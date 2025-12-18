As the UN General Assembly formally adopted its Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a long COVID research consortium. The timing isn’t coincidental. What’s unfolding is either the beginning of genuine health sovereignty—or an elaborate shell game where we’re simply choosing which corrupted system gets to manage our decline into chronic illness. After years of litigation challenging international health overreach, we’ve learned to ask uncomfortable questions. This is one of them.

The Line in the Sand

Watch Kennedy’s full UN statement here

On September 25th, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and explained why the United States rejected their carefully negotiated Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases.

“The United States objects to the United Nations Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases,” Kennedy declared. “We will walk away from the Declaration, but we will never walk away from the world—or our commitment to end chronic disease.”

The declaration, adopted by the General Assembly on December 15th after five months of negotiations among 193 nations, represents the most comprehensive international health framework ever attempted. It integrates chronic disease and mental health for the first time. It addresses everything from childhood cancer to social media addiction. It establishes “fast-track” targets for reducing tobacco use, controlling hypertension, and treating diabetes by 2030.

The official reasons? Kennedy said the declaration “exceeds the U.N.’s proper role while ignoring the most pressing health issues.” He objected to language around gender ideology and abortion. He argued the WHO lacks credibility after its COVID-19 failures.

But there’s a deeper story here—one that should concern everyone regardless of their politics. Because Kennedy’s rejection raises questions that go far beyond the UN, the WHO, or even chronic disease itself.

The question is this… If American health agencies are captured by the very industries they regulate—as Kennedy himself admits—then what exactly does “sovereignty” protect?

First, Let’s Talk About the Elephant We’re All Sitting On!

Before we dive into sovereignty debates and global health politics, we need to acknowledge something that both supporters and critics of Kennedy’s position agree on.. Children are dying. And those who survive are sicker than any generation in modern history.

The numbers aren’t disputed. They’re documented, peer-reviewed, and accelerating. Research published in Academic Pediatrics shows that nearly 30-45% of American children aged 3-17 now have at least one chronic condition—up from 23% in 1999. That’s an additional 130,000 children per year developing conditions that will affect them for life. Among young adults age 18-25, prevalence increased from 18.5% to 29% over the same period.

A comprehensive JAMA study published in July 2025 found that chronic conditions in children treated at pediatric health systems rose from 39.9% in 2011 to 45.7% in 2023. In the general population, it increased from 25.8% to 31.0%. Some researchers estimate that when you include overweight/obesity and developmental delays, 54% of American children have a diagnosed chronic condition. Let that sink in. More than half.

What’s driving this? The leading contributors paint a disturbing picture. ADHD and ADD now affect one in nine children. Autism spectrum disorders affect one in 30, compared to one in 10,000 in the 1960s and 70s. Asthma affects roughly 4-7% of children. Anxiety and depression diagnoses more than tripled in some age groups. Food allergies with true IgE-mediated responses affect one in 12 children. Obesity jumped from 17.0% to 20.9% among children aged 2-19. Type 2 diabetes, once unheard of in children, is now common.

This isn’t abstract policy discussion. Walk into any elementary school today and count the EpiPens, inhalers, ADHD medications, and anxiety meds. Talk to any parent about their child’s IEP, food restrictions, behavioral therapy, or mental health treatment.

This is the context for everything that follows. When Kennedy talks about a chronic disease epidemic, he’s not exaggerating. When the UN convenes to address non-communicable diseases, they’re responding to a genuine crisis. The question isn’t whether we have a problem. The question is: who gets to solve it, and whose interests do they serve?

What the UN Declaration Actually Says (And Why Kennedy Said No)

The Political Declaration that Kennedy rejected isn’t some vague statement of principles. It’s a detailed framework that establishes new scope areas including oral health, lung health, childhood cancer, liver disease, kidney disease, and rare diseases. It addresses environmental determinants like air pollution, clean cooking, lead exposure, and hazardous chemicals. For the first time, it tackles digital age harms including social media exposure, excessive screen time, harmful content, and misinformation.

The regulatory focus is sharp. E-cigarettes and novel tobacco products get attention. So does unhealthy food marketing to children, front-of-pack labeling requirements, elimination of trans fats, and taxation measures on unhealthy products. There are three “fast-track” targets for 2030: 150 million fewer people using tobacco, 150 million more people with hypertension under control, and 150 million more people with diabetes receiving treatment.

The governance mechanisms are what concern sovereignty advocates. The declaration calls for “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approaches. It establishes accountability mechanisms requiring UN Secretary-General reports. It integrates with WHO programs and International Health Regulations. It coordinates across UN agencies.

Sounds reasonable, right? Address chronic diseases through international coordination, evidence-based targets, and government action. So why did Kennedy reject it?

Kennedy’s statement to the UN included three main criticisms. First, mission creep: “It exceeds the U.N.’s proper role while ignoring some of the most pressing health issues.” Second, cultural issues: “We cannot accept language that pushes destructive gender ideology... Neither can we accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion.” Third, WHO credibility. “The WHO’s failure during COVID cost the world valuable time and countless lives. Until the WHO undergoes meaningful reform, it cannot claim credibility or leadership.”

Here’s the interesting part: the final declaration text makes no reference to abortion. It only states that NCDs should be integrated into “sexual and reproductive health programmes”—meaning cervical cancer screening should happen alongside other reproductive health services. So Kennedy’s objections are either about the interpretation of neutral language, or about preventing international frameworks from having any role in culturally sensitive areas.

But there’s a deeper critique buried in Kennedy’s statement—one that matters far more than gender or abortion debates. Kennedy emphasized what the declaration doesn’t address. “We’re calling out the truth: ultra-processed food drives chronic disease. Too much screen time feeds anxiety and depression... The United Nation’s General Assembly’s approach is misdirected. It attempts both too much and too little.”

This is where it gets interesting. Kennedy argues the declaration focuses on symptom management rather than root causes, avoids confronting the food industry’s role in metabolic disease, establishes coordination frameworks without addressing why chronic disease rates are exploding, and creates accountability mechanisms for treating conditions rather than preventing them.

As Sayer Ji of Children’s Health Defense put it. “This document mirrors the same sovereignty-eroding pattern we saw with the WHO’s IHR amendments and pandemic treaty: bureaucrats and their corporate partners manufacturing consensus, then imposing compliance frameworks on nations without democratic mandate.”

The declaration is a “Trojan horse,” Kennedy’s allies argue. “It never names the real culprits behind the global chronic disease crisis—ultra-processed food cartels, toxic chemical industries and predatory corporate practices.”

That’s a serious charge. And if true, it would justify rejection. But here’s where the story gets complicated.

The Question Secretary Kennedy’s Allies Don’t Want to Answer

Kennedy’s critique of the UN declaration rests on a straightforward argument. International health organizations like the WHO are corrupted by pharmaceutical and foundation interests. They should not dictate policy to sovereign nations. The U.S. should lead through bilateral partnerships focused on root causes—ultra-processed foods, environmental toxins, and systemic issues the international community won’t touch.

That argument has merit. The WHO’s pandemic response was compromised by political considerations and donor influence. The Gates Foundation—the WHO’s second-largest funder after Germany—has enormous sway over global health priorities. Pharmaceutical companies shape research agendas through funding and revolving-door employment.

But here’s the uncomfortable question: By Secretary Kennedy’s own repeated admission, U.S. health agencies are deeply corrupted by the very industries they’re supposed to regulate!

Let’s look at what Secretary Kennedy himself has said. On FDA capture, “The reason for that is corruption. The food industry and big agriculture producers control the FDA, and so they’re not worried about public health; they’re worried about advancing the mercantile interests of those corporations.”

On NIH funding, Secretary Kennedy has criticized the $42 billion budget for its heavy focus on pharmaceutical solutions while “very, very little” goes toward investigating root causes of chronic disease—particularly environmental toxins and dietary factors that might implicate powerful industries.

On healthcare incentives, “We’ve devoted all of these dollars to infectious disease and to drug development and very little to chronic disease... Our system treats sickness, not health, and it’s failing.”

The fundamental business model problem is this. American healthcare profits from sickness, not health. Insurance companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospital systems, and medical device makers have financial interests in chronic disease management, not prevention or cure.

