Neural Foundry
5d

Solid piece. The regulatory capture paradox here is what most sovereignty advocates refuse to grapple with. If Kennedy admitts FDA is controlled by food and pharma industries, then rejecting WHO coordination based on capture arguments just relocates the same problem domestically. The long COVID consortium test is spot on, whether they compare chronic illness rates across vaccination patterns will reveal if this is actual reform or just rebranding captured instituions.

Bos Zem
5dEdited

Covid is caused by 5G. It didn’t exist until after the lock downs.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34778597/

