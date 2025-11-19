Share

Roberto Tijerino’s dual role as both Costa Rica’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) head and WHO operative represents a single node in a vast global structure connecting private philanthropic power, international health governance, and national vaccine policy. This architecture, built over two decades and funded substantially by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, raises profound questions about regulatory capture and democratic accountability in public health.

NITAGs Seem To Be The National Nexus of Global Vaccine Policy

National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups function as the critical interface between WHO’s global vaccine recommendations and national implementation. These multidisciplinary expert bodies—typically comprising 10-15 members including epidemiologists, pediatricians, infectious disease specialists, and public health officials—provide ostensibly independent, evidence-based recommendations to national health ministries on vaccination policies.

WHO formally recommended in 2011 that every member country establish a NITAG. The Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP), endorsed by the World Health Assembly in May 2012, set an explicit target: all 194 WHO member states should have a functional NITAG by 2020. This ambitious goal was part of the Decade of Vaccines Collaboration, led by WHO, UNICEF, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and notably, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The results have been remarkable. From just 40 countries with functional NITAGs in 2010, the number grew to 120 by 2021 and 154 countries meeting all six WHO functionality criteria by 2024. This rapid global expansion didn’t happen organically—it was systematically funded, trained, and coordinated through WHO programs with substantial Gates Foundation backing.

The SIVAC Initiative, Gates Foundation’s Foundational Role

The Supporting Independent Immunization and Vaccine Advisory Committees (SIVAC) Initiative, operational from 2008 to 2017, served as the primary mechanism for establishing NITAGs globally. This initiative was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance (itself substantially Gates-funded, with Gates holding permanent board seats).

SIVAC provided direct financial and technical support to countries establishing NITAGs, operated through the Agence de Médecine Préventive in partnership with the International Vaccine Institute—designated a WHO Collaborating Center. Countries receiving SIVAC support achieved NITAG functionality in an average of 2.00 years compared to 2.82 years without support, demonstrating the initiative’s effectiveness in accelerating global NITAG establishment.

The implications are significant: The Gates Foundation didn’t merely fund WHO’s vaccine programs—it funded the creation of the national advisory infrastructure that determines vaccine policy in countries worldwide. This represents institutional capture at a foundational level, embedding Gates-funded structures into the permanent governance architecture of national health systems.

WHO’s Dependence on Gates Funding

The Gates Foundation’s relationship with WHO reveals the extent of private philanthropic influence over international public health governance. Between 2000 and 2024, the Gates Foundation made 640 grants worth $5.5 billion to WHO, according to a 2025 BMJ Global Health study. During the 2018-2019 budget cycle, Gates provided $531 million—12% of WHO’s total budget—making it WHO’s second-largest contributor after only the United States government.

The structure of this funding is crucial. More than 80% of WHO’s budget comes from voluntary contributions that are typically earmarked for specific programs rather than flexible funding. The Gates Foundation’s contributions followed this pattern, with 82.6% ($4.5 billion) dedicated to infectious diseases, 58.9% specifically for polio eradication, and more than half used for vaccine programs. Meanwhile, less than 1% went to non-communicable diseases despite them causing 74% of global deaths, and only 0.2% to water and sanitation.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, provided perhaps the most authoritative assessment: “Most of the funding Gates provides to the WHO is tied to specific agendas of the foundation. That means that the WHO cannot itself set global health priorities, and it is beholden to a largely unaccountable private actor. Unlike states, the Gates Foundation has little democratic accountability.”

Gostin further noted that when WHO was formed as an intergovernmental organization in 1948, “it would have been unimaginable that a private foundation could have such influence. It would enable a single rich philanthropist to set the global health agenda.” If Gates called the WHO Director-General, Gostin observed, the Director-General “would likely be on the next plane to Seattle.”

The Myth of Gates Being Rebuffed, What Actually Happened?

Critical Finding: Extensive research through investigative journalism, academic papers, and WHO official documents found zero documented instances of WHO rejecting or rebuffing Gates Foundation funding due to conflict of interest concerns. No credible source reports Gates attempting to fund WHO and being told it posed a conflict of interest.

Instead, the evidence reveals that WHO eagerly accepted Gates funding despite well-documented conflicts of interest that were identified by academics and watchdogs but never acted upon by WHO itself. A landmark 2011 PLOS Medicine study by Stuckler, Basu, and McKee documented that the Gates Foundation held substantial investments in companies including McDonald’s (9.4 million shares), Coca-Cola (15+ million shares via direct holdings and Berkshire Hathaway), and pharmaceutical companies including Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis—while simultaneously making grants to these same companies and funding WHO programs that could benefit their commercial interests.

