Here we go again - Countries are meeting with WHO right NOW to secure & draft the Pandemic Treaty!

Are “potentially transformative norms and mechanisms” incoming? By Friday?

See the latest video of yesterdays WHO treaty INB meeting - she is wearing green in the video to celebrate the draft by Friday… Things are moving fast, but so can we!

Below is a petition to sign to demand to reject the WHO and their pandemic treaty:

Also, remember to sign the demand to nullify IHR Amendments - there are TWO issues here to protest and both are URGENT! WE MADE YOU TWO EASY FORMS TO SIGN TO HELP EVERYONE JOIN FORCES TO TAKE ACTION! See below!

SIGN TO STOP THE PANDEMIC TREATY!

SIGN NOW - Conquer or die!

SIGN DEMAND: https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-the-pandemic-treaty/

Sign Now to Demand Countries Nullify IHR Amendments from 2022 & 2024

SIGN DEMAND: https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/nullifyihramendments/

Help IoJ Sue the WHO

Now to the post:

IoJ recently received the following email from WHO main ethicist Lawrence Gosten and his buddies that comprise the The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention & The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

These are small “elite”, and highly influential groups, and includes the “Grand Dame Commander of the British Empire”.

Apparently they are already celebrating the treaty as if it will pass. HEADS UP.

| MORE SECRET W.H.O. INFORMAL AGREEMENTS JUST ENDED MARCH

THE PUBLIC LAST MEETING OF INB BEFORE THE TREATY VOTE IS THIS WEEK, BEGINNING APRIL 7!

Here are 2 sessions from today April 7, 2025 on video: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-13-resumed-session.html

NOW LETS HEAR MORE ABOUT THIS LETTER WE RECEIVED THAT SAYS THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY IS ON TRACK TO PASS & CANT FAIL…

Keep in mind that this group of Pandemic Peddlers were part of the same cabal that FIRST BEGGED TO GET THE TREATY AND STARTED ALL THE NEGOTIATIONS:

Is the WHO Treaty on track? HELL YES!

Let's see what they have to say to the countries who are met the past couple weeks in SECRET in the run up to the last April 7, 2025 meeting to finalize the deal:

The Pandemic Agreement: On the Cusp of Making History

Members of the Panel for a Global Public Health Convention together with the Right Honourable Helen Clark and HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Co-Chairs of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, urge WHO Member States to deliver on the Pandemic Agreement as they enter into informal negotiations.

STATEMENT BY W.H.O.

WHO Member States made considerable progress in February during the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB). While familiar gaps remain on prevention and one health, technology transfer, and pathogen access and benefit sharing, Member States have made advances on these potentially transformative norms and mechanisms.

We now urge WHO Member States to make full use of the intersessional period to reach consensus on the outstanding issues before formal negotiations resume in April.

With the adoption of a binding international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response – the first of its kind – WHO Member States will make history. The currently agreed provisions, including the principles of solidarity and equity, will redefine how countries combat pandemic threats, from rules to diversify production and strengthen research and development capacities to the creation of a new global supply chain and logistics network.

Institutional structures like the Conference of the Parties will allow the agreement’s framework to grow and adapt to emerging science, while other mechanisms will support countries to implement and finance their commitments.

Not every country will walk away from these negotiations having achieved everything they wanted, but this historic agreement provides a solid foundation for developing new norms, standards and guidelines that can benefit every country well into the future.

Pandemic threats are not waiting for negotiators to finish their work. After years of effort and with the 78th World Health Assembly fast approaching, the public expects Member States to deliver a strong pandemic agreement that will protect them from these threats.

The world is experiencing cascading crises in an era of populism, nationalism, and political turmoil.

Adoption of an historic treaty at WHO will demonstrate the power and opportunity that comes from international cooperation and solidarity.

Failure is not an option.

The world would benefit for the long term from a pandemic agreement, and we encourage and count on Member States to deliver it by May.

Signed,

The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention

Dame Barbara Stocking, Chair Angel Gurría Jane Halton Lawrence Gostin Winnie Mpanju-Shumbusho Jemilah Mahmood Jorge Saavedra

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response

The Right Honourable Helen Clark, Co-Chair HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Co-Chair

For more information please contact:

The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention at secretariat@gphcpanel.org

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response at ChristineMcNab@gmail.com

The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention ( PGPHC ) is an independent coalition of global leaders working to strengthen the world’s ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks before they become pandemics.



The Panel was founded in 2020 and is working with leaders around the world to promote the development of a global public health convention by bridging critical gaps in the global public health architecture and policy frameworks.



To learn more, visit www.gphcpanel.org ,

and follow us on Twitter @GPHC_Panel and LinkedIn .

So that was the fear porn being sent to ALL of our countries now:

“ Pandemic threats are not waiting for negotiators to finish their work….”

Help IoJ Sue the WHO

Uh OK… blah, blah, blah… Pandemics are not even a real thing!

TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROTEST - LAST CHANCE!

It’s our last chance to win, to stop the treaty, but also the IHR Amendments and the mRNA-PCR Plandemic frauds.

SIGN HERE NOW

https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-the-pandemic-treaty/

https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/nullifyihramendments/

We have POWER when we take action.

Why should you sign? Because Pandemics are a fraud and a way to steal your rights!

Watch James Roguski explain the deals going down this week on the WHO pandemic treaty and also about the importance of our action to nullify the IHR Amendments.

Both instruments will be made into firm law at WHA world health assembly the week of May 26 if not prevented.

Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6rqx01-james-roguski-and-the-peaceful-rebel-podcast.html

We are the PERSISTENCE DAMMIT.

Power to the people who take action with PERSISTENCE!

Freedom is our legal certainty when we fight using proper law

HUMANITIES TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

Take NO prisoners

Conquer or die!

Help Us Sue the WHO

PLEASE BE AWARE - The WHO Internal Oversight has already referred our disputes to national Authorities and as a result, multiple legal angles are underway to deal with the unprecedented situation.

Hang tight, we are about to start explaining the saga of IoJ vs WHO et al, where its all at and why we will win! Yes, WHO is going down. Subscribe below:

Thanks for your support to do this critical work for humanity. You readers alone fuel our work & we THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS! - love IoJ

Help IoJ Sue the WHO

THE TREATY IS ONE ISSUE AND THE IHR AMENDMENTS ARE AN INTERRELATED BUT SEPARATE ISSUE:

If you want to learn about the IHR Amendments, AWESOME, this article below has a rather detailed post

Related Articles: