigs. In one notorious subproject — Operation Midnight Climax — the CIA ran safehouses in San Francisco and New York where sex workers lured men in and dosed them with LSD while agents watched through one-way glass.

One of Gottlieb’s own colleagues, an Army biological-warfare scientist named Frank Olson, was secretly dosed with LSD at a CIA retreat in November 1953. Nine days later he went out a thirteenth-floor window in New York and died. It was ruled a suicide. Decades later a second autopsy found head trauma a forensic pathologist called “rank with the stink of homicide.” The government paid his family $750,000 in 1976, and President Ford and CIA Director Colby personally apologized — for the death. Not for the program. Whether Olson jumped, fell, or was pushed has never been resolved.

Then there’s Dr. Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal, funded through MKUltra Subproject 68. Cameron’s “depatterning” tortured psychiatric patients with massive electroshock, drug-induced comas that ran for weeks, and looped audio messages — “psychic driving” — piped into their skulls for days. Ordinary people, many of them women admitted for something as minor as postpartum depression, came out unable to remember their own children. Hold onto that one. We’ll come back to it, because some of those people did something almost nobody manages against this machine. They sued. And they won.

And in 1973, before the walls came down, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered Gottlieb to destroy the MKUltra files. They spent a day feeding roughly 150 boxes into the fire. The only reason we know any of this is that about 20,000 documents were misfiled in a financial-records warehouse and survived — surfacing years later through a 1977 FOIA request by researcher John Marks. The Church Committee called the whole thing a “gross violation of the rights of Americans.” (National Security Archive)

Remember that burn order. It matters more than almost anything else in this story, and we’ll come back to it. None of what you just read is contested. All of it is government-admitted. The boring, documented baseline of the United States government is apparently worse than a grotesque and evil horror movie.

Part III — MKNAOMI, the twin they really don’t want you to connect

MKUltra had a sibling, and the sibling was about biology.

While MKUltra worked on the mind, MKNAOMI worked on the body. It was a joint CIA–Army program, run out of the Special Operations Division at Fort Detrick, Maryland, starting in May 1952. Its documented job, in the CIA’s own words, was to “stockpile severely incapacitating and lethal materials” and to build the devices to deliver them.

We know this because CIA Director William Colby testified to it under oath on September 16, 1975, in the first public session of the Church Committee — and the New York Times reported it the next morning. An 18-year, roughly $3 million secret program. A stockpile of agents that cause tuberculosis, anthrax, encephalitis, valley fever, salmonella, and smallpox. A cache of shellfish toxin and cobra venom kept in a storeroom in defiance of a direct Presidential order to destroy it. And a dart gun — the CIA’s own paperwork called it a “nondiscernible microbioinoculator” — that could fire poison into a human being so quietly that an autopsy would find nothing.

That’s not fringe speculation that can be dismissed as nonsense. That’s the Director of Central Intelligence, to the United States Senate, in 1975.

Now here’s the fact that connects the whole story, and it was sitting in that same 1975 testimony the entire time. The original shellfish toxin was produced by the Department of the Army. And according to the record, portions of it were later used by the CIA and by the Food and Drug Administration.

Read that again. The FDA — the agency that will tell you a product is “safe and effective” — is on the documented distribution list for a bioweapon toxin cooked up by the Army’s Special Operations Division. That’s in IoJ’s earlier piece on MKNAOMI, and it’s worth your time to read the primary sources there in full.

And the biological-agent ambition wasn’t hidden, either. On July 1, 1969, a DoD official named Dr. Donald MacArthur sat in front of a House Appropriations subcommittee, holding a funding request tied to House Bill 15090 — roughly $10 million — and told Congress, on the record, what the money was for. His words, from the Congressional record:

“Within the next 5 to 10 years, it would probably be possible to make a new infective microorganism which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. Most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious disease.”

Refractory to the immune system. On purpose. Funded by Congress. In 1969.

IoJ is not going to tell you what that money built. We are going to tell you that the intent and the capability were documented, in a congressional appropriations hearing, more than fifty years ago. (One housekeeping note, because accuracy is the whole game here — you’ll see that testimony dated “June 9, 1969” all over the internet. It’s wrong. The printed record says July 1, 1969. Get the date right and nobody can wave you off.)

The late Bill Cooper built his famous MKNAOMI broadcast around this exact testimony — and he was right to. He read the real congressional record out loud when almost nobody else would.

“I actually saw this in documents and the project name was Project Naomi. MK Naomi was the name of it. was a CIA project. The AIDS, AIDS, whatever causes AIDS, whatever that turns out to be, according to those documents, was developed at Fort Dietrich, Maryland, under a CIA project called MK Naomi. Uh it was financed by $10 million for the uh Department of the Army’s biological warfare uh programs. It was carried out as supervised by the CIA, carried out by scientists who work for the special operations division of the Department of Defense.” - Bill Cooper in video below Found a copy - of course previous links were deleted:

Part IV — A quick note on the two Gottliebs

Sidney Gottlieb — the man who ran MKUltra — worked at the FDA himself before he ever joined the CIA. And Scott Gottlieb ran the FDA, then took a seat on Pfizer’s board twelve weeks after he walked out the door.

Part V — The survivors

We’ve dealt with the institutions. Now let’s talk about the people they did this to — because the human cost is where they most want you to look away, and where we should all refuse to.

