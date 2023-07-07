IOJ does not give up. Our motto is Be the PERSISTENCE!

We filed an injunction to stop the covid-19 non vaccine experiments without informed consent back in October 2022. The court ordered the National Children’s Board (PANI) to join as litis consortium (interested party so important they must be added to give due process).

PANI joined the case February 24, 2023 on our side against the State of Costa Rica and Health Ministry requesting a precautionary measure to prevent illegal undue experimentation using covid-19 non vaccines.

In the judges defense we did send the entire War Room Pfizer trial documents book which is almost 750 pages and a lot more evidence of the State giving false testimony for the judge to have to pour through. We are obsessive about details and the judge does have their work cut out for them on this case.

Today we noticed the court finally updated to say the Judge will now be signing the ruling. This phase usually goes pretty fast. We should know soon if our landmark injunction will be granted or not. Pray for justice. If we win it will be the first country to take the product off the market due to being challenged as illegal!

We pray for a wise and just ruling in our favor and we ask you to visualize it being GRANTED!

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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