We documented how former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeadon called Costa Rica’s Article 117 confession “THE smoking gun” proving governments knew these were experimental military countermeasures, not approved vaccines. His analysis revealed the contradictory legal frameworks used worldwide to deploy investigational products while evading accountability under either regulatory or research oversight standards.

But understanding the legal framework that enabled this fraud only raises the next obvious question, how did Costa Rica’s government actually implement this scheme? Who made the decision to use Article 117 research provisions for mass public health campaigns? Who authorized experimental products while telling the public they were safe and effective? Who maintained the contradictory narrative that these were simultaneously investigational compounds imported under research laws AND fully approved vaccines suitable for mandates?

The answer has a name, a position, and a documented pattern of contradictory statements that prove the fraud wasn’t bureaucratic confusion—it was intentional deception enabled by regulatory capture at the highest levels.

Roberto Tijerino Arroba serves as Secretary of Costa Rica’s National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission, the government body responsible for vaccine policy, authorization decisions, and public health recommendations. That position gives him authority over which products get approved for use in Costa Rica, under what legal frameworks they’re imported, and what information gets communicated to the public about safety and efficacy.

But Roberto Tijerino doesn’t just serve Costa Rica. He simultaneously serves the World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization as their operative within Costa Rica’s government—a dual loyalty arrangement that explains exactly how Article 117 research provisions got weaponized for mass experimentation while WHO’s authorizations provided the facade of legitimacy.

We’ve been documenting Tijerino’s role since we started challenging Costa Rica’s COVID policies in 2022. The deeper we investigated, the clearer it became that this wasn’t just one corrupt official—it was systematic regulatory capture where the person making national vaccine policy answers to international organizations rather than the Costa Rican people.

On January 24, 2022, Tijerino provided testimony to Interest of Justice in response to our legal challenges. Under oath, in writing, as Secretary of the National Vaccination Commission, he testified that COVID products were “investigational biomedical research products” imported under Article 117 precisely because they didn’t meet standards for approved pharmaceuticals!!!

Read that again. The head of Costa Rica’s vaccine authority testified these were investigational research products. Not vaccines. Not approved medicines. Research compounds being used in investigational protocols.

That’s not a slip of the tongue or imprecise language. Tijerino has decades of experience in pharmaceutical regulation and vaccine policy. He knows exactly what “investigational biomedical research products” means in legal and scientific contexts. It means experimental compounds still being studied, still in research phases, still lacking the complete safety data required for full approval.

His testimony was clear, written, and impossible to misinterpret, these products were investigational, and Article 117 was the legal mechanism used because normal approval pathways weren’t available.

But here’s where the dual loyalty problem becomes undeniable fraud rather than just regulatory failure. While Tijerino was testifying to us that these were investigational research products, he was simultaneously telling Costa Rican courts in thousands of other cases that COVID vaccines were “NOT experimental.” He was advising the President that these were safe, effective, fully approved vaccines suitable for mandates. He was authorizing public messaging claiming complete safety and efficacy. He was recommending policies that threatened employment, restricted travel, and even mandated experimental bivalent shots for babies as young as six months with threats to remove children from parents who refused.

One side of his mouth said “investigational biomedical research products imported under research laws.” The other side said “safe, effective, fully approved vaccines suitable for mandates.” Both statements came from the same official, in the same timeframe, about the same products.

That’s not confusion. That’s intentional deception. And his dual role serving both Costa Rica and WHO explains exactly why this contradiction was maintained so systematically.

The conflict of interest is structural, not incidental. As Secretary of Costa Rica’s National Vaccination Commission, Tijerino has responsibility to protect Costa Rican citizens, ensure proper safety oversight, demand complete information before authorizing products, and maintain transparency about any experimental or investigational aspects of what’s being administered to the population.

But as WHO/PAHO’s operative within Costa Rica’s government, his incentive structure runs in the opposite direction. WHO needed countries to accept their Emergency Use Listings without demanding independent verification. WHO needed governments to implement vaccination campaigns quickly without raising questions about incomplete safety data. WHO needed public messaging that emphasized confidence in the products rather than disclosure of their investigational status.

