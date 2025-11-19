Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle's avatar
Danielle
3d

“ warned that multi-stakeholder governance initiatives threaten to make UN agencies like WHO “just one of many ‘stakeholders’ in ‘multi-stakeholder governance’” rather than the primary authority, representing “a grave threat to democratic global health governance and scientific independence.””

SINCE WHEN does the WHO represent DEMOCRATIC health governance? What a joke! And, as for scientific independence - that went the way of the dodo when $$ became involved, I.e. right from the beginning.🙄

The WHO and the UN and all of its other associated entities need to be completely disbanded and autonomy restored to the people of each individual country.

There’s no reason why information cannot be exchanged between like minded countries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Victoria Ferrara's avatar
Victoria Ferrara
3d

NOOOOOOOOOOO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture