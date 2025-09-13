Yesterday We Asked Trump to Grant Our Citizens Petition. Today We Show You Why.

Enforcing Nuremberg Code is a tireless job but we all must ensure this happens! We built the case and have NO funds to continue. Here we are at a critical juncture for mankind and set up to win but its impossible without more hands on deck for monthly steady support for the Attorney team who is on year 4 and finally cornered the Pharma mafia.

We can win - PLEASE SUPPORT WHILE IT STILL MATTERS & HUMANITY CAN STILL TURN THE TIDE TO MAKE INFORMED CONSENT GREAT AGAIN!

Dear Defenders of Justice,

Yesterday, on the anniversary of September 11th, we delivered an open letter directly to President Donald Trump with a simple but profound and critical request to grant our FDA Citizens Petition stop the mRNA experiments and restore the rule of law in America.

Why September 11th? Because just as that day awakened America to external threats, we believe the evidence in our petition reveals an internal threat to the very foundations of constitutional governance and human rights.

Our Citizens Petition isn't just paperwork - it's a comprehensive legal document proving that Operation Warp Speed violated federal law from its inception, making every Emergency Use Authorization built upon it legally void. We've handed Trump the evidence and legal framework to restore constitutional protections that have been systematically dismantled.

Here's what makes this critical for all of humanity: The United States is directly responsible for the void authority that was then exported to the World Health Organization. When our domestic Emergency Use Authorizations were illegally issued, WHO used these corrupted US approvals to create their Emergency Use Listing program, referring member states to these void authorities. This created a global system of medical authoritarianism built on illegal US foundations involving military-pharmaceutical operations that violate the Nuremberg Code.

Trump can direct FDA Commissioner Makary and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to act immediately on our petition, which would not only restore domestic constitutional governance but also collapse WHO's illegitimate global authority that depends on corrupted US regulatory approvals.

If you haven’t signed the open letter to President Donald Trump, please do so NOW!

https://stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/open-letter-to-president-trump/

THE COMPLETE EVIDENCE PACKAGE

The timing couldn't be more critical. While we wait for Trump's response to our petition with 150 pages of evidence, WHO is finalizing global pandemic agreements that would permanently bypass national sovereignty and individual consent rights. This is our narrow window to restore American legal authority before international agreements lock in medical authoritarianism.

We've compiled every piece of evidence from our Citizens Petition into an interactive Truth Bomb experience that walks you through exactly what we asked Trump to do and why his decision could determine America's constitutional future.

This isn't just reading about the evidence - it's to reform the complete legal framework that could restore constitutional government & informed consent.

Click below to experience our interactive Truth Bomb - see the evidence Trump needs to restore the rule of law in our FDA Citizen Petition pending now. Share it!

SHARE THIS TRUTH BOMB: https://nuremberghearing.org/letter-trump/

The Truth Bomb shows you:

How Operation Warp Speed violated federal law from day one

Why every Emergency Use Authorization is legally void

How US illegality created WHO's global power

The constitutional framework Trump needs to act

Why September 19th could change everything

In exactly seven days, as WHO concludes their power-grab meeting, we'll be releasing the full Nuremberg Hearing that represents our multi-year legal case against the World Health Organization. The Truth Bomb experience prepares you for this evidence release by showing you exactly how everything connects.

This is about more than political change - this is about whether informed consent and constitutional protections survive the next administration, and whether America takes responsibility for the global medical authoritarianism that originated from our own illegal domestic operations.

Experience the Truth Bomb now and see why Trump's decision on our petition could determine whether America leads the world back to constitutional governance or becomes permanently subordinated to international health authorities.

We've given Trump the realistic roadmap to restore constitutional governance and precisely how to collapse the global medical tyranny that started with United States own illegal authorities. Now we need your support to ensure he follows it.

Support Our Legal Fight for Constitutional Restoration

In pursuit of justice for humanity, Interest of Justice Team

Truth Bomb:

IoJ’s 11-11 Private Nuremberg Hearing with Presidents Office & Experts Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mike Yeadon & Dr. Janci Lindsay is dropping in 7 days!

Stay tuned to see the evidence the Presidents & Health Ministers office called ‘very helpful”, but then wanted to hide and never wanted you to be able to see! 7 days…

RELATED READING - HERES THE LETTER TO TRUMP & WHY SENT!

