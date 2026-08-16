They wrote INFORMED CONSENT into an executive order on August 10, then buried a clause at the bottom stating that no human being can enforce it in any court. Approved, unrecommendable, uncompensated — where the American vaccine system actually stands right now, and why every piece of this Beast System, including the parts that look like wins, leaves the injured exactly where they were: injured with NO remedy.

The executive order the President signed on August 10 commits the United States government, in writing, to what it calls “the fundamental principles of personal autonomy and informed consent.” Roughly nine hundred words later, the same document states that it “does not create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States.” Both sentences appear in Executive Order 14420, and everything worth understanding about the American vaccine system in August 2026 sits in the distance between them.

Informed consent is not supposed to be just a small phrase to place in a presidential order dammit! It is the founding principle of the NUREMBERG CODE, written after the world saw what physicians and governments do when no one has the power to make them ask permission first. Seeing it invoked by the executive branch and then, in the same instrument, walled off from every courthouse in the country is not a drafting oversight. Section 5(c) is standard boilerplate that appears in most executive orders, and that is exactly the point — the language of consent was placed inside a vehicle structurally incapable of delivering it, by people who understood that when they chose the vehicle.

They wrote INFORMED CONSENT into a presidential order and then wrote, in the same order, that nobody on earth can walk into a courtroom and enforce it.

What follows is an attempt to lay out where all of this actually stands — the order itself, the mRNA influenza vaccine approved five days before it, the federal injunction both are maneuvering around, and the compensation program that has rejected more than 98 percent of the people who brought it their injuries.

Readers who have never followed any of this should be able to start cold and finish caught up. Readers who have followed all of it may find that the pieces fit together worse than they appear separately.

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What Executive Order 14420 actually does

The order establishes what it calls Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations and sorts childhood immunizations into three tiers. The first tier, recommended for all children, covers measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, HPV and varicella. The second, reserved for high-risk groups, covers RSV monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A and B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY and dengue. The third tier, labeled “shared clinical decision-making,” is where hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza and COVID-19 were placed. BioPharma Dive summarized the practical effect as cutting the universally recommended list from seventeen shots to eleven.

Pediatricians quoted across all three noted that no data was presented showing separate administration to be safer than combined administration. That is true about no data presented, and it is more damning than they intended, because no such comparative data exists in either direction. The combined product was licensed and given to generations of American children without the head-to-head studies that would let anyone answer the question, and a parent who asked was told the question had been settled.

Almost none of this takes effect. Section 3 instructs the Secretary of HHS to return within ninety days — roughly November 8 — with plans to develop single-disease products, plans to reassess the timing and sequencing of the schedule, plans to develop alternatives to aluminum adjuvants, and plans to improve safety monitoring. Section 2(d) is weaker still, advising states to “review” the recommendations and “consider updating” their school immunization statutes. Advised and consider are the operative verbs in a document that led every front page in the country, and TIME and CNN both had to publish explainers telling parents that nothing had changed at their pediatrician’s office. When a presidential order requires a national clarification campaign to establish that it did nothing yet, the question worth asking is what it was for.

The order sorts products into tiers and IoJ does not want to be read as endorsing the sorting. The argument is not that eleven is the right number and seventeen was wrong. It is that a consent failure does not become acceptable at a lower dose count. Whatever a family concludes about any product on any tier, the decision belongs to that family, and it has to be made on complete information the government has never provided for any of them. Reshuffling the list repairs nothing. It only changes what people are consenting to without being told.

For anyone new here, what ACIP is and why it quietly governs your life

Very few people outside health policy understand the following, and it is the single most important structural fact in the American system. The FDA licenses a product, which is one decision by one agency, and it means only that the product may lawfully be sold. An entirely separate body determines whether anyone actually receives it — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP, a federal advisory committee housed within CDC.

