Interest of Justice

Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
2d

Here’s my letter to President Trump, which has been aknowledged:

Lewis S. Coleman, MD

8000 Kroll Way #70

Bakersfield, Ca. 93311

President Donald Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

March 15, 2025

Dear President Trump:

The mass murder and crippling effects of the COVID contagion and its fake immunizations was the most deceitful and devastating form of treason in recorded history, for no nation can defend itself with sick, crippled, and dead soldiers and civilians. Stress theory offers the most effective defense against similar attacks in the future. Your astute appointments of RFK, Jr. and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, plus my discovery of the testable mammalian stress mechanism (MSM), has produced a historic opportunity for medical reform and revolution that was previously unthinkable.1-3 The MSM must now be independently tested to confirm its long-anticipated ability to cure everything from cancer to COVID and the common cold.4-8 I am writing in hopes that I might join your advisors to inspire animal and human clinical research to test and confirm the stress mechanism; reinstate stress theory to its rightful place as the prevailing paradigm of medical research; restore rigor, vigor, and integrity to medical research; reform and revolutionize medical practice; elevate medicine from an art based on experiment to a science founded on theory; initiate guided pharmaceutical research to develop effective medications; make effectual health care affordable for all Americans; and abolish the eternal scourge of disease and premature death that has forever plagued human existence.

I can only suggest the urgency of these considerations.

Many thanks for your consideration,

Lewis S. Coleman, MD

Science Advisor of the American Institute of Stress

Will Tuttle
2d

Thanks for writing - it all helps!!

