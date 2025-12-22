Happy Holidays to everyone! IoJ wanted to do a little research on the new CDC’s Principal Deputy Director Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, M.D., D.V.M. Here is some of the information we found. Good to know about the opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines and upholding bodily autonomy. We didn’t find any “direct” conflicts of interest with “Big Pharma”!



Dr. Ralph Abraham Takes the Helm as CDC’s Second-in-Command

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, M.D., D.V.M., was sworn in on December 15, 2025 as Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The 70-year-old physician, former three-term congressman, Army Special Forces veteran, and humanitarian will begin duties at CDC headquarters in Atlanta on January 5, 2026. His appointment positions him as the most senior medical professional at the agency—Acting Director Jim O’Neill lacks medical credentials—and signals a fundamental shift in how the CDC approaches vaccination policy and public health messaging.

Abraham brings nearly 30 years of medical practice experience and a clear philosophy centered on individual medical autonomy rather than government-directed health campaigns. “By putting sound science first—and checking our ideologies at the door—we can make the CDC a model for the world in infectious disease tracking, prevention, and treatment,” Abraham declared at his swearing-in. Secretary Kennedy praised Abraham’s “integrity, courage, and decades of medical experience required to restore the CDC’s standing as the world’s most trusted defender of public health.”

Ralph Lee Abraham Jr. was born September 16, 1954 in Alto, Louisiana, in rural Richland Parish, where his paternal grandparents had immigrated from Lebanon. After graduating from Mangham High School in 1972, he earned both his bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Louisiana State University in 1980. He practiced veterinary medicine for a decade before pursuing his medical degree, graduating from LSU School of Medicine in 1994 at age 40.

Abraham established a family medicine practice in Rayville, Louisiana, where he has treated patients for nearly three decades. His military credentials include service as a First Lieutenant in the Mississippi National Guard’s 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from 1986 to 1989. He became a certified flight instructor in 1980 and later served as an Aircraft Commander with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Mission Pilot with the Air Force Civil Air Patrol. He has flown reconnaissance missions with NOAA Hurricane Hunters during Hurricanes Harvey and Michael and volunteers with Pilots for Patients, providing free air transport for patients needing medical care.

His humanitarian work spans multiple continents. Abraham has volunteered on medical missions in Haiti with Hospitals for Humanity, in Afghanistan with Christian Emergency Relief Team, and across Africa and the Amazon rainforest. Through the Free Burma Rangers, he served in Burma, Syria, Iraq, and Ukraine—including a documented February 2020 trip to northeast Syria during his congressional tenure, where he delivered supplies to displaced families and visited front lines with allied forces.

Abraham was first elected to Congress in December 2014, defeating Democrat Jamie Mayo 64% to 36% in a runoff election for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. He served three consecutive terms from January 2015 through January 2021, sitting on the House Armed Services Committee, Committee on Agriculture, and Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. He was one of only 15 physicians serving in Congress and actively participated in the Doctors Caucus, Veterinary Medicine Caucus, and National Guard Caucus.

His legislative accomplishments include the Veterans’ Compensation COLA Act of 2016, which authorized cost-of-living increases for veterans receiving VA disability compensation, and the Kisatchie National Forest Land Conveyance Act. He consistently opposed the Affordable Care Act, voting to repeal it at every opportunity. “Obamacare made changes that have been nothing short of a complete failure,” he wrote on his congressional website. “I believe government takeover of health care hurts more Americans than it helps.”

In 2019, Abraham entered the Louisiana gubernatorial race with a memorable campaign ad declaring: “Life begins at conception. Government is too big. Our taxes are too high. President Trump is doing a great job. Facts matter more than feelings.” He finished third in the October primary with 23.6% of the vote behind incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone. True to his pledge as a “citizen congressman,” Abraham announced his retirement from Congress in February 2020, stating he had always planned to serve only three terms. He endorsed his chief of staff Luke Letlow as his successor, donated his congressional salary to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Independence Fund.

Governor Jeff Landry appointed Abraham as Louisiana’s first Surgeon General in 2024, creating the position specifically for the former congressman. In this role, Abraham was tasked with crafting health policy, advocating for disease prevention, and coordinating with state agencies to improve health outcomes. He quickly established himself as an advocate for what he calls “health freedom.”

On February 13, 2025—the same day Kennedy was confirmed as HHS Secretary—Abraham issued an internal memo directing the Louisiana Department of Health to fundamentally change its approach to vaccination. “While we encourage each patient to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their provider, LDH will no longer promote mass vaccination,” the memo stated. The directive ended Louisiana’s longstanding media campaigns and mass vaccination events that had operated for at least two decades.

