Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jul 8, 2023

As a Catholic a rosary will be said for God to intervene and bring a just verdict.

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Donna
Jul 7, 2023

Hey guys. I'm in Canada. Sent you an email. Please check for it. Want to make a 'substantial' donation. Please look for the email and give me a way to contact you.

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