Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
May 6, 2023

As a Member or some years of CHD I recieved their request alongside yours this morning to sign their (CHD) PETITION.

USA citizens are the ONLY people who can sign the CHD Petition.

I have sent a msg to this effect to CHD-can IOJ add your "weight" to ensure CHD fix their short-sightedness re this matter of PETITION re The WHO & UN (both groups need to be dismantled and new structures devised).

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Kim's avatar
Kim
May 7, 2023Edited

South Africans would also like to sign please!

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