Tijerino served WHO’s interests while holding the position that should have been defending Costa Rica’s sovereignty and citizens’ safety. That’s not just a conflict of interest—it’s a complete inversion of the duty he owed to the country whose national commission he led.

When we documented this conflict and filed complaints demanding Tijerino explain his contradictory statements, the responses were revealing in what they didn’t address. We asked him directly!! you testified these were investigational products to us, but you’re telling courts they’re not experimental—which is it buddy? You admitted Article 117 was used because normal approval wasn’t possible, but you’re claiming they’re fully approved—how do you reconcile this?

The answers we received avoided the contradictions entirely. Instead of explaining how products could be simultaneously investigational and approved, experimental and safe, imported under research laws yet suitable for mandates, the responses simply reasserted the public narrative while ignoring the sworn testimony that contradicted it.

That evasion makes sense when you understand Tijerino’s dual loyalty problem. Answering our questions honestly would require admitting either that he lied to us in his January 2022 testimony, or that he’s been lying to courts and the public ever since. Either admission destroys the entire framework. So the strategy became refusing to address the contradiction at all—just keep repeating the safe-and-effective narrative while hoping nobody would force a direct confrontation with the documentary evidence.

We forced that confrontation. Multiple times. In multiple courts. With multiple demands for explanation. And each time, the pattern was the same… Avoid the contradiction, reassert the narrative, and rely on Tijerino’s authority as vaccination commission secretary to make the contradictions disappear through institutional weight rather than actual explanation.

Dr. Yeadon’s analysis of the Article 117 confession explains why Tijerino’s role matters so profoundly. The research law framework in Costa Rica required someone with authority to actually invoke Article 117 and authorize importation under those provisions. That wasn’t a decision that happened automatically—it required the National Vaccination Commission to make a formal determination that normal approval pathways weren’t available and research provisions should be used instead.

Tijerino made that determination. As commission secretary with WHO connections, he had the authority to invoke Article 117, the international relationships to coordinate with WHO’s Emergency Use Listings, and the dual loyalty that made him willing to deploy investigational products on Costa Rica’s population while maintaining public messaging that concealed their experimental status.

Without someone in that specific structural position—national authority over vaccine policy combined with allegiance to WHO’s agenda—the Article 117 scheme doesn’t work. You need someone who can authorize research law importation domestically while ensuring the international messaging supports rapid deployment without proper disclosure. You need someone who can maintain contradictory positions in different forums without obvious institutional accountability to Costa Rica’s citizens.

Tijerino was perfectly positioned to serve that function. And the documented evidence of his contradictory statements proves he did exactly that.

The pattern extends beyond just the investigational status admission. We’ve documented how Tijerino’s WHO connections influenced Costa Rica’s approach to the entire pandemic response—not just vaccines, but testing protocols, data reporting, and public health policies that consistently aligned with WHO recommendations even when they contradicted Costa Rica’s own constitutional requirements or scientific evidence.

When we presented evidence that PCR testing at 45 cycles produced false positive rates approaching 97-100%—evidence from Dr. Yeadon’s expert testimony based on his understanding of the testing methodology—Costa Rica’s government refused to address the issue. They continued using the same flawed testing protocols because WHO guidelines called for high cycle thresholds. Tijerino’s commission never questioned whether those thresholds were scientifically valid or whether they were producing the inflated case counts that justified emergency measures.

When mortality data started showing concerning patterns—particularly the 23.6% spike in indigenous infant mortality during vaccine campaigns—Costa Rica’s government implemented “data blackouts” that conveniently prevented public access to the statistics at exactly the moment when questions about vaccine safety were intensifying. Those blackouts aligned with WHO’s interest in maintaining public confidence in the vaccination program even as evidence of harm accumulated.

When we filed constitutional challenges arguing that vaccine mandates violated fundamental rights and that experimental products couldn’t be mandated without proper informed consent, Tijerino’s commission was the primary government body defending the mandates. Not by addressing our evidence. Not by explaining how investigational products imported under research laws could be suitable for mandates. Just by reasserting authority and claiming these were fully approved, completely safe vaccines—the opposite of what Tijerino had testified under oath to us.

