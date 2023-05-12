What is the UN Verified Initiative exactly?

Verified was launched by the United Nations in response to the COVID crisis to cut through the noise to deliver life-saving information, fact-based advice and stories from the best of humanity. Like the virus itself, misinformation spreads from person-to-person, heightening the risk to health and spreading fear and division. By promoting and sharing Verified messages, people are playing a crucial role in spreading reliable information about COVID-19 to their friends, families and social networks, with the goal of saving lives and countering misinformation.

United Nations Verified and wikiHow present

How to Spot and Counter Misinformation Online

Everybody knows somebody who shares misleading or questionable posts. But many of us have shared misinformation without knowing it. Take this course to help slow the spread of harmful misinformation online and protect your friends and family too.

How to Spot and Counter Misinformation Online

Course Overview

5 Lessons

Lesson 1

Pause and Ask “Should I share this?”

Learn how to spot misinformation warning signs and understand the importance of taking a pause before sharing what you read online.

Lesson 2

Fact Checking

Learn how to effectively fact-check an article and evaluate the credibility of its sources with a critical eye.

Lesson 3

Resisting Popular Myths and Fake News

Learn about the “illusory truth effect” and how to make your news feed less biased.

Lesson 4

Digital Detox

Understand the importance of taking a digital detox and how our online behaviors can help combat misinformation.

Lesson 5

Responding to Misinformation

Learn what constructive actions you can take when you come across misinformation, and how you can help it from spreading.

Format

5 lessons, 15–20 minutes each, delivered daily to your email inbox

Or download all 5 lessons as a PDF

What You Will Learn

Understand when to share information

Check your sources for authenticity

Resist popular myths and fake news

Have a healthy relationship with the internet

Respond to misinformation Start Free Course

Fast Company’s World Changing Idea 2022

wikiHow’s groundbreaking course on misinformation is a Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Idea. The free course, developed in partnership with United Nations Verified, aims to help slow the spread of harmful misinformation online. With this award, wikiHow has been recognized as a trailblazing organization at the forefront of world-changing innovation for the good of society and the planet.

About This Partnership

Verified was launched by the United Nations in response to the COVID crisis to cut through the noise to deliver life-saving information, fact-based advice and stories from the best of humanity. Like the virus itself, misinformation spreads from person-to-person, heightening the risk to health and spreading fear and division. By promoting and sharing Verified messages, people are playing a crucial role in spreading reliable information about COVID-19 to their friends, families and social networks, with the goal of saving lives and countering misinformation.

wikiHow is the world’s largest website on a mission to help every person on the planet learn how to do anything. We partner with 1,000+ experts from a wide range of fields to ensure our content is accurate and based on well-established research and testimony. We work closely with each expert to review information, answer reader questions, and add credible advice. In the face of a global pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to help people learn how to confidently navigate the internet. Learn more about our editorial process and why millions of readers trust wikiHow.

Our favorite part is always the disclaimer! Disclaimer: The wikiHow service is provided without warranties of any kind, including that the content is accurate, reliable, correct or will meet your requirements. Use of any information provided is at your own risk. See our full Terms of Use for more information.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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