So here’s the billion-dollar question! If U.S. health agencies are captured by corporate interests, corrupted by industry influence, and structurally incentivized to perpetuate rather than solve chronic disease—then what exactly is the sovereignty argument protecting?

Are we defending the right of American democratic institutions to make health policy for Americans? Or are we defending the right of American corporate interests to continue profiting from American illness without interference from international frameworks that might threaten that business model?

This isn’t a rhetorical question. It’s the question that will determine whether Kennedy’s rejection of the UN declaration represents principled democratic accountability—or just a power struggle over who controls the chronic disease gravy train.

The Global Health Power Struggle Nobody’s Talking About

Here’s what’s actually happening… global health governance isn’t ending. It’s fragmenting into competing power centers. The naive view is that we have a choice between WHO-led international cooperation with democratic accountability, or U.S. sovereignty with reformed institutions addressing root causes. The reality is that neither option exists. What’s emerging is a multi-polar competition over who controls global health policy—and every player is compromised.

There’s the traditional WHO/UN framework, an established international bureaucracy since 1948 with heavy influence from China, the Gates Foundation, and pharmaceutical interests. It’s process-oriented, coordination-focused, risk-averse, and struggles with legitimacy and enforcement. The capture level is high, with pharmaceutical companies, private foundations, and geopolitical interests all pulling strings.

Share

Support With A Holiday Cheer Donation

Then there’s Kennedy’s U.S. alternative framework built around the Trump administration’s bilateral partnership approach. It’s “America First” but still claiming global leadership, potentially more aggressive on root causes like the food industry and environmental toxins, but operating through agencies Kennedy admits are captured. The capture level here is also high, with the food industry, pharmaceutical companies, and agricultural lobby all deeply embedded.

China’s Belt and Road Health Initiative represents infrastructure-based health diplomacy with no pretense of democratic governance. It’s pragmatic, results-oriented, authoritarian, and growing in influence across developing nations. The capture level is total, with state control of health and pharmaceutical sectors.

Private foundations like Gates and Wellcome Trust operate with billions in funding but without democratic accountability. They focus on technology and pharmaceutical solutions, sometimes more effective than government bureaucracies, but by definition captured by private interests funding public health.

The BRICS+ alternative—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and expanding membership—offers an explicit counter to Western-dominated global health architecture. It could provide middle-income nations alternatives to WHO or U.S. frameworks. The capture level varies by country, but democratic accountability isn’t the priority.

We’re not moving from “global health coordination” to “national sovereignty.” We’re moving from one imperfect system to multiple competing imperfect systems. Some nations will remain in the WHO system. Others will enter U.S. bilateral partnerships. Still others will align with Chinese health infrastructure programs or private foundation initiatives. Regional blocs will form. Competition will intensify.

None of these systems adequately addresses the capture problem. Whether it’s international bureaucrats influenced by pharmaceutical donors, U.S. agencies captured by food and drug industries, Chinese state-controlled health systems, private foundations pursuing their preferred solutions, or regional arrangements replicating the same dynamics at smaller scale, the fundamental problem remains, powerful interests profit from chronic disease, and they shape policy in every framework.

The Test Case That Will Reveal Everything

Watch the long COVID roundtable announcement

Which brings us to December 17, 2025. The same day the UN General Assembly formally adopted the NCD declaration, Secretary Kennedy announced something that could prove whether his approach genuinely differs from the international framework he rejected: a long COVID research consortium.

This isn’t abstract. Secretary Kennedy has skin in this game—literally. From his roundtable statement. “I had long COVID starting in March of 2020. I’ve had it for five and a half years now. I alone have had 170 plus symptoms, some very severe. I can tell you long COVID is a unique kind of hell. My kids and I all have long COVID.”

He’s announcing a research consortium to help the 20 million Americans he says are suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 infection. The stated goals are seeking alternatives and solutions, incorporating physician and patient ideas into research, looking at each patient individually like HIV or cancer care, adding structure to unstructured data, and making cures come faster.

Sounds good. But watch closely, because this consortium is the ultimate test of Kennedy’s credibility.

