UN News Publishes Self-Congratulatory List of “Positive Differences” While Ignoring Coercive Abortion Programs, Anti-Israel Bias, and the Inconvenient Fact That American Taxpayers Already Stopped Funding Most of These Agencies Years Ago

By Interest of Justice

The United Nations is scared. And when bureaucrats get scared, they publish propaganda.

On January 9, 2026—two days after President Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum withdrawing from 66 international organizations—UN News published a remarkable piece titled “What the US withdrawal from UN bodies could mean for climate, trade and development.”

The article is essentially a PR defense document, a glossy rundown of all 31 targeted UN entities, each described in glowing terms about “positive differences,” “empowerment,” and “sustainable development.” The UN Population Fund “promotes sexual and reproductive health.” UN Women “works to eliminate discrimination.” The climate bodies “foster global cooperation.”

What the article doesn’t mention is far more revealing than what it does.

Let’s start with what UN News conveniently omitted… the money.

The United States pays 22% of the UN’s regular budget—approximately $760 million annually. Add peacekeeping (26% of a $5.4 billion budget), voluntary contributions, and specialized agency funding, and American taxpayers have historically provided over $14 billion annually to the UN system—more than 40% of all humanitarian funding tracked by the organization.

But here’s the nasty secret the UN doesn’t want you to know! most of these agencies haven’t received US funding in years anyway.

The International Peace Institute noted that “the decision to cease funding to these entities has little practical effect given that they have not received US funding since Trump took office almost a year ago. The US did not make any payments toward its outstanding assessed contributions to the regular budget in 2025, it eliminated the account used to fund core voluntary contributions to UN system organizations, and it did not include funding for any of these activities in its fiscal year 2026 budget.”

Take UNCTAD—the UN Conference on Trade and Development. Geneva Solutions reported that UNCTAD “had not received funding from the United States since 2018—during the first Trump presidency—when the agency granted Palestine membership.” That’s right! The US stopped funding UNCTAD eight years ago, and the UN is only now publicly acknowledging its “withdrawal.”

So why the panic? Because this memorandum makes the defunding permanent and official. And because other countries are now following America’s lead.

Within days of Trump’s announcement, Israel announced it would immediately sever ties with seven UN bodies from the same list. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar didn’t mince words about why.

UN Women — Israel accused the organization of “deliberately ignoring all cases of sexual violence committed against Israeli women on October 7th, 2023.” The former local head of UN Women was removed at Israel’s request, and Israel terminated its cooperation agreement in July 2024.

Office of the Special Representative for Children in Armed Conflict — Israel said the office “shamelessly blacklisted the IDF in 2024” alongside groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

UNCTAD — Israeli officials said it had authored “dozens of virulent anti-Israel reports.”

UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) — Accused of issuing “virulent anti-Israel reports annually” that provide the basis for further anti-Israel resolutions.

UN Alliance of Civilizations — Israel alleged that despite claiming to promote “intercultural dialogue,” the organization “has not invited Israel to participate and has instead been used for years as a platform for attacks against the Jewish state.”

UN Energy — Israel’s Foreign Ministry described it as “a wasteful organization” that reflects the “excessive and inefficient bureaucracy of the United Nations.”

Global Forum on Migration and Development — Israel said it “undermines the ability of sovereign states to enforce their own immigration laws.”

Notice a pattern? These aren’t fringe complaints. These are specific, documented grievances about bias, politicization, and mission creep. And now two of the world’s most significant nations have decided they’ve had enough.

The UN News article describes the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in glowing terms, it “promotes sexual and reproductive health and rights for all” and helps “reduce maternal mortality.”

What it doesn’t mention is the forty-year controversy over UNFPA’s involvement in coercive population control programs.

Since 1985, the United States has repeatedly invoked the Kemp-Kasten Amendment to defund UNFPA. The amendment prohibits US funds from going to any organization that “supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.”

The controversy centers on UNFPA’s programs in China. According to Congressional Research Service documentation, “UNFPA helped lay the foundations for China’s ‘one child per family’ policy, first adopted in 1979. UNFPA provided China with $50 million in seed money and expertise in demographics and data processing.”

As the brutality of China’s program became known—53 million forced abortions between 1979 and 1984 alone—UNFPA “vigorously denied the program’s coercive nature while also praising its effectiveness.”

