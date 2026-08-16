Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
3d

"informed consent" for medicine is like "voluntary compliance" for income tax.

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
3d

Mass poisoning continues.......

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