This is what regulatory capture looks like in practice. Not abstract corruption or theoretical conflicts of interest, but specific documented patterns where the person holding national authority serves international organizations’ interests rather than the citizens he’s supposed to protect.

The World Health Organization needs countries to accept their authorizations without independent verification, because independent verification would expose that WHO Emergency Use Listings weren’t based on complete safety data. They need national health authorities to implement their recommendations without questioning the scientific basis, because scrutiny would reveal the flawed testing protocols, incomplete studies, and assumption-based risk-benefit calculations that don’t hold up to rigorous analysis.

Roberto Tijerino gave WHO exactly what they needed in Costa Rica. He invoked Article 117 to bypass normal approval requirements. He maintained public messaging that concealed the investigational nature of the products. He defended mandates even for vulnerable populations where safety data didn’t exist. He coordinated policies with WHO/PAHO rather than demanding Costa Rica’s government perform independent evaluation. And when challenged with evidence of his contradictory statements, he simply refused to reconcile them—relying instead on institutional authority and the assumption that courts wouldn’t force direct confrontation with documented contradictions.

That assumption was wrong. We’ve won five Supreme Court cases precisely by forcing those confrontations, documenting the contradictions, and refusing to accept evasive non-answers as legitimate responses to evidence-based challenges.

The sovereignty implications extend beyond just Costa Rica’s experience. When national vaccine policy is controlled by individuals with primary loyalty to international organizations, countries lose the ability to make independent decisions that prioritize their own citizens’ safety over global agenda coordination. That’s not conspiracy theory—it’s documented reality visible in how Tijerino operated.

Costa Rica became the first country to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty specifically because the legal record we built exposed how WHO’s influence over national policy makers had enabled systematic violations of constitutional rights and medical ethics. The evidence of Tijerino’s dual loyalty and contradictory statements played a significant role in that decision—when officials see documented proof that their own vaccination commission secretary was serving WHO’s interests rather than Costa Rica’s citizens, the treaty that would formalize and expand that arrangement becomes obviously unacceptable.

Other countries face the same structural problem. National health authorities with WHO connections. Vaccination policy makers who coordinate with PAHO. Regulatory officials whose career advancement depends on maintaining relationships with international organizations rather than defending their own populations’ interests. The specific names and titles vary, but the structural capture is replicated globally.

Dr. Yeadon’s analysis confirmed that the “duplicitous pathway” using contradictory legal frameworks was deployed “everywhere in the world.” But pathways don’t implement themselves—they require officials positioned within national governments who are willing to invoke research laws, maintain false narratives about approval status, and coordinate with international organizations rather than defending national sovereignty and citizens’ rights.

Finding those officials in other countries—documenting their WHO connections, extracting their contradictory statements, proving their dual loyalty enabled the fraud—is part of the broader legal strategy for establishing accountability globally.

The evidence against Tijerino isn’t just his January 2022 testimony admitting investigational status, though that alone is damning. We’ve documented patterns of decisions where his commission prioritized WHO recommendations over Costa Rican constitutional requirements, defended mandates that violated fundamental rights, suppressed data that contradicted the safe-and-effective narrative, and maintained messaging that concealed the experimental nature of products his own testimony acknowledged were investigational.

When the National Children’s Welfare Agency (PANI) was ordered by the court to state whether they supported Tijerino’s position or ours in our case challenging experimental baby mandates, PANI chose not to defend the vaccines. They were given three days to speak up if they disagreed with our evidence that these were harmful experimental products unsuitable for mandating on infants. Silence. The agency charged with protecting Costa Rica’s children looked at Tijerino’s policies and declined to defend them.

That tells you everything about whether Tijerino was serving children’s interests or WHO’s agenda.

