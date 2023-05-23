Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
May 23, 2023

BOYCOTT Nike and Adidas. Talk with your pocket book because that is all these traitors understand.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 23, 2023

Welp, never buying Adidas again (already wasn't buying Nike)

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