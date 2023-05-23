Tedros and Jacinda are both wearing Nike black Swoosh shoes…. Everyone is actually wearing them!

Tedros is all decked out in full Adidas gear, along with others on stage.

What are the odds?

The WHO is apparently sponsored by Nike and Adidas…

What is Walk The Talk?

Its a new slogan by the WHO to PRESSURE people and nations into doing whatever the WHO is demanding, based on unproven science and unproven hypothesis.

Such as: “Walk The Talk by fulfilling the $100B financial commitment” to tackle an alleged unproven climate crisis in the tweet below (which by the way, totally worked to get the WHO a 20% increase in budget yesterday at the first day of the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA))

It does NOT go two ways. WHO will NOT “Walk The Talk” and show us any SCIENCE!

Which is why the WHO must be sued, discredited, prosecuted and PROHIBITED.

Interest of Justice and Our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) are preparing to Sue The WHO for fraudulent PCR diagnostics reccomendations and false pandemic declaration based on false positives.

IOJ needs your financial support NOW. We are NOT SPONSORED BY CAPTURED MEMBER STATES, NIKE OR ADIDAS.

This important lawsuit really needs the PEOPLE of Earth to step up and help us take these “health” tyrants out using The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!

Unbelievably, 7000 people actually showed up for the WHO’s Walk The Talk event yesterday:

If you are into watching tyrants blabber about nonsense, or want to waste your time watching the opening speech with Tedros, his brother and sister, and Jacinda Arden it is available below:

Sign the Notice And Demand Now To Tell The World Health Assembly Why They Have A Duty To Terminate The DG Tedros And Prosecute For Breach Of Duty And Crimes Against Humanity

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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