Rather than rejecting this funding, WHO accepted it and developed an increasingly dependent relationship. WHO’s funding crisis—with only 16-20% coming from assessed contributions (member state dues)—created structural vulnerability. As Professor Kelley Lee noted: “He who pays the piper plays the tune. WHO therefore can’t set the global health agenda and has had to do the bidding of rich donors.”

The phenomenon became so pronounced that it acquired a name. Scholars and journalists documented what they termed the “Bill Chill“—widespread self-censorship among public health officials and academics reluctant to criticize the Gates Foundation for fear of losing funding or future grant opportunities.

The WHO Foundation, An Alternative Funding Mechanism

On May 27, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO announced the creation of the WHO Foundation—a legally separate entity established under Swiss law as an independent charitable foundation. The Foundation’s stated purpose was to broaden WHO’s donor base beyond traditional government funding to engage the general public, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate partners.

The structural design is revealing. While WHO officials emphasized the Foundation’s independence, its core function was to accept funding sources that WHO typically could not. The Affiliation Agreement between WHO and the WHO Foundation explicitly states that the Foundation “will not generally receive funding from governments or governmental entities or philanthropic organizations that have or can provide funds directly to WHO.”

This means the WHO Foundation was designed to tap funding streams unavailable to WHO proper—particularly corporate and individual donations that might pose conflict of interest concerns under WHO’s Framework of Engagement with Non-State Actors (FENSA). The Foundation excludes only tobacco and arms industry funding, while WHO’s FENSA guidelines also address conflicts with alcohol producers, ultra-processed food manufacturers, and other health-harming industries.

The transparency record has been troubling. A 2024 BMJ Global Health study found that 62% of WHO Foundation donations were anonymous, rising to nearly 80% by 2023. Anonymous donations included gifts as large as $11 million. Using Open Democracy’s transparency scale, researchers graded the WHO Foundation with a “D”—placing it “on par with some ‘dark money’ think tanks.” The researchers concluded this raises “concerns about the potential level of outside influence and role of commercial interests in setting WHO priorities.”

The Foundation’s CEO, Anil Soni (appointed December 2020), came from private sector leadership roles including head of Global Infectious Diseases at pharmaceutical company Viatris and previous advisory positions with the Gates Foundation. By June 2024, the WHO Foundation had channeled $24 million to WHO—a modest sum compared to WHO’s multi-billion dollar budget, but the structure established a precedent for corporate and private funding with minimal transparency.

Roberto Tijerino, A Case Study in Institutional Penetration

Roberto Arroba Tijerino’s career trajectory exemplifies the interpenetration of WHO structures with national health governance. According to peer-reviewed academic sources and official profiles, Tijerino has served as:

Costa Rica’s EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) manager since 2009, with direct authority over national immunization programs

NITAG Secretariat representative for Costa Rica since at least 2017, participating in the Global NITAG Network founding meeting

In charge of Costa Rica’s national influenza program

NITAG Executive Secretary with documented WHO NITAG involvement spanning 21 years

This dual role—simultaneously holding positions in national health policy implementation and WHO advisory structures—represents exactly the kind of institutional overlap that conflict of interest policies should prevent. Yet a 2017 peer-reviewed study in the journal Vaccine documented that Costa Rica’s NITAG at that time had “no processes in place to assess and address conflicts of interest of members but these are being developed.”

Litigation documents from Interest of Justice, a Costa Rican civil society organization that sued the country’s President, Health Minister, and vaccination commission in 2022 and continued, alleged that Tijerino’s position created untenable conflicts, with WHO effectively “embedded in our vaccine purchasing division.” While some specific allegations in these litigation documents require further verification, Tijerino’s official roles documented in peer-reviewed academic sources and Sabin Vaccine Institute profiles confirm the structural conflict, a single individual serving both as national vaccination policy implementer and WHO advisory network representative.

Costa Rica’s NITAG, established in 2001, operates under a structure where it “acts as both a NITAG and an Interagency Co-ordinating Committee” and “collaborates closely with the Pan American Health Organization [WHO’s regional office] to conduct cost-effectiveness reviews.” This creates multiple channels through which WHO recommendations flow directly into national policy through individuals holding positions in both systems.

The Architecture of Influence and How the System Works

The research reveals a sophisticated multi-layered architecture connecting private philanthropy to national vaccine policy:

Layer 1: Global Policy (WHO SAGE) The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) develops global vaccine recommendations. Gates Foundation funding to WHO substantially supports these activities.