What exactly is “long COVID”? The diagnosis has become a catch-all that could include actual post-viral COVID syndrome from SARS-CoV-2 infection, vaccine-related injuries misclassified as “long COVID,” other chronic conditions attributed to COVID exposure, psychological responses to pandemic trauma, or some combination of all the above. Kennedy’s March 2020 onset—before vaccines existed—suggests his experience is genuine post-viral syndrome. But what about the millions of others who developed chronic symptoms after vaccination?

Here’s where we separate principle from politics. Many people developed chronic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination. Whether these should be classified as “long COVID,” “vaccine injury,” or something else is precisely the kind of question that captured regulatory agencies avoid asking.

The uncomfortable scientific reality is that post-viral syndromes are well-documented. Vaccine-related autoimmune and inflammatory conditions are also documented. Could both be contributing to what we’re calling “long COVID”? Could spike protein from either infection or vaccination trigger similar chronic inflammatory responses?

This is the billion-dollar question Secretary Kennedy’s research must address if it’s going to be honest. From our litigation experience, we’ve learned that informed consent requires investigating all potential harms—including those that threaten powerful interests.

If Secretary Kennedy is serious about differing from the symptom-management approach of the UN NCD declaration, his long COVID consortium needs to investigate all potential causes without bias. That means looking at post-viral inflammatory responses from SARS-CoV-2 infection, yes, but also vaccine-related autoimmune or inflammatory triggers, interaction effects between infection and vaccination, treatment-related damage from ventilators or remdesivir or hospital protocols, and pre-existing vulnerabilities from environmental toxins, nutritional status, or comorbidities.

It means using independent researchers—scientists without pharmaceutical funding conflicts, patient advocates with lived experience, physicians willing to question mainstream narratives, international researchers from countries with different vaccination schedules.

It means accessing complete data. Full VAERS data with follow-up investigations. Insurance company data on chronic illness claims post-vaccination. Military health data, which showed concerning myocarditis signals. Comparative data from heavily versus lightly vaccinated populations. Autopsy data from unexplained deaths.

It means studying prevention, not just treatment. What makes some people resilient to long COVID? Can nutritional status, metabolic health, or detoxification capacity prevent chronic symptoms? Do early treatment protocols reduce long COVID incidence? Are there identifiable risk factors that predict who will develop chronic symptoms?

Most importantly, it means following the data wherever it leads. If vaccines contribute to some long COVID cases, acknowledge it and adjust recommendations. If certain treatments worsen outcomes, stop using them. If environmental toxins increase vulnerability, regulate them. If pharmaceutical protocols caused harm, hold systems accountable.

Here’s a straightforward research design that would answer critical questions: a comparative study of chronic illness rates in populations with different vaccination patterns, controlling for COVID exposure. The data exists. Insurance companies have it. The military has it. Countries with different vaccination policies can be compared. It would be relatively simple to design a study that investigates whether vaccination status correlates with better or worse chronic outcomes, adjusting for infection history and other factors.

Whether Kennedy’s consortium does this study—or avoids it—will reveal everything we need to know.

If they do it, Kennedy proves reformed American institutions can ask questions WHO won’t. If they don’t, Kennedy proves capture persists regardless of institutional level.

What “Sovereignty” Really Protects (When Everyone’s Captured)

Let’s return to the fundamental question: does Kennedy’s rejection of the UN declaration represent principled democratic sovereignty, or just choosing which corrupted system gets to manage our decline?

The constitutional answer would be, sovereignty means decisions are made by elected representatives accountable to citizens, not unelected international bureaucrats. That’s true as far as it goes. The problem is that both systems are compromised.

Kennedy argues international health organizations shouldn’t dictate to sovereign nations because they’re captured by pharmaceutical and foundation interests. But Kennedy also acknowledges U.S. health agencies are captured by pharmaceutical and food industry interests. So we’re defending sovereignty to protect the right of corrupted domestic institutions to make decisions instead of corrupted international institutions? That’s not sovereignty. That’s just localizing the corruption.

