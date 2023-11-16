Interest of Justice

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
Nov 16, 2023

This Mussolini Wanna-Be is a heretical, Apostate Freemason out of Argentina openly worshiping a Fertility Demon, Pachamama, out of the South America once requiring 'human sacrifice' as the Demonic most often does. Is NOT any kind of Pope; is an Anti-Pope installing homosexual/Pedophilic Satanic Luciferians and those openly supporting them into the highest echelons of the Vatican. NO FAITHFUL CATHOLIC LISTENS TO THIS NUMB SKULL ANY LONGER...He's the Pope for the Satanic/Luciferians of The City of London, Crown Corporation, the treasonous U.S. Coastal Wealthy and CCP.

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Daniel Moore's avatar
Daniel Moore
Nov 16, 2023

Christians believe what Jesus says: The way to God the father is through him only. Exclusively. All other gods are his footstools. Good works will not get you to Heaven lest ye boast. The one God has an only begotten Son named Jesus. Unbelievers don't believe this. All gods are not the same as Mason's profess in secrecy . Don't get me started on Hiram.

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