The Manson connection. At the June 30 hearing, Tom O’Neill testified to the thesis of his twenty-year investigation, Chaos — that the CIA’s mind-control research ran straight through the world that produced the Manson murders, largely through a CIA-contracted psychiatrist named Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West. West was real. His CIA funding was real. And in a detail O’Neill laid before Congress, West was the psychiatrist who examined Jack Ruby — the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald — alone in his jail cell, after which Ruby began insisting he was being drugged and losing his mind. Chair Luna said it plainly afterward: per the witnesses, “Jack Ruby and Charles Manson were MKUltra assets.” Members of Congress are now saying out loud what researchers were mocked for twenty years for saying.

Project Monarch, and the survivors. You’ve read about “Project Monarch” — the “Presidential models,” the children they called “kittens,” the trauma-based conditioning built on Wizard-of-Oz and Alice-in-Wonderland scripts, the survivors describing being “thrown from the freedom train” when the programming cracked and they started to remember. For years the official line has been that this is unproven lore. Here is what IoJ actually thinks, and IoJ won’t soften it. Cathy O’Brien is a real woman and a real survivor. She and Mark Phillips laid out her account in Trance Formation of America three decades ago, and she has never once changed her story. Survivors of this program have been telling us the same things, in the same detail, for fifty years.

The reason you can’t pull a CIA memo with the word “Monarch” stamped across the top is the same reason you can’t pull most of MKUltra: Richard Helms ordered the files burned in 1973, and they burned them. You cannot torch the evidence and then demand the evidence. A missing document the government admits it destroyed is not proof of innocence — it is proof of a cover-up. IoJ is done pretending a survivor’s testimony is worth less than the paperwork her abusers set on fire. IoJ believes the survivors.

And the ones who fought back and won. Some of these victims did something almost nobody manages against this machine. Remember Dr. Ewen Cameron’s patients from Part II? One was Velma Orlikow, a Canadian woman admitted for postpartum depression and subjected to LSD and “psychic driving.” She and eight other patients sued the United States government — Orlikow v. United States — and in 1988, after nine years, they forced a $750,000 settlement out of the CIA. Canada later paid roughly C$100,000 each to about 77 of Cameron’s victims. Ordinary people, destroyed by experiments they never consented to, took the Central Intelligence Agency to federal court and made it pay. That’s not lore. That’s a docket number. And it’s the whole reason IoJ exists — because it can & must be done.

The one apology — and the word he still would not say. In 1995, President Clinton stood before the country and did something rare: he apologized for the government’s secret Cold War experiments on its own citizens, accepting a federal commission’s report on human experimentation. Watch it — a sitting President of the United States admitting the government used its own people as test subjects without their consent. It is the closest any President has ever come to owning this. And listen to what he still would not say, even then: MKUltra. Even in the apology, the mind-control program stayed in the dark, unnamed. To this day, no U.S. government has ever formally apologized for MKUltra by name. They apologized for the experiments they could no longer hide, and kept the worst one behind the curtain.

Safe and effective. Safe and effective. Safe and effective. Say it enough times, aimed at a frightened population, and it stops being a claim and starts being a conditioning exercise. That’s not medicine talking. That’s the oldest trick in the MKUltra playbook, run at national scale, without the courtesy of a one-way mirror.

Related reading from Interest of Justice

About Interest of Justice

IoJ is a nonprofit investigative legal organization. Zero corporate funding. No pharmaceutical money. No billionaire backers. Just people who believe the law should protect everyone — and who are willing to fight in court to prove it. We helped to coordinate 50,000 legal demands that stopped the first round of WHO IHR amendments, won a default judgment against the WHO in a national court, filed a 132-page Citizens Petition proving mRNA products meet the FDA’s own definition of gene therapy, and [EXPERIMENTAL] BIOLOGICAL AGENT.

We are now litigating to force the U.S. government to answer for the covid biological-agent experiment conducted on civilians without the consent — or the congressional report — the law requires. Learn more and support the work at interestofjustice.org.

Why this matters to us — and why IoJ is in a federal courtroom right now

Everything above on MKUltra & MK Naomi is FULLY DOCUMENTED AND REAL dark history of humanity. This is unacceptable to allow this evil to go unchallenged in a free and just world and precisely why this tiny nonprofit is spending everything and all the energy it has to drag that sordid history into a courtroom in 2026.

We don’t believe it’s history. IT IS CURRENT EVIL. The same machine is running right now — and its single largest operation was the COVID-19 “vaccine,” a psychological operation run on the entire human race with the exact tactics you just read about.

Look at the pattern, because it never changes. Fear justifies the extreme. Secrecy hides it. And semantics word games push it through. In the 1950s the fear was communism and the extreme was LSD in a stranger’s drink. In 2020 the fear was a virus and the extreme was a gene therapy experiment they called a vaccine. The mechanism didn’t change. Only the vocabulary did. The same institutions — the CIA, the DoD, Fort Detrick, and yes, the same FDA that had a bioweapon toxin on its distribution list and a poisoner-in-chief on its old payroll — kept the machine running, and every single time they were caught, the move was identical. Destroy the files. Redact for “shame.” Change the definition on the website. Call the people who noticed crazy.

Not on our watch and not on yours either! It doesn’t have to be this way.

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