An ACIP recommendation functions as the switch that turns the rest of the system on. Under the Affordable Care Act, private insurers must cover an ACIP-recommended immunization with no cost sharing. The Vaccines for Children program, which covers roughly half the children in this country, keys off ACIP. So does Medicaid. State school-entry requirements are written against the ACIP schedule, and in many states a pharmacist’s authority to administer a shot at all depends on it.

A licensed product without an ACIP recommendation is therefore a product that exists legally and barely exists practically. No mandatory coverage, no federal purchasing, no guidance to physicians about who should receive it. It sits available to whoever can pay cash and find someone willing to administer it. That distinction is about to matter a great deal.

The federal court order everyone is quietly maneuvering around

On January 19, 2026, the American Academy of Pediatrics and six other medical organizations sued in federal district court in Massachusetts over the composition of ACIP. The claim was narrow and procedural. The Federal Advisory Committee Act requires such committees to be fairly balanced and free from inappropriate influence, and the Secretary had terminated all seventeen sitting members and replaced them at once. The plaintiffs argued that was unlawful.

On March 16, Judge Brian Murphy agreed and issued a preliminary injunction, staying the appointments as likely made in violation of FACA and staying every vote the reconstituted committee had taken. He separately blocked CDC’s unilateral revisions to the childhood schedule, which had been made without consulting ACIP at all.

The executive order does not hide its relationship to that ruling. Section 1 states that “implementation of my Administration’s prior directives regarding childhood vaccines has been delayed due to litigation over the composition of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and separate updates to the Federal vaccine schedule,” and that the President is “therefore” taking further action.

A federal court held that the process was unlawful. The response was to declare the outcome by proclamation instead.

ACIP is a body that spent two decades approving products the injured were then forbidden to sue over, so this is a rule-of-law problem rather than just a vaccine-policy problem. An administration that loses in court and then issues the contested result directly from the Oval Office has established a method, and methods outlast the administrations that invent them. The next President inherits it, pointed wherever that President chooses.

Five days before the order, FDA approved an mRNA flu shot into the same vacuum

The route to that approval deserves considerably more scrutiny than it has received. FDA initially declined to review the application at all. Within days of public criticism and a formal meeting with the sponsor, the agency reversed itself and agreed to review after all, splitting the application by age group. An agency that spends six months maintaining that an application is not reviewable does not ordinarily discover new science over a weekend, and nothing in FDA’s published materials explains what changed. The meeting itself is not on the public record, no memoranda have been released, and as far as I can determine no national outlet has asked for them.

The consequence almost nobody reported is what happened next. Because ACIP remains under a federal court stay, no lawful body in the United States can recommend mFLUSIVA. Without a recommendation the ACA zero-cost coverage trigger never fires, private insurers generally will not cover it, and Vaccines for Children and Medicaid have no guidance to act on. The country now has a new mRNA product, licensed and on the market, that the federal recommendation apparatus is legally incapable of recommending.

That outcome fails in both directions at once. A reader who considers the product dangerous is looking at a shot now circulating with no independent committee having assessed who should get it. A reader who considers the product beneficial is looking at access rationed by ability to pay out of pocket. Nobody’s interest was served, because the system did not produce a judgment. It produced a license and a hole where the judgment belonged.

The sequence is what makes it indefensible. On August 5 the federal government licensed a new mRNA product for adults. On August 10 the same government announced that American children receive too many immunizations and demoted COVID-19 mRNA to the shared-decision tier. An administration applying a consistent principle about the mRNA platform does not reach both conclusions inside a single week. You can’t have it both ways, and when a government does, what is being applied is not a principle but a sham for an audience.

The MMR split depends on products that do not exist

Section 2(b)’s instruction that MMR be given as three separate single-disease shots is conditioned on those products becoming “domestically available,” and that conditional carries the entire provision. Standalone monovalent measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are not currently licensed and marketed in the United States, Merck having discontinued the individual components years ago. Section 3(a) then directs HHS to return with a plan to “offer options” for single vaccines, “including by working with the private sector and other countries as appropriate.”