Layer 2: Regional Adaptation (Regional TAGs) Regional Technical Advisory Groups like ETAGE (Europe) adapt SAGE recommendations for regional contexts. WHO regional offices coordinate these bodies, funded partly by Gates grants.

Layer 3: National Implementation (NITAGs) NITAGs translate regional guidance into country-specific policies. Their establishment was systematically funded by the Gates Foundation through SIVAC (2008-2017) and ongoing WHO capacity-building programs.

Layer 4: Training and Coordination The Global NITAG Network, established 2016-2017 with Gates Foundation support through SIVAC, facilitates peer learning and standardization. The NITAG Resource Center (fully WHO-supported since 2017) disseminates best practices and technical guidance globally.

Layer 5: Funding Flows Gates Foundation funding flows through multiple channels

Direct WHO funding ($5.5 billion, 2000-2024)

Gavi the Vaccine Alliance (Gates holds permanent board seat)

WHO Foundation (separate entity accepting corporate donations)

Country-level support through Gavi Health System Strengthening programs

Academic institutions and NGOs conducting NITAG research and training

Critical structural feature: The same individuals often hold positions across multiple layers. NITAG members participate in SAGE meetings. NITAG chairs receive WHO training. National health officials like Tijerino serve in both national and WHO advisory roles. This creates a closed epistemic community where the same perspectives and priorities circulate through seemingly independent institutions.

Conflicts of Interest And The Evidence

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have documented specific conflicts between Gates Foundation investments and its public health activities:

Pharmaceutical conflicts: A 2011 PLOS Medicine study found Gates Foundation partnerships with Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson for vaccine development—companies in which the Foundation held stock positions. The Foundation gave grants totaling close to $250 million to companies in which it held investments, including Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Medtronic, and Teva.

Food industry conflicts: The Foundation held 9.4 million McDonald’s shares (5% of portfolio) and 15+ million Coca-Cola shares while funding nutrition and health programs. Warren Buffett, who served on Coca-Cola’s board from 1989-2006 and whose Berkshire Hathaway holds 8.7% of Coca-Cola, sits on the Gates Foundation board. The Foundation created an $11.5 million partnership with Coca-Cola for supply chain development.

Media capture: A 2020 Columbia Journalism Review investigation documented that Gates Foundation gave over $250 million to media organizations including BBC, NPR, The Guardian, Financial Times, The Atlantic, and others. Journalists investigating Gates reported foundation officials went “over their heads” to contact editors, and one Gates communications head made an “unusual offer” to speak with editors “employing freelancers we are engaging with.” The investigation concluded: “The full scope of Gates’s giving to the news media remains unknown because the foundation only publicly discloses money awarded through charitable grants, not through contracts.”

Democratic deficit: As the PLOS Medicine researchers noted: “By virtue of not being subject to popular elections, private foundations operate outside the typical boundaries of democracy.” The Foundation faces minimal regulatory oversight—the IRS audited at most 263 private foundations in 2018 out of 100,000 total, and Washington State’s Attorney General (with jurisdiction over the Gates Foundation) didn’t have full-time staff investigating charitable activities until 2014.

Expert Assessment & Regulatory Capture Concerns

Leading scholars of global health governance have explicitly raised regulatory capture concerns:

Gwilym David Blunt (Oxford University, International Affairs, 2022): Analyzed Gates Foundation power as creating “asymmetric distribution of power” and “dependence,” arguing that “philanthropy has an accountability problem” that is “symptomatic of the greater issue of domination.”

Sophie Harman (Queen Mary University of London): Noted the Foundation is “only accountable to its trustees, unlike governments that are accountable to their citizens,” and suggested “one explanation for the silence is that everyone is scared of challenging Gates and the foundation’s role because they don’t want to lose their funding.”

David McCoy (University College London): Observed that “through its funding it operates through an interconnected network of organizations and individuals across academia and the NGO and business sectors. This allows it to leverage influence through a kind of ‘group-think’ in international health.”

Judith Richter: In a 2014 BMJ article, warned that multi-stakeholder governance initiatives threaten to make UN agencies like WHO “just one of many ‘stakeholders’ in ‘multi-stakeholder governance’” rather than the primary authority, representing “a grave threat to democratic global health governance and scientific independence.”

The Investigative Record

Major investigative journalism has documented these patterns

Politico investigation (September 2022): A six-month investigation by Politico and Germany’s Welt am Sonntag, based on four dozen interviews with U.S. and European officials, found that four Gates-connected organizations (Gates Foundation, GAVI, CEPI, Wellcome Trust) spent $10 billion on COVID-19 response—matching total U.S. government spending on COVID abroad. These organizations collectively gave $1.4 billion to WHO during the pandemic and spent $8.3 million lobbying governments. The investigation documented “unprecedented access to highest levels of governments” and “a steady, almost inexorable shift in power from overwhelmed governments to non-governmental organizations.”

