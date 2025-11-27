The preservation of fundamental human rights, as enumerated within the binding international legal frameworks to which all signatory states have formally committed themselves—specifically, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966 and entered into force on March 23, 1976), the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine (the Oviedo Convention, adopted by the Council of Europe on April 4, 1997), and the jurisprudentially-established Nuremberg Code (articulated through the International Military Tribunal judgment of August 20, 1947)—constitutes a collective human achievement won through historical suffering and institutional transformation of extraordinary significance.

This day of national gratitude compels us to direct our profound acknowledgment toward those individuals whose commitment to constitutional integrity and whose refusal to submit to institutional coercion—undertaken despite the certainty of personal, professional, and economic consequences—functioned as the preserving force that prevented the comprehensive destruction of these inviolable rights protections within our respective jurisdictions.

We acknowledge those who possessed the intellectual courage to engage in rigorous factual examination when institutional consensus demanded acceptance of representations contradicted by documentary evidence. The Oviedo Convention, in Article 5, establishes with categorical obligation that “an intervention in the health field may only be carried out after the person concerned has given free and informed consent to it.” The provision of informed consent, as clarified through the UN Human Rights Committee’s General Comment No. 20 on Article 7 of the ICCPR, requires that individuals be provided with “full information concerning the nature, duration, and risks of the proposed intervention.” Those who recognized that governmental import classifications contradicted governmental public representations—and who maintained their refusal to participate in medical intervention undertaken through this contradiction—were not engaging in civil disobedience against legitimate authority. They were upholding the international legal obligations their governments had formally undertaken.

We honor those medical and healthcare professionals who confronted the fundamental conflict between their professional ethical obligations—articulated through the World Medical Association’s Declaration of Helsinki (initially adopted in 1964 and subsequently revised to clarify that “the physician should obtain the subject’s freely given informed consent” and that research “shall be conducted only if the importance of the objective outweighs the inherent risks and burdens to the research subject”)—and the institutional directives to implement mandatory medical interventions without the prerequisite informed consent. These practitioners chose to honor the ethical commitments to which they had bound themselves through their professional oaths, despite the certainty that this choice would occasion professional discipline, licensure challenges, and career termination.

We recognize those legal practitioners who pursued accountability through constitutional chambers and international legal mechanisms despite encountering institutional resistance of such magnitude as to suggest that judicial systems themselves had been compromised in defense of coordinating institutional actors. The successful Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber proceedings, through which governmental admissions of investigational product classification were extracted through rigorous judicial examination, represent the vindication of legal advocacy undertaken against institutional pressure designed to prevent such accountability. These practitioners maintained their commitment to the principle articulated in the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary that the judiciary must remain independent from executive and private coordination mechanisms.

We honor those whose commitment to factual documentation and evidence preservation—in the face of systematic information suppression, platform censorship, and institutional denial—functioned as the archival preservation that permitted subsequent legal proceedings to access documentary evidence of violations. The preservation of government import records, regulatory classifications, and institutional communications proved determinative in establishing the legal foundation for constitutional determinations that governmental actions violated Oviedo Convention protections and constitutional guarantees of bodily integrity.

Most profoundly, we honor the principle of inviolable human dignity itself—the foundational concept from which all human rights derive and to which all international legal frameworks are subordinate. This principle, articulated in the preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as “the inherent dignity... of all members of the human family,” and reaffirmed in Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (”All members of the human family possess equal and inalienable rights”), transcends all political circumstance, all emergency declarations, and all institutional convenience.

Those who maintained this principle, who refused to permit their bodily autonomy or that of their dependents to be subject to institutional deprivation without free and informed consent, were not engaged in political resistance. They were engaged in the defense of a principle so foundational as to constitute the bedrock upon which all human rights law rests.

On this Thanksgiving, we give thanks for you. We acknowledge the cost of your integrity. We recognize the vindication your resistance has now secured through international legal proceedings. We commit ourselves to ensuring that your sacrifice—your professional consequences, your social ostracism, your personal suffering—is honored through the comprehensive accountability that your resistance made possible.

You were correct. Your resistance was legally justified. Your refusal was constitutionally mandated. Your courage has transformed institutional reality itself.

We honor you with the deepest gratitude. ~ IoJ Family