From our litigation experience challenging WHO and UN overreach, we’ve learned that sovereignty matters enormously when you have functioning democratic institutions that can be held accountable. Constitutional frameworks can provide tools for citizens to challenge government action. But if your domestic institutions are as captured as the international ones, then “sovereignty” just means choosing between corporate interests operating through international bureaucracy or corporate interests operating through national bureaucracy. The results are the same either way.

Here’s what we’re actually choosing between.

Option A is the WHO-centered framework where international bureaucracy coordinates global response, pharmaceutical companies influence through foundation funding, food and chemical industries are captured through diplomatic pressure, citizens have almost no accountability mechanisms, the focus is on symptom management and pharmaceutical interventions, and root causes like industrial food and environmental toxins are avoided because they threaten powerful interests.

Option B is the U.S.-centered framework where American agencies coordinate bilateral partnerships, pharmaceutical companies influence through revolving door and research funding, food and chemical industries are captured through lobbying and regulatory relationships, citizens have some accountability mechanisms through elections, courts, and transparency laws, the focus is on—well, that’s what we’re about to find out—and root causes might be addressed if Kennedy can overcome industry resistance.

Option C is fragmented multi-polar chaos where there’s no coordinated framework, every power center is captured by different interests, competition between systems might generate innovation, but coordination on genuine global threats like pandemics becomes nearly impossible, and citizens shop between frameworks, choosing which form of capture they prefer.

None of these are good options. But Option B at least has potential for democratic accountability if—and this is a massive if—Kennedy can actually reform U.S. institutions sufficiently to break regulatory capture.

The Question We’re Really Asking

Strip away the sovereignty rhetoric, the UN debates, and the institutional politics. What we’re really asking is this, can modern industrial civilization be reformed to stop making children sick? Or are chronic disease rates rising because of modernity’s core features, making this an unsolvable problem regardless of who’s in charge?

Think about what would be required to genuinely address childhood chronic disease. Food system reform would mean eliminating ultra-processed foods as dietary staples, removing chemical additives, preservatives, and artificial colors, banning pesticides and herbicides shown to harm human health, restructuring agricultural subsidies away from corn, soy, and sugar, and accepting significantly higher food costs for healthier options.

Chemical regulation would require a precautionary principle for novel chemicals—prove safety before approval rather than after harm is documented. It would mean removing thousands of chemicals currently in use pending safety review, regulating “forever chemicals” like PFAS out of consumer products, testing consumer products for cumulative toxic exposure, and accepting higher manufacturing costs and reduced product variety.

Technology constraints would involve limiting children’s screen time and social media access, regulating addictive features in digital products, restricting or banning certain technologies shown to harm development, and accepting slower technological progress and reduced convenience.

Lifestyle changes would require designing communities for walking rather than driving, restructuring work to allow more family time and less stress, reducing electromagnetic field exposure, prioritizing sleep, movement, and nature exposure, and accepting economic costs of less “productivity.”

Medical system transformation would mean shifting from pharmaceutical to preventive focus, reducing vaccination schedules to only clearly necessary immunizations, investigating adverse events honestly without pharmaceutical industry influence, compensating vaccine injury victims properly, and accepting reduced pharmaceutical profits and research funding.

Every single one of these reforms threatens a multi-billion or trillion-dollar industry. Processed food manufacturers operate in a $1.8 trillion global market. Agricultural chemical companies sell pesticides, fertilizers, and GMO seeds. Pharmaceutical manufacturers produce vaccines and chronic disease medications. Technology companies run social media, gaming, and device platforms. Chemical manufacturers make plastics, additives, and consumer products. Insurance companies profit from chronic disease management. Healthcare systems generate revenue from chronic conditions.

These industries didn’t capture regulatory agencies by accident. They captured them because regulatory agencies control their profits. And these industries don’t just operate at the WHO level or the FDA level. They operate at every level—international, national, state, local. They fund research. They employ regulators. They shape medical education. They influence media coverage. They lobby legislatures. They sue in courts.

Here’s a possibility nobody wants to confront, what if chronic disease is an inevitable byproduct of industrial civilization? What if you can’t have cheap, abundant, shelf-stable food and healthy children? What if you can’t have chemical-intensive manufacturing and clean bodies? What if you can’t have digital technology and healthy brain development? What if you can’t have sedentary work and metabolic health? What if you can’t have pharmaceutical-focused medicine and actual wellness?