When judges ordered Pfizer and AstraZeneca to defend their contracts in court, those contracts that Tijerino’s commission had authorized revealed problematic provisions about liability, data access, and government obligations that raised serious questions about whether these agreements served Costa Rica’s interests or the manufacturers’ commercial goals. Tijerino had signed off on arrangements that left Costa Rica bearing all risks while pharmaceutical companies retained all power.

Again—whose interests was he serving?

When we sued WHO for contempt for refusing to answer court orders about their role in Costa Rica’s vaccine policies, we weren’t just challenging an international organization’s immunity claims. We were attacking the entire structure of influence that enabled officials like Tijerino to serve WHO’s agenda while holding positions of national authority.

WHO’s contempt in refusing to participate in legal proceedings is really just the international organization version of what Tijerino did domestically—evade accountability by refusing to answer direct questions about contradictions, rely on institutional authority rather than evidence-based explanations, and assume courts won’t force confrontation with documented fraud.

Both strategies failed. We forced confrontation with Tijerino’s contradictions through persistent legal challenges that documented every evasion and demanded reconciliation of every contradiction. We forced confrontation with WHO’s evasions by suing them for contempt when they tried to ghost the entire proceeding. And we’ve won—five Supreme Court victories establishing that neither national officials nor international organizations can escape judicial accountability through evasion and authority claims.

The work of documenting Tijerino’s dual loyalty and extracting admissions of his contradictory positions took years of strategic litigation. Filing complaints with precise questions that force specific answers. Appealing evasive responses. Submitting new evidence that makes old answers untenable. Coordinating challenges across multiple courts to prevent the circular responsibility game where each forum defers to others. Bringing expert testimony like Dr. Yeadon’s analysis that establishes scientific foundation for claims about experimental status.

Every piece of the strategy required resources—attorney time to craft complaints that survive dismissal motions, legal research to identify which questions would force admissions, court filing fees across multiple proceedings, expert witness coordination to support factual claims, document procurement to prove contradictions between what officials testified to us versus what they told other forums.

The five victories we achieved prove the strategy works. Constitutional violations established. Government held in contempt for refusing to provide safety data. Officials caught in contradictory testimony. WHO sued for refusing to answer judicial orders. Each success builds foundation for next challenges.

But scaling beyond Costa Rica to expose similar regulatory capture globally requires proper funding. Other countries have their own versions of Tijerino—officials with WHO connections making national policy that serves international agenda rather than citizens’ interests. Finding them. Documenting their contradictions. Forcing judicial confrontation with their dual loyalty.

That’s sophisticated legal work requiring resources to execute properly. Not promises about someday exposing corruption. Documented evidence in actual court cases with actual rulings establishing that regulatory capture enabled systematic fraud.

Roberto Tijerino’s contradictory testimony proves the Article 117 confession wasn’t bureaucratic confusion—it was intentional fraud enabled by an official serving WHO’s interests while holding national authority over vaccine policy. His dual loyalty explains how research laws got weaponized for mass experimentation. His WHO connections explain why Costa Rica accepted international authorizations without independent verification. His contradictory statements prove the deception was systematic and intentional.

When Dr. Yeadon calls the Article 117 admission “THE smoking gun,” understanding Tijerino’s role shows exactly who pulled the trigger. When Dr. Yeadon says this “duplicitous pathway” was used “everywhere in the world,” finding officials like Tijerino in other countries becomes the strategy for proving it.

Regulatory capture isn’t abstract theory. It’s specific officials making specific decisions that serve international organizations rather than the citizens they’re supposed to protect. Exposing it requires documenting the contradictions, proving the dual loyalty, and forcing judicial confrontation with evidence that can’t be evaded.

We did that in Costa Rica with Tijerino. Now we’re building strategies to do it globally—with proper resources to fund the sophisticated legal work that wins cases rather than just complains about corruption.

Roberto Tijerino served WHO while running Costa Rica’s vaccine policy. Other countries have similar officials. Help us expose them with the same legal strategies that won five Supreme Court cases.

When the head of national vaccine policy serves WHO instead of citizens, that’s not a conflict of interest—it’s treason. Support the legal work exposing regulatory capture globally.

