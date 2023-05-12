Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Eris's avatar
Eris
May 12, 2023

So sweet, they think of us all the time, taking care of us in every way possible and mostly in "if you don't want us, we want you" way...it would be nice if we could find on wikihow experts who know how to rid of experts...

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Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
May 12, 2023

Your sophomoric, scapegoating, first word "Communist" killed whatever you followed ii with. Of course you wouldn't/couldn't call it "Democratic," "Liberal," "Green," or "Fascist!" Anyone who impulsively blames "communism" for the world's ills comes across to me as a vacuous thinker.

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