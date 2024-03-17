Share

See the International rules that guide the application of Nuremberg Code below

IOJ intends to invoke these rules in Costa Rica’s criminal Universal Jurisdiction for the Global trial Nuremberg 2.0. You have an opportunity to help change the tides of history and support IOJ’s team of attorneys to actually SUE top officials and the WHO for Nuremberg breaches! Costa Rica has the laws to sue all global criminals in Costa Rica Universal Jurisdiction, no matter where the crime occurred or the nationality of the criminal! Lets go!

Donate To Stop Crimes Against Humanity

Human Experimentation Is Abhorrent & Unacceptable, So What Is With The WHO Authorizing Global Experiments?

IOJ: Knock, knock

WHO & corrupt Member States: Who’s there?

IOJ: Just Us (Justice)

WHO & corrupt Member States: I was just doing what I was told by my funders/investors

IOJ: That does not work. Remember Nuremberg? I was just doing what I was told is not an excuse for crimes against humanity. The covid vaccine is a bioweapon known to kill so STOP!

In a functioning legal system and society the above is how it works.

What we have instead, is a wholly unethical and corrupt global regulatory disaster!

Question to the conscious:

What have we, as the collective humanity, DONE?

We got weak and apathetic as a class of fearful peasants. The courageous left among our peasant ranks do not have much backup and get creamed.

We, the apathetic and weak collective, are allowing the dark forces to win and STEAL all the hard scholarly work our forefathers put in to create ethical norms & to try to LIBERATE us from ignorance and unethical human experimentation without informed consent.

The forefathers worked hard at drawing the ethical line in the sand, and declaring it a non derogable right to be free of medical and scientific experimentation owed to all peoples and countries! Are we going to give this ethical framework up?

For those who do not know, ‘non derogable’ is an international law term which basically means a right recognized as highest in the natural hierarchy or order, a right that exists outside government, which cannot ever be limited, even in emergencies.

It is a non derogable right to be free of medical and scientific experimentation. Period.

Are the WHO & Member States violating Principles of International Law Recognized in the Charter of the Nürnberg Tribunal and in the Judgment of the Tribunal 1950?

Seems like it to us, and we are on a mission to get the criminal court of Costa Rica to hold a trial to find out.

ANY systemic violation of a non derogable right is a prima facie case for a crime against humanity! They DID it dammit. Don’t let them get away with it!

Learn the principles of international law that may still be able to save us below:

The Nuremberg Code

The Nuremberg Code

The Nuremberg Code 16.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://research.wayne.edu/irb/pdf/2-2-the-nuremberg-code.pdf

The subject of this article:

Principles of International Law Recognized in the Charter of the Nürnberg Tribunal and in the Judgment of the Tribunal 1950

Principles Of International Law Recognized In The Charter Of The Nürnberg Tribunal And In The Judgment Of The Tribunal 99.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/draft_articles/7_1_1950.pdf

In depth historical record on how the Nuremberg principles were formulated:

For those history buffs & deep researchers:

Formulation Of The Nürnberg Principles

Formulation Of The Nürnberg Principles 208KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Principles of International Law Recognized in the Charter of the Nürnberg Tribunal and in the Judgment of the Tribunal 1950

Copyright © United Nations 2005

https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/draft_articles/7_1_1950.pdf

Text adopted by the International Law Commission at its second session, in 1950 and submitted to the General Assembly as a part of the Commission’s report covering the work of that session.

The report, which also contains commentaries on the principles, appears in Yearbook of the International Law Commission, 1950, vol. II, para. 97. 2 Principles of International Law Recognized in the Charter of the Nürnberg Tribunal and in the Judgment of the Tribunal

Principle I Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefor and liable to punishment.

Principle II The fact that internal law does not impose a penalty for an act which constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law.

Principle III The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible Government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law.

Principle IV The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.

Principle V Any person charged with a crime under international law has the right to a fair trial on the facts and law.

Principle VI The crimes hereinafter set out are punishable as crimes under international law:

(a) Crimes against peace:

(i) Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances;

Is “combatting” information a war on speech in violation of treaties? Is it a crime against Peace? It the persecution a crime against humanity?

(ii) Participation in a common plan or conspiracy for the accomplishment of any of the acts mentioned under (i).

(b) War crimes:

Violations of the laws or customs of war which include, but are not limited to, murder, ill-treatment or deportation to slave-labour or for any other purpose of civilian population of or in occupied territory, murder or ill-treatment of prisoners of war, of persons on the seas, killing of hostages, plunder of public or private property, wanton destruction of cities, towns, or villages, or devastation not justified by military necessity.

(c) Crimes against humanity:

Murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation and other inhuman acts done against any civilian population, or persecutions on political, racial or religious grounds, when such acts are done or such persecutions are carried on in execution of or in connection with any crime against peace or any war crime.

Principle VII Complicity in the commission of a crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity as set forth in Principle VI is a crime under international law.

https://www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/RS-Eng.pdf

Share

IOJ intends to invoke these rules in Costa Rica’s criminal Universal Jurisdiction for the Global trial Nuremberg 2.0. You have an opportunity to help change the tides of history and support IOJ’s team of attorneys to actually SUE top officials and the WHO for Nuremberg breaches! Costa Rica has the laws to sue all global criminals in Costa Rica Universal Jurisdiction, no matter where the crime occurred or the nationality of the criminal! Lets go!

Donate To Stop Crimes Against Humanity

We have a Donation Drive open to fund the Global Lawsuit! Watch Explainer Vid

Leave a comment