Representative Chip Roy introduced legislation to permanently prohibit UNFPA funding, calling it “a globalist, Orwellian, propaganda machine that shills for the Chinese Communist Party and its brutal mandatory abortion practices.”

UNFPA claims these allegations are “unfounded” and have been “long disproved.” But multiple Republican administrations have disagreed. And now, UNFPA has lost $335 million in humanitarian grants plus approximately $180 million per year in regular US contributions.

The UN News article presents UNFPA as simply helping mothers. The actual history is far more complicated—and far more troubling.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t hold back in his assessment of the international system:

“What we term the ‘international system’ is now overrun with hundreds of opaque international organizations, many with overlapping mandates, duplicative actions, ineffective outputs, and poor financial and ethical governance. Even those that once performed useful functions have increasingly become inefficient bureaucracies, platforms for politicized activism, or instruments contrary to our nation’s best interests. Not only do these institutions not deliver results, they obstruct action by those who wish to address these problems. The era of writing blank checks to international bureaucracies is over.”

Brett Schaefer, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital that some withdrawals were “very consistent with the Trump administration’s policy”—particularly UNFPA and the climate bodies—while others, like departing from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, were “more of a signal than an effective policy” since that department is funded through the regular UN budget anyway.

Richard Gowan, program director at International Crisis Group, was even more blunt-“The US has prioritized rejecting bodies that focus on development, environmental issues and gender issues. Basically, the current US administration thinks these are ‘woke’ issues, so it is no shock these bodies are the main targets.”

Hugh Dugan, former senior director for international organization affairs at the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, said Secretary-General Guterres “always misread” the situation. In trying to “cut his way to growth” through the UN80 reform initiative, Guterres “meat-cleavered budgets, hitting bone and flesh as much as fat, but at base it was business as usual - no focus on the UN’s pitiful return on investment.”

The UN News article mentioned earlier, makes much of the fact that Wednesday’s memorandum says the US is “ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.”

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric seized on this language, insisting that “assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States.”

This is the UN’s last line of defense. You signed a treaty. You have to pay.

But here’s the problem with that argument. The UN has been demanding “legal obligations” while delivering what critics call wasteful, biased, and ineffective programs. You can’t simultaneously claim legal authority to extract funding and then produce agencies that Israel describes as platforms for “virulent anti-Israel reports” or that US officials call “instruments contrary to our nation’s best interests.”

The UN wants the benefits of binding legal obligations without the accountability that should come with them.

And American taxpayers—who have been footing 22% of the bill while watching these agencies produce overlapping mandates, politicized reports, and questionable results—have finally elected a government willing to say it’s Enough.

The UN News article is a masterclass in institutional self-justification. Every agency is described in terms of what it’s supposed to do, not what it actually accomplishes. Every program is framed as essential, indispensable, making “positive differences.”

But notice what’s missing?

No mention of UNFPA’s history with coercive population control

No mention of the anti-Israel bias that led to Israel’s parallel withdrawals

No mention of the fact that US funding to many of these agencies stopped years ago

No mention of the overlapping mandates, duplicative functions, and bureaucratic bloat that critics have documented for decades

No mention of the $1.5 billion in US arrears that accumulated because American taxpayers have been skeptical of UN value for years

Instead, we get sanitized descriptions. UNFPA “promotes reproductive health.” UN Women “works to eliminate discrimination.” The climate bodies “foster cooperation.”

It’s PR, not journalism!

The global governance architecture built over 80 years of American funding is fragmenting. The United States has withdrawn from 66 organizations. Israel immediately followed with 7 more. Secretary Rubio warned the State Department “continues to review international organizations” and those subject to January cuts “are by no means the only offenders.”

The UN’s response has been to invoke “legal obligations” and publish self-congratulatory articles about all the good work its agencies supposedly do.

But here’s what the bureaucrats in Geneva and New York don’t seem to understand…. you can’t demand funding as a legal right while delivering politicized activism as a service.

The UN News article asks “what the US withdrawal could mean for climate, trade and development.” The honest answer is.. we’re about to find out whether these agencies actually accomplish anything—or whether they’ve been coasting on American money while pursuing agendas that serve everyone except American interests.

Secretary-General Guterres says the UN will continue its work “with determination.” But determination doesn’t pay the bills. And the countries that have been paying the bills are walking away!

The reckoning has arrived. And no amount of glossy PR can stop it.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fighting for legal accountability and constitutional rights in global governance.

