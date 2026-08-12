Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
7d

I read the book Chaos and I now know Manson was MKUltra, the book talks about the 60s , what an eye opener.

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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
7d

Great reporting, shocking what went on and seemingly continues to go on. The tie-in to the Covid event is probably right. The unravelling of that has started. What should be unbelievable is not. Time to read that book, Chaos.

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