Read that sketchy clause again. The order does not identify an existing product. It creates federal demand for three products nobody currently manufactures and invites the private sector in to build them, and somebody will answer that invitation. The platform capable of standing up new pediatric products fastest is the same one this administration validated five days earlier when it licensed an mRNA influenza vaccine. Whatever emerges enters a system where ACIP sits under a court stay and cannot review it. An order sold to the public as reducing what children receive may function in practice as a procurement opportunity for something new, examined by nobody.

Then there is what the order declines to remove. Section 3(a) commits to “guaranteeing continued availability of combination vaccines,” so the combined MMR stays exactly where it is. Nothing comes off the market. Options are added.

And Section 2(b) carries a second instruction, that “to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.” Splitting one MMR into three shots across three appointments reduces nothing. It multiplies the injections, multiplies the visits, and multiplies the number of occasions on which a family sits in an exam room and is told what it ought to consent to. For anyone who believes each product carries its own risk, that arithmetic runs the wrong direction entirely.

The order recommends a schedule that cannot presently be followed, contingent on products no American manufacturer makes, subject to a plan that does not yet exist and is not due for another three months, while guaranteeing that the combination product it implicitly criticizes stays on the shelf. That is not a policy change so much as an announcement of an intention to eventually create the conditions under which a policy change might become possible.

Section 4 looks like a win for medical freedom, and it is the part to read most carefully

The provision that drew the loudest approval is the one I would ask readers to slow down on.

Section 4(a) directs the Attorney General to “take appropriate measures to further meritorious legal actions challenging State laws” that conflict with obligations “related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection,” including state obligations to provide religious and medical exemptions from school immunization requirements. JURIST reported it as the Justice Department being directed to sue states over exemptions, which is a fair reading of the text.

For anyone who has watched people lose careers over an injection they did not want, that reads like the cavalry arriving, and I understand the feeling. The architecture underneath it is another matter. Every hook in the provision is a proxy for the right actually at stake. Parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodation, equal protection — none of these is a right to informed consent. Under this framing a person’s bodily autonomy is protected if she is a parent, or if he holds a religious belief he is prepared to describe to a government lawyer, or if she carries a qualifying diagnosis. A single adult with no religion and no disability who simply does not want a product in his body receives nothing at all.

A universal right routed through religion and disability stops being a right. It becomes an eligibility category, and eligibility categories get narrowed by the next administration with a pen.

The trap is an old one. The Nuremberg Code does not hold that voluntary consent is essential for the religious. ICCPR Article 7, ratified by 175 nations and non-derogable under any circumstances, does not provide that no one shall be subjected without free consent to medical experimentation unless they fall outside a qualifying exemption category. These protections are owed to every human being on the ground that they are human, and the moment they are routed through eligibility criteria they have been converted from rights into benefits.

Then there is Section 5(c) again, which means nothing in Section 4 can be enforced by the person it purports to protect. It is a discretionary instruction to the Attorney General to bring meritorious actions, and the Attorney General alone decides what qualifies as meritorious. Should the Justice Department bring no cases at all, no citizen has any recourse whatsoever under this order. The reader is not a rights-holder here but a spectator, hoping the government sues on his behalf.

What an enforceable ruling looks like is on display elsewhere. In late July the Ninth Circuit ruled unanimously for a fully remote employee whose religious exemption was approved and then revoked after intrusive questioning about her faith and medical history, and who was fired after more than two decades of service. Judge Forrest warned that demanding more explanation than the law requires would permit an employer to delve into an employee’s private religious practice. That decision binds someone. It came out of a courtroom rather than a press event, and it exists because one person filed a case and refused to go away.

Now the part where the injured get screwed over

Everything above concerns what gets recommended. Not one word of it concerns what happens to a person afterward if the product causes harm.

