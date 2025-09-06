Interest of Justice

Hannahlehigh
2d

I know for a fact Trump was shown the documents on the jabs and the results, he said he didn't want to see them though, thats because he wanted plausible deniability. Today hes gaslighting us with this tweet, if not why did he have dinner with Gates and they talked about more "vaccines".

Andermarty
2dEdited

They need to get together and just discuss the fact that the vax was ready to go well before the “crisis”. There is no way that many “doses” were ready to roll out on a dime. We don’t have the manufacturing capacity. That’s all you need to know!

