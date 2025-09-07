Department of War Says Verbatim:

“So, at your direction, Mr. President, the War Department is going to fight decisively, not endless conflicts. Uh, it's going to fight to win, not not to lose. We're going to go on offense, not just on defense. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. violent effect, not politically correct. We're going to raise up warriors, not just defenders. So, this War Department, Mr. President, just like America, is back. Thank you for your leadership and your clarity. We're going to set the tone uh for this country. America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department. We're back.”

The Department of Defense has [pseudo] officially rebranded itself as the "Department of War."

How refreshingly honest. Finally, some truth in government labeling.

Now that they've dropped the pretense, perhaps they can also drop their disturbing habit of experimenting on American civilians under the guise of "public health emergencies."

The irony is too clear. The Department of War has spent years systematically violating constitutional law through Operation Warp Speed, conducting unauthorized medical experiments on the very same civilians they claim to defend, and now they want to be called the Department of War.

Well, they've been waging war on the Constitution all along, so at least the paperwork and branding finally matches.

We have a thought for the newly renamed Department of War. Um, perhaps they can agree on sticking to fighting actual wars against actual enemies instead of treating American citizens like laboratory subjects? Just a thought.

Our year-long legal investigation into Operation Warp Speed has documented systematic violations of 50 USC 1520a through unauthorized biological agent experiments on civilians using fraudulent Other Transaction Authority.

It’s a HUGE DEAL that must be corrected if humanity is to be protected from military experiments. IoJ filed FDA’s most hard core petition EVER on June 20, 2025. Department of WAR really does need to stay in their own lane and someone needed to file a legal demand in order to remind them of LAW and to separate out their military role!

These violations weren't bureaucratic oversights - they were deliberate circumventions of LAW - of congressional prohibitions on human experimentation. The Department of War simply calculated that nobody would invest the time to document every constitutional violation and hold them to account.

They calculated wrong.

Watch RFK Jr (the current HHS Secretary) talk to our awesome expert witness Sasha Latypova about the huge fraud the Department of War pulled off under OWS - She left a great comment on our FDA Petition:

(We timestamped it for you - Watch NOW - they ALL KNOW ITS FRAUD & WRONG)

The Department of War used void pseudo-legal authorities to bypass informed consent requirements, partnered with pharmaceutical companies to deploy unapproved biological agents on civilian populations, and established a framework where military emergency powers systematically overrode constitutional protections.

Then they called it a "public health success" while denying people fundamental rights about what was being administered to their bodies. Then the Department of War “apologized” for mandatorily experimenting on military, forgetting to apologize to civilians. Then President Trump questioned Operation Warp Speeds “success”…

Constitutional law doesn't suspend itself because someone declares an emergency.

What's particularly galling is the sophistication of the deception. Use the Department of Defense branding to sound protective while conducting military-style operations on civilians.

Create bureaucratic acronyms like OTA to make illegal human experimentation sound like standard government contracting. Partner with WHO to add international legitimacy while systematically violating every informed consent principle established since Nuremberg.

At least the Department of War label provides truth in advertising. When they violate constitutional rights next time, we'll know exactly which department is responsible.

President Trump recently acknowledged being shown "extraordinary" pharmaceutical data that "never seems to show those results to the public." Of course not - public disclosure might prompt inconvenient questions about military departments conducting medical experiments on civilians and congressional authorization for biological agent use on American citizens.

Interesting timing, isn't it? Our comprehensive FDA petition (feel free to make a comment to the FDA on our Petition) documenting Operation Warp Speed's constitutional violations has been making its way through official channels, detailing exactly how the Department of Defense systematically violated federal law through unauthorized civilian experimentation.

Shortly after, Trump starts questioning whether Operation Warp Speed was actually "brilliant."

Then the Department of Defense decides to rebrand itself as the Department of War.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. takes COVID vaccines off the market for healthy people - something our petition specifically requested along with a complete halt to these unauthorized experiments.

Coincidence? Perhaps.

Or maybe someone finally read our year of legal research proving these programs were constitutionally void from inception…

The Department of War better understand that their authority ends where civilian constitutional protections begin.

Military emergency powers cannot circumvent informed consent. Period! Dammit.

War powers don't apply to peacetime medical interventions. Emergency authorities absolutely cannot authorize human experimentation under cover of "vaccine distribution."

Our comprehensive FDA petition filed June 20, 2025 is UNPRECEDENTED - We documented every violation, every circumvented law, every unauthorized use of emergency powers for civilian medical experimentation & demand fixes.

We've provided President Trump and RFK Jr. with complete documentation and legal restructuring for correcting these constitutional violations and preventing their repetition.

The Department of War can keep their honest new name, but they need to keep their operations away from civilian medical decisions. Constitutional protections against military involvement in civilian affairs exist precisely to prevent the systematic rights violations that occurred under Operation Warp Speed.

If the Department of War wants to experiment with biological agents, they can work with military personnel who voluntarily accepted potential exposure to experimental medical interventions. Civilian populations didn't consent to serve as test subjects for military biomedical experiments. Congress literally PROHIBITED it!

Americans have constitutional rights that don't vanish because military leaders declare a "public health emergency" requiring military-style medical interventions on civilian populations.

Constitutional governance means military authorities remain subordinate to civilian constitutional protections, regardless of their departmental rebranding.

The Department of War's systematic constitutional violations under Operation Warp Speed demonstrate exactly why the founders carefully separated military and civilian authority.

If we continue to grant military forces too much power over civilian affairs, the Department of War has proven they feel entitled to start conducting unauthorized medical experiments on the same civilian people they're supposed to protect.

Unbelievable, but here we are.

At least now we know what to call them when it happens again.

Interest of Justice has documented every constitutional violation committed by the Department of War under Operation Warp Speed. Our comprehensive FDA petition provides complete legal framework for ensuring military authorities never again exceed constitutional limits when dealing with American civilians. You can make a big difference to help keep our small org in the fight - we can’t continue without your generous and steady support.

Department of War: “We're going to go on offense, not just on defense. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. violent effect, not politically correct”

