The Many Hurdles In The Race Of Justice.....Still Waiting Due To Technical Failure Of The System Blocking IOJ’s uploads, More Frustrations Which Delays Prompt Justice.

Interest Of Justice is encountering the most frustrating technical failures of the electronic filing system within the country! Ughhhh.

Here’s a little timeline of how this has gone down so far.

Over a month ago on October 7, 2022, IOJ Commenced the first State responsibility, Nuremberg violations, regarding the COVID-19 shots in the Contentious court in which exposes the COVID-19 gene editing [NON] “vaccines” and confessions made by the health authorities of the Costa Rica government confessing the shots are still in experimental phase and much more. It took them a couple weeks to move the case to the proper venue within the ordinary court and assign a judge, read through everything and then eventually serve the defendants.

The defendants have been served! After GRANTING our hearing for injunction to stop the shots and making the government answer IOJ’s claims, we got a 3 day ORDER on Thursday night (November 3) telling us to jump through more hoops and get a document stamped by an attorney before the judge can rule!

We got it stamped Friday November 4th but the court system was down! We tried to mail it overnight but no mail goes that fast.

IOJ even asked a lawyer from Costa Rica to upload the files to our case thinking it was our internet connection or browser or something…. Finally we got our attorney friend to try to upload to our case using their court login access, but even he couldn’t upload because the courts system truly sucks big time and still to this day does not work. Eventually the attorney faxed it in on Tuesday November 8th! … but the fax failed! Fortunately the court has 2 fax lines and the second one recognized the fax as OK.

IOJ was only given 3 days to reply with the documents and we succeeded! The only problem is…. IOJ was forced to send it by fax, which does not automatically show up in our record, a clerk has to upload it to our record! Since then, the document is pending in the backend without being uploaded to our case to show the judge we complied!!! Geez how long is this going to take!!

We talked to the clerk who says they will get to it soon, and that there is a pile of documents to upload in the back.

If you have ever been to Costa Rica, then you would know that nothing is ever swift here, depending on the situation. When it comes to government institutions, it can be even slower.

We have reported uploading errors, called the clerks etc.. And now we wait some more!!

And now we wait even longer!! We’re frustrated and pulling our hair out over here. But no worries…We’re persistent! Be the persistence!

Have we been attacked? Hacked? What happened? As soon as IOJ received publication from the alternative news about this case, all of the sudden our entire case cannot be accessed? Every single one of our other cases in the system can be accessed except for this ONE? Is this coincidence, or is there something nefarious happening behind the scenes?

IOJ wouldn’t put it past some hackers from operation Cyber Polygon to try and thwart this judicial proceeding. Recently, the Costa Rica Government announced they were being hacked and extorted from the hackers right after Cyber Polygon was announced by none other than the WEF ie… Klaus Schwab’s gang.

We may never know, but it sure is interesting how many complications we seem to be having after this case has been publicly announced.

Pray something happens to allow the universe to align and promptly correct these errors, to expose and stop the nonsense and also stop the Nuremberg violations and most of all stop experimenting on little babies!!!

We will keep calling and following up until we get our ruling - we have faith the court will get our documents uploaded Monday or very soon and we are certain the judge will make the right ruling to stop the shots because the case is so solid.

END OF DAY UPDATE: 11 11 MAGIC STRIKES!

IOJ IS WAY TOO HIGH VIBE. PROBLEM RESOLVED DUE TO IOJ’s PERSISTENCE!

The court technical guy just wrote to say the courts system was changed and he explained how to use it. We just uploaded a note for the judge to see we did comply with his order by the judges deadline on Tuesday. We attached proof the documents he requested were faxed Tuesday on time!

💪BE THE PERSISTENCE!!!

OK tribe, things are going to start moving and we are convinced the Contentious Court will rule correctly to issue an injunction to stop the shots.

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