The Nation investigation (March 2020): Reporter Tim Schwab documented that in the absence of outside scrutiny, the Gates Foundation has had “far-reaching effects on public policy, pushing privately run charter schools into states where courts and voters have rejected them, using earmarked funds to direct the World Health Organization to work on the foundation’s global health agenda.”

Academic legal analysis (International Organizations Law Review, 2022): Raised concerns that the WHO Foundation’s structure “might loosen the ties between the WHO and its member states and substantially reduce the transparency of the funding process,” with questions about “its impact on the legitimacy of the WHO.”

The Tijerino Example in Context

Roberto Tijerino’s simultaneous service as Costa Rica’s vaccination chief and WHO NITAG representative is not an aberration—it exemplifies the system’s design. The Global NITAG Network explicitly facilitates such cross-appointments. WHO training programs for NITAG members create shared frameworks. The absence of robust conflict of interest enforcement (documented in Costa Rica in 2017 and in multiple countries in a 2022 Latin American study finding that only 2 of 12 surveyed countries had no COI policy) enables these dual roles to persist.

What makes Tijerino’s case particularly significant is its duration: 21 years of WHO NITAG involvement means his entire professional identity has been shaped within WHO-affiliated structures. His authority over Costa Rica’s national immunization programs flows from expertise and networks developed through WHO systems. This is precisely the “cognitive capture” that regulatory capture theorists identify—not necessarily conscious corruption, but a genuine belief that WHO priorities represent objective scientific truth rather than one possible approach shaped by the priorities of major donors.

Timeline: The Construction of Global Vaccine Governance

1948: WHO founded as intergovernmental organization accountable to member states

2000: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation begins funding WHO programs

2008-2017: SIVAC Initiative (Gates-funded) systematically establishes NITAGs globally

2011: WHO formally recommends all countries establish NITAGs

2011: PLOS Medicine publishes major study documenting Gates Foundation conflicts of interest

2012: Global Vaccine Action Plan (co-led by Gates Foundation) sets target: NITAGs in all 194 countries by 2020

2016-2017: Global NITAG Network established with Gates Foundation support; WHO assumes secretariat role

2017: NITAG Resource Center becomes fully WHO-supported

2018-2019: Gates Foundation contributes $531 million to WHO (12% of budget), second only to US government

May 27, 2020: WHO Foundation created as independent entity to accept corporate/private funding WHO cannot directly accept

December 2020: WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni (former Gates advisor) as CEO

2021-2023: WHO Foundation transparency declines, with 62-80% anonymous donations

2022: Costa Rican civil society organizations file lawsuit against government officials including Tijerino over vaccination policies and conflicts of interest

2024: 154 countries have functional NITAGs; Gates Foundation has given $5.5 billion to WHO over 24 years

Implications for Democratic Health Governance

The evidence assembled here documents a systematic transformation of global and national vaccine policy governance from democratic, state-led structures to multi-stakeholder networks substantially shaped by private philanthropic funding. This transformation occurred through:

Financial dependence: WHO’s reliance on voluntary, earmarked contributions made it vulnerable to donor priorities Institutional design: NITAGs were systematically established with Gates funding, embedding these structures into national health systems Personnel overlap: Individuals like Tijerino simultaneously serve national and WHO roles, creating closed expert communities Cognitive capture: Shared training, frameworks, and professional networks normalize donor priorities as objective science Transparency deficits: Anonymous donations, limited disclosure, and media funding limit independent scrutiny Accountability gaps: Private foundations face minimal democratic oversight despite determining public health priorities

Mark Suzman, Gates Foundation CEO, acknowledged in the Foundation’s 2022 annual letter: “It’s not right for a private philanthropy to be one of the largest funders of multinational global health efforts.” Yet the Foundation continues this role, with Suzman noting: “We won’t stop using our influence, along with our monetary commitments, to find solutions. We have access and influence that many others do not... we are able to act in ways that others cannot.”

This is regulatory capture not through crude bribery but through sophisticated institutional design—creating the very structures through which health policy flows, training the experts who staff them, and establishing the epistemic frameworks that define what counts as evidence. Roberto Tijerino is one node in this global architecture. The question facing democratic societies is whether vaccine policy—affecting the bodily autonomy of billions—should be determined through such systems or through more transparent, accountable, and democratically governed structures.