In a lengthy public statement explaining his philosophy, Abraham addressed what he called “COVID missteps” by public health authorities: “Trust is built over years and lost in seconds, and we’re still rebuilding from the COVID missteps. Inaccurate and inconsistent guidance on masking, poor decisions to close schools, unjustifiable mandates on civil liberties, and false claims regarding natural immunity.” He added: “Within months of their approval, COVID vaccines were shown to have no third-party benefit in terms of reduced transmission, yet they were still mandated—through both policy and social pressure. That was an offense against personal autonomy that will take years to overcome.”

Abraham has articulated a consistent philosophy centered on medical autonomy and informed consent. “As Americans, we should recognize that our rights come to us as individuals,” he wrote in February 2025. “We should reject this utilitarian approach and restore medical decision-making to its proper place: between doctors and patients.” He has criticized what he calls public health’s “one-size-fits-all, collectivist mentality whose main objective is maximal compliance.”

On COVID-19 vaccines specifically, Abraham told the Shreveport Times in September 2025: “I see, now, vaccine injury every day of my practice.” He stated he believes the COVID vaccine is “dangerous” and prefers natural immunity for his patients, though he noted he would write a prescription if a patient insisted. When Senator Bill Cassidy, a fellow Louisiana physician, pressed him publicly on vaccine recommendations, Abraham responded: “We all need to stay in our own lane, and that includes Sen. Cassidy.”

His views extend to pharmaceutical industry accountability. “Promotion of specific pharmaceutical products rises to a different level, especially when the manufacturer is exempt from liability for harms caused by the drug, as is the case for many vaccines,” he wrote. “Government should admit the limitations of its role in people’s lives and pull back its tentacles from the practice of medicine.”

Abraham has supported alternative COVID treatments including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. According to MedPage Today analysis, he was the seventh-highest prescriber of ivermectin among Louisiana’s approximately 12,000 practicing physicians in 2021, personally accounting for 1.1% of the state’s prescriptions. He supported legislation making ivermectin available without a prescription and in early 2025 issued an order allowing pharmacists to dispense it to adults.

Abraham’s appointment aligns CDC leadership with Secretary Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. The position does not require Senate confirmation. As Principal Deputy Director, Abraham will serve directly under Acting Director Jim O’Neill, a former Silicon Valley biotech executive who has stated the CDC needs to refocus on its “core mission” after experiencing “mission creep.”

Kennedy’s statement highlighted Abraham’s qualifications: “The CDC’s foremost duty is to protect the American people from infectious disease. Dr. Abraham recognizes that responsibility. He brings the integrity, courage, and decades of medical experience required to restore the CDC’s standing as the world’s most trusted defender of public health.” O’Neill added: “I am delighted to have Dr. Abraham’s clinical and scientific expertise to accelerate radical transparency and make CDC the best it can be.”

Governor Landry praised the appointment in a statement: “It’s a bittersweet day in Louisiana. While we are certainly sad to lose Dr. Abraham here in Louisiana, we are thrilled to see the CDC gain a selfless leader. He helped lead our state to the forefront of the Make America Healthy Again movement. There is no better advocate for health freedom than Ralph Abraham. His mission of moving citizens from dependence to independence has led to lasting change to healthcare in Louisiana.”

The appointment has generated sharply divided responses. Senator Bill Cassidy, despite past public disagreements with Abraham over vaccines, stated: “I am hopeful that the two of us as doctors can continue to engage in science-based conversations to protect children, including vaccinating children to prevent measles, whooping cough and hepatitis.”

Dr. Nirav Shah, who served as CDC Principal Deputy Director under the Biden administration, offered pointed criticism on X: “Dr. Abraham has been on the wrong side of several important public health issues over the past decade. His track record, which includes undermining confidence in vaccines and minimizing the risk of outbreaks, disqualifies him from steering an agency charged with protecting all Americans.” Shah told the New York Times his “jaw hit the ground” at the news.

Dr. Richard Besser, who served as acting CDC director in 2009 during the Obama administration and now leads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, expressed concern that Abraham “rather than being someone who will push back on [Kennedy’s vaccine views], I think, will further the secretary’s agenda. I would expect that Dr. Abraham will have a lot of authority over what takes place within the agency.”

Dr. Ralph Abraham arrives at the CDC with credentials spanning veterinary and human medicine, military service, congressional experience, and state health leadership. His appointment represents a deliberate policy shift toward what supporters call “health freedom” and critics call vaccine skepticism. With nearly 30 years of clinical experience, service in Special Forces, and humanitarian missions across four continents, Abraham brings an unconventional background to the nation’s premier public health agency. His stated commitment to “putting sound science first” while returning medical decisions to the doctor-patient relationship will fundamentally shape how the CDC communicates about vaccines, responds to outbreaks, and defines its mission in the Kennedy era. Whether this represents a restoration of public trust or an erosion of public health consensus will likely define his tenure.