What if the whole system is designed to produce chronic illness, and tweaking which agency coordinates the response doesn’t change the fundamental dynamic?

If that’s true, then it doesn’t matter whether the WHO leads or the U.S. leads or China leads or private foundations lead. You can’t solve problems created by modernity’s core features without questioning modernity itself. And that’s the conversation no one wants to have.

So What Do We Do?

After years of litigation challenging international health overreach, we’ve learned a few things about effective resistance.

First, sovereignty matters—but only if you use it. Rejecting the UN declaration means nothing if U.S. institutions continue serving the same interests the UN serves. Kennedy needs to prove that American sovereignty enables different outcomes, not just different branding. The long COVID consortium is the test. Will it investigate causes international frameworks won’t touch? Will it challenge pharmaceutical interests? Will it generate prevention strategies, not just treatment protocols? Watch what they actually do, not what they say.

Second, democratic accountability requires tools. American citizens need to use their constitutional mechanisms. FOIA requests can expose regulatory capture. Litigation can challenge illegal agency actions. Legislative action can cut funding for captured programs. Elections can remove officials who serve industry rather than citizens. Support for independent research and journalism can create alternatives to industry-funded science. Kennedy’s HHS needs to be pressured from outside to do what industry doesn’t want done from inside.

Third, support independent alternatives. The reason regulatory capture works is that industries control the research funding, medical education, and information flow. Breaking that requires funding independent research institutions, supporting physicians willing to question mainstream narratives, creating alternative health information networks, building parallel systems for education and care, and documenting outcomes from alternative approaches. This isn’t about rejecting science—it’s about ensuring science isn’t captured by industry.

Fourth, ask the questions they won’t. Kennedy’s long COVID consortium should investigate vaccine contributions to chronic illness. If they don’t, citizens should demand to know why. Every health agency should study why autism rates exploded from one in 10,000 to one in 30, why childhood allergies increased dramatically, why ADHD became epidemic, why childhood diabetes emerged, why cancer rates in children are rising. And when agencies claim “we don’t know the cause,” we should demand they investigate the obvious suspects they’re avoiding: vaccines, pesticides, food additives, EMF exposure, pharmaceutical use in pregnancy, environmental toxins. They know what they’re not investigating. We should ask why.

Fifth, measure by results, not rhetoric. Kennedy says he wants to “make America healthy again.” Fine. Here are the metrics. In two years, are chronic disease rates in children declining, stable, or still rising? Are the agencies Kennedy controls investigating root causes honestly, challenging industry interests, changing policies based on findings, and reducing pharmaceutical dependence? Is the long COVID consortium studying prevention or just treatment, investigating all causes or only safe ones, using independent researchers or industry-funded ones, generating new approaches or repackaging old ones? If outcomes don’t improve, then it doesn’t matter whether Kennedy is sincere. Sincerity without results is just failure with good intentions.

Our Position

From Interest of Justice’s perspective, having spent years challenging WHO overreach, here’s where we stand.

We agree with Kennedy that international health organizations have exceeded their mandates, that WHO’s pandemic response was compromised and costly, that democratic nations should not cede health policy to unelected bureaucrats, that root causes of chronic disease need investigation rather than just symptom management, and that informed consent and bodily autonomy are non-negotiable.

We’re skeptical that U.S. institutions are less captured than international ones, that Kennedy can overcome industry resistance within existing structures, that sovereignty means much when domestic agencies serve the same interests, that any framework will address root causes that threaten powerful industries, and that chronic disease rates will decline without fundamental system change.

We’re watching to see if the long COVID consortium investigates vaccine contributions honestly, if Kennedy’s HHS challenges food and pharmaceutical industries effectively, if American sovereignty enables different outcomes or just different rhetoric, if reformed institutions can deliver accountability that international frameworks cannot, and if genuine reform is possible within existing power structures.