The government’s own published data sets out the ground truth. As of July 1, 2026, 14,146 COVID-19 countermeasure claims had been filed, of which 11,055 allege injury or death from COVID-19 vaccines. More than 6,745 have never received a decision of any kind. The program has compensated 34 claims in total, paying out just over six million dollars, and the denial rate has remained above 98 percent throughout. The same program is now facing a proposed budget reduction, which is a remarkable thing to suggest for an office carrying a backlog of that size.

Thirty-four is not a percentage. It is the total number of human beings compensated out of more than fourteen thousand who filed.

For readers encountering this for the first time, the reason COVID claims sit in that program rather than the other one is worth understanding, because it was a choice. Two federal systems exist. The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VICP, covers routine childhood vaccines and operates as a genuine quasi-judicial process, in which a claimant appears before a Special Master who is a judge, obtains discovery, receives a hearing, has attorney’s fees paid whether she wins or loses, and may appeal to the Court of Federal Claims and onward to the Federal Circuit.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, CICP, is where COVID vaccine claims were routed under the PREP Act, and it is not a court. There is no judge, no discovery, no hearing, no attorney’s fees and no lawyer at the table. There is also, and this is the detail people refuse to believe when they first hear it, no appeal to any court in the United States. A federal administrator reviews the file and issues a determination, and if the determination is no, that is the end of the matter. The Court of Federal Claims has been obliged to publish a public notice explaining to injured Americans that it has no jurisdiction to hear them.

VICP gives a claimant a judge. CICP gives a claimant an administrator and a form letter. That is not a technicality. It is the difference between having a remedy and having a mailbox.

Taken together that is the architecture, and it was assembled deliberately. A product was distributed to hundreds of millions of people, manufacturer liability was routed away under the PREP Act, and the injured were routed into the one federal program with no courtroom attached. The denial rate then ran above 98 percent for five years while almost no national outlet asked why.

Congress already confessed the defect

In July a bipartisan bill was introduced, H.R. 9672, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act. It would transfer covered COVID-19 claims out of CICP and into VICP, expand VICP to cover COVID-19, RSV, shingles and dengue vaccines, raise the death benefit and the pain-and-suffering cap that has sat at 250,000 dollars since 1986 without inflation adjustment, extend filing deadlines, and raise the number of Special Masters from a ceiling of eight to a floor of ten while permitting them to serve multiple terms.

Read as a whole, every provision in that bill is a formal admission of a defect Congress already knows exists. The claims are in the wrong program, the cap is too low, the deadlines are too short and there are not enough judges to hear the cases. That is not a wish list but a confession, filed on House letterhead, with sponsors from both parties. It has not passed, and it has not moved since July. The federal government restructured the entire childhood schedule by executive order inside of a month, while the bill that would give injured Americans an actual judge cannot obtain a floor vote.

Analysis as a whole - once the pieces are set beside each other

Six developments, and the pattern in them is difficult to miss — an executive order rewriting what is recommended, a court order invalidating who does the recommending, an mRNA approval issued into the resulting gap, a Justice Department directive routing bodily autonomy through religion and disability, a compensation program rejecting more than 98 percent of claimants, and a reform bill nobody will bring to a vote. Every one of them concerns what goes into people. None of them concerns what happens to the person afterward.

This is neither accident nor incompetence. Recommendations are cheap, because they cost the government nothing, can be reversed by the next signature and reliably generate a news cycle. Remedies are expensive, because a remedy means a courtroom, a courtroom means discovery, discovery means documents, and documents mean somebody has to explain in writing what they knew and when they knew it. Every reform currently on the table stops precisely at the courthouse steps, and none of them is an inch past.

Which is what Section 5(c) is for. The order can invoke INFORMED CONSENT because Section 5(c) guarantees the phrase will never be tested by a plaintiff, making it a right in the press release and a nullity in the law. Either informed consent is a legal obligation the government owes the governed, in which case somebody must be able to enforce it, or it is a slogan. There is no third category.

What actually creates an enforceable right

Having spent several years now inside these mechanisms, IoJ would rather be useful than merely angry, so here is where the real leverage sits. It is not in orders. It is in statutes and dockets.

