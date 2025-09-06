Share

We are working on getting President Trump to take accountability for OWS and the fake vaccine rollout.

After our Citizen Petition was filed June 20 proving OWS is ILLEGAL , we are happy to hear that President Trump has FINALLY began to question OWS.

Coincidence? Probably not. Law is POWER. Our bad ass Legal Petition is on his desk.

President Donald Trump finds himself in an extraordinary position that would be almost comedic if the implications weren't so serious. The man who created Operation Warp Speed and repeatedly called it "one of the greatest achievements ever" is now publicly questioning whether it was actually "BRILLIANT" or something far more troubling.

Meanwhile, his own HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is systematically dismantling the very vaccine technology Trump continues to champion.

The contradictions are becoming impossible to ignore, and frankly, it's about time.

On September 1, 2025, Trump posted what can only be described as a public demand for accountability on Truth Social. "It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs," he wrote. "Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW."

But the real bombshell came in his next statement: "I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as 'BRILLIANT' as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???" For a president to publicly question his own administration's signature achievement suggests either a remarkable evolution in thinking or the gradual recognition of some very uncomfortable truths.

What makes this even more intriguing is Trump's admission that pharmaceutical companies showed him "information that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public." This confirms what many suspected - there are two different data sets, one for presidents and one for everyone else. The question is what exactly Trump saw that made him start questioning the entire program.

The timing of these revelations coincided with our FDA Petition exposing the illegality of Operation Warp Speed, as well as the timing being on the heels of one of the most bizarre congressional hearings in recent memory.

On September 4, 2025, Senator Bill Cassidy executed what can only be described as a masterful rhetorical trap during RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing. "Do you agree with me that President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?" Cassidy asked.

Kennedy, perhaps not seeing where this was headed, confidently answered: "Absolutely, Senator."

Then came the devastating follow-up: "But you just told Sen. Bennet that the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid?"

The intellectual impossibility of this position is staggering. How does one simultaneously deserve humanity's highest honor for creating vaccines that allegedly killed more people than the disease they were supposed to prevent? This isn't just a political contradiction - it's a complete breakdown of logical reasoning at the highest levels of government.

What's particularly fascinating is how pharmaceutical companies have responded to Trump's demands for transparency. Instead of simply releasing the data he requested, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla went straight for psychological manipulation. "Under President Trump's leadership, American innovation led the world, helping prevent economic collapse and saving more than 14 million lives globally," Bourla declared. "Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact."

The strategy is obvious and somewhat insulting. Rather than provide transparency, they're offering Trump the one thing he's wanted his entire political career - a Nobel Prize. It's a textbook example of deflection through flattery, and the fact that this was their first instinct rather than data disclosure tells you everything about what that hidden information actually contains.

The broader implications of these developments extend far beyond political theater. If pharmaceutical companies can show different data to presidents than they show to the public, then the entire foundation of informed consent collapses. Citizens cannot make informed decisions about medical interventions if they don't have access to the same information provided to government officials.

This becomes even more problematic when you consider that multiple senators from both parties defended Operation Warp Speed during the hearing. Senator Maggie Hassan called it "a monumental achievement." Senator Raphael Warnock said Trump "put forward Operation Warp Speed, which worked." Even Bernie Sanders, who rarely agrees with Trump on anything, cited the president's remarks on COVID vaccines and noted that "the scientific community is aligned behind him."

But if the scientific community is aligned behind Operation Warp Speed, and Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for creating it, how do we reconcile RFK Jr.'s claims that the vaccines killed more people than COVID? The logical contradictions are multiplying faster than anyone can explain them away. Is Trump finally getting a clue that none of this makes sense?

Perhaps the most telling moment in this entire saga came from country music star John Rich, who revealed a private conversation with Trump about why his own supporters boo him when he mentions vaccines. Rich explained to Trump: "They're booing you Mr. President because every human being out in that rally, either themselves or they know someone directly, who has been harmed by the vaccine."

This anecdote suggests that Trump genuinely didn't understand why his supporters were rejecting something he considered his greatest achievement. The disconnect between leadership and grassroots sentiment rarely gets more stark than a president being confused about why his own supporters boo his signature accomplishment.

Trump was booed at an event in December 2021 when he revealed he had gotten the COVID booster. He tried to rally his supporters around Operation Warp Speed, saying: "Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. Take credit for it. Don't let them take it away."

But his supporters weren't having it. They knew something Trump apparently didn't, or at least something he wasn't ready to acknowledge publicly until now.

The current situation reveals fundamental problems with how medical policy gets made in this country. When the president who created a program starts questioning its effectiveness, but only years after a mass rollout, when his new cabinet secretary claims that the program's products are deadlier than the disease, and when pharmaceutical companies respond to transparency requests with Nobel Prize suggestions rather than data, we're looking at a system that has lost all coherence.

The Ninth Circuit Court recently ruled that COVID mRNA injections are treatments rather than vaccines, adding another layer of complexity. If Operation Warp Speed was actually a treatment program, then all the effectiveness claims need reevaluation under different standards and laws.

Trump's recent statements suggest he may finally be ready to confront some uncomfortable truths about his signature pandemic achievement. We hope so.

The contradictions are now too obvious for political spin to resolve. The American people deserve better than Nobel Prize promises when they're asking for basic honesty about medical interventions that affected every family in the country.

Interest of Justice is an official stakeholder in WHO, FDA, and HHS proceedings and speaks in global public hearings on behalf of transparency and accountability. We support President Trump in his new awakening and pray he acts on his powers to stop the experiments born from OWS illegalities and takes steps to ensure this type of horror show never happens again.