Three things would convince us Kennedy’s rejection of the UN framework represents genuine reform rather than political repositioning. First, the long COVID consortium designs and implements a study comparing chronic illness rates across different vaccination patterns. If they do this honestly—with independent researchers, complete data access, and transparent publication of findings—it would demonstrate that reformed American institutions can ask questions WHO won’t.

Second, Kennedy’s HHS aggressively regulates the food and chemical industries based on health impacts rather than industry preferences. If he removes additives approved through captured processes, restricts pesticides shown to harm children, and restructures subsidies away from processed food ingredients, it would prove sovereignty enables substantive change.

Third, childhood chronic disease rates measurably decline within Kennedy’s two-year timeline. This is the only metric that matters. If rates keep rising, nothing else he does matters.

The Uncomfortable Conclusion

Kennedy’s rejection of the UN declaration forces a question that transcends his specific policy positions, what does democratic accountability mean when the institutions supposedly accountable to citizens are captured by the interests they’re meant to regulate?

The sovereignty argument only works if there’s someone worth being sovereign to. If both international bureaucrats and domestic officials serve the same corporate interests, then sovereignty is just theater.

We’re not arguing for nihilism or surrender. We’re arguing for clear-eyed assessment of what’s actually happening. Kennedy has drawn a line. He’s said the U.S. will go its own way on chronic disease. He’s promised to address root causes. He’s announced a long COVID consortium as proof of concept. Now we watch what actually happens.

Because here’s the brutal truth, the chronic disease epidemic doesn’t care about sovereignty debates or institutional jurisdictions. It only responds to one thing! Truth spoken to power, backed by political will sufficient to overcome industry resistance.

Whether that truth and will can emerge from reformed American institutions, from chastened international organizations, from some hybrid arrangement, or from something entirely new—that’s the story being written right now.

But one thing is certain, we can’t treat our way out of problems we’re manufacturing. Whatever framework emerges must be willing to name and confront the industries, practices, and systems making children sick. If it won’t do that, then it doesn’t matter who’s in charge.

What You Can Do

Support independent research. Fund organizations doing research that regulatory agencies won’t—vaccine safety research, environmental health investigations, food additive studies, alternative treatment documentation.

Use constitutional tools. In the U.S., pressure elected officials, file lawsuits challenging illegal agency actions, use state-level authority to protect health freedom.

Document everything. If you or your children have experienced long COVID symptoms, vaccine-related adverse events, chronic conditions developed after medical interventions, or health improvements from alternative approaches—document it. Share it. Build the parallel information network that industry-captured research won’t create.

Watch the metrics. In two years, check whether childhood chronic disease rates declined, whether the long COVID consortium investigated vaccine contributions, whether food and chemical regulations got stronger or weaker, and whether outcomes improved or rhetoric just changed. Hold all institutions to measurable outcomes.

Final Thought

Kennedy said in his UN statement.. “A healthy person has a thousand dreams; a sick person has only one.” He’s right. But we’d add! A captured regulator protects industry profits, not public health—whether that regulator is at WHO, FDA, or anywhere else.

The question isn’t whether we trust the WHO or the U.S. government. The question is whether any institution can break free of industry capture sufficiently to address why children are getting sicker.

Kennedy’s rejection of the UN declaration is significant. It’s significant because it forces the question. If we don’t trust international health organizations, and Kennedy admits U.S. agencies are corrupted, then where does legitimate health authority reside?

The constitutional answer is that with the people, through their elected representatives, constrained by fundamental rights. But if corporate interests have captured not just international organizations but also national agencies, legislatures, and even electoral processes—then appealing to constitutional democracy doesn’t solve the problem. It just relocates it.

That’s the accountability crisis masquerading as a health crisis. And until we solve the accountability problem, children will keep getting sicker regardless of who coordinates the response.

The long COVID consortium will be our first indication of whether Kennedy understands this—and whether he has the courage to act on it.

Interest of Justice is focused on legal accountability for international health organizations and constitutional litigation protecting bodily autonomy and informed consent. Support our work!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE • SUBSCRIBE FOR UPDATES • SUPPORT OUR WORK

Share

Thank you everyone supporting by reading, sharing and contributing by donations! Your Support has been the fuel to the fire! Happy Holidays!

Support With A Holiday Cheer Donation

Leave a comment