The first point most people have never heard is that a genuine federal informed consent statute already exists. 50 U.S.C. § 1520a prohibits the Secretary of Defense from conducting any test or experiment involving a biological agent on civilian populations unless informed consent is obtained in advance, and subsection (d) is the consent requirement itself. Congress passed it. No President can strike it with a pen, and no boilerplate clause can render it unenforceable, because it is a statute rather than a policy preference. That provision is the lead claim in the case Interest of Justice has filed, and it is the entire difference between the language in Executive Order 14420 and language that actually binds someone.

The second is the Administrative Procedure Act. When an agency sits indefinitely on a matter it is legally obliged to answer, 5 U.S.C. § 555(b) requires it to conclude that matter “within a reasonable time,” and 5 U.S.C. § 706(1) directs a reviewing court to “compel agency action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed.” Agency silence is not a shield but a reviewable act, which is the theory underlying a mandamus action and the reason FDA’s non-answer on Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 is actionable rather than merely infuriating. The ACIP litigation demonstrated the same proposition from the opposite direction, when a court told a federal agency it had violated a procedural statute and the agency had to stop. Courts still bind agencies. It is the one lever in this entire account that has not rusted.

The third is H.R. 9672 itself, which if enacted would give COVID claimants a Special Master in place of an administrator. Whatever else one thinks of Congress, that particular bill converts a form letter into a hearing, and it is worth calling a representative about. The fourth is the body of employment and religious-exemption litigation now producing binding results while executive orders produce headlines. Litigation is slow, expensive and exhausting, and it is the only item on this list that has actually changed an outcome for a named human being this year.

Tomorrow is a BIG day in the vaccine crazy train saga!

There is a reason why this is going out today rather than Monday.

Interest of Justice has filed a federal mandamus action in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Eshleman v. Hegseth et al, Case No. 1:26-cv-01543, assigned to Judge Boasberg. The lead claim is 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(d), the informed consent statute. A second set of claims addresses FDA’s failure to substantively answer our 132-page Citizen Petition, FDA-2025-P-1807, within the 180 days the law allows. All eight respondents have been served, with tracking confirmed and dates documented. The government’s answer is due TOMORROW, AUGUST 17, 2026, and our proof of service must be on the docket by AUGUST 20 or the case is exposed to dismissal under Rule 4(m).

So tomorrow produces something specific and worth watching. Executive Order 14420 announces that the United States is committed to informed consent and simultaneously immune from being asked about it. Section 1520a(d) says a version of the same thing and is not immune from anything.

Tomorrow the United States has to respond, on the record, in a federal courtroom, to a statutory informed consent claim that cannot be answered with a fact sheet. I filed it myself, pro se - only with help from donors & paid subscribers backing the effort.

When a government writes INFORMED CONSENT into an order and then writes that nobody may enforce it, that is not hypocrisy but intentionally unjust design, and it is telling you precisely where the line has been drawn. Words on one side of it, a courtroom on the other, and five separate mechanisms built to keep ordinary people on the wrong side.

The Nuremberg Code was never written for people who were permitted to say no. It was written for people who were supposed to be restrained, and it exists because a stated commitment to informed consent is worth nothing at all unless a judge can be made to enforce it.

They will say the honeyed words like they care about us all, but write laws making sure no one can make them keep their word not to violate Nuremberg Code on us.

God bless everyone carrying this in whatever way they can, with your time, your prayers, your voices and your files. None of it is easy for any of us, and it matters more than most things.

I’ll see you tomorrow with excitement in anticipation of the government responding to the judge on my mandamus.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice

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Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Zero corporate funding, no pharmaceutical money, no billionaire backers — just readers like you who decided the law should mean what it says and put something behind it.

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Related reading - The Saga Continues…

Eshleman v. Hegseth — the case

The petition the case is built on — FDA-2025-P-1807

Costa Rica and WHO — the wins