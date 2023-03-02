THEY WANT TO MAKE mRNA INTO A “HEALTH PRODUCT”!

We are going to paste just a few examples of just how obsessive the WHO is about gene and cell therapy as a “health product”.

In case you forgot, mRNA is an example of gene or cell therapy.

Now, apparently this EXPERIMENT is a “health product”!

Article 1 Definitions

1. For the purposes of the International Health Regulations (hereinafter “the IHR” or “Regulations”): (...)

“health products” include therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices, personal protective equipment, diagnostics, assistive products, cell- and gene-based therapies, and their components, materials, or parts.”

“health products” include medicines, vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics, assistive products, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies, but not limited to this course

“health technologies and know-how” includes organized set or combination of knowledge, skills, health products, procedures, databases and systems developed to solve a health problem and improve quality of life, including those relating to development or manufacture of health products or their combination, its application or usage. “Health technologies” are interchangeably used as “health care technologies”.

Article 13 Public health response

3. At the request of a State Party, WHO shall collaborate articulate clearly defined assistance to a State Party offer assistance to a State Party in the response to public health risks and other events by providing technical guidance , health products, technologies, know-how,deployment of civil medical personals, and assistance and by assessing the effectiveness of the control measures in place, including the mobilization of international teams of experts for on-site assistance, when necessary, and if required cooperate with said Member State in seeking support and international financial assistance to facilitate the containment of the risk at source. The State Party shall accept or reject such an offer of assistance within 48 hours and, in the case of rejection of such an offer, shall provide to WHO its rationale for the rejection, which WHO shall share with other States Parties. The State Party shall accept or reject such an offer of assistance within 48 hours and, in the case of rejection of such an offer, shall provide to WHO its rationale for the rejection, which the WHO shall share with other States Parties. WHO will also share any request for assistance by the affected State party that could not be met by WHO.…

5. When requested by WHO, States Parties should shall provide, to the extent possible, support to WHO- coordinated response activities, including supply of health products and technologies, especially diagnostics and other devices, personal protective equipment, therapeutics, and vaccines, for effective response to PHEIC occurring in another State Party’s jurisdiction and/or territory, capacity building for the incident management systems as well as for rapid response teams. Any State Party unable to fulfil such requests shall inform the reasons for the same to WHO and the Director General shall include the same in the report submitted to WHA under Article 54 of these Regulations, including supply of health products and technologies especially diagnostics and other devices, therapeutics, and vaccines for effective response to PHEIC.

New Article 13A: Access to Health Products, Technologies and Know-How for Public Health Response

1. Immediately after the determination of a public health emergency of international concern under Article 12, the Director General shall make an immediate assessment of availability and affordability of required health products and make recommendations, including an allocation mechanism, to avoid any potential shortages of health products and technologies pursuant to Article 15 or 16 as appropriate.

2. States Parties shall co-operate with each other and WHO to comply with such recommendations pursuant to paragraph 1 and shall take measures to ensure timely availability and affordability of required health products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and other medical devices required for the effective response to a public health emergency of international concern.

4. States Parties shall use or assign to potential manufacturers, especially from developing countries, on a non-exclusive basis, the rights over health product(s) or technology(ies), when the same is/are obtained in the course of research wholly or partially funded by public sources, and is/are identified as required health product(s) or technology(ies) to respond to a PHEIC, with a view to ensure equitable, timely availability and affordability through diversification of production.

5. Upon request of a State Party, other States Parties or WHO shall rapidly cooperate and share relevant regulatory dossiers submitted by manufacturers concerning safety and efficacy, and manufacturing and quality control processes, within 30 days. The dossiers received by a requesting State Party shall be solely used by their regulatory authorities and manufacturers designated by the requesting State Party for the purposes of accelerating the manufacture and supply of product(s) or technology(ies) as well as expediting their regulatory approval. Requesting State Party shall take measures to prevent designated manufacturer(s) from disclosing such information to a third- party(ies) except for the purposes of producing and supplying any materials or components to the manufacturer(s) under a contract with non-disclosure provisions.

6. WHO shall take measures to ensure availability and accessibility through the local production of required health products including:

a) develop and publish a list of required health products,

b) develop and publish specifications for the production of required health products,

We would be here all day if we copied and pasted each time the instruments refer to health products, which apparently includes cell-and gene-based therapies, and their components, materials, or parts.

2. WHO shall collaborate with and promptly assist States Parties, in particular developing countries upon request, to the extent possible, in:

(h) (New) facilitation of the development of national public health emergency response plans by developing, disseminating and updating policy documents and technical guidance, training materials, data and science to enable response;

New (d) the formulation of laws and other legal and administrative provisions for the implementation of these Regulations;

New (e) training health and supportive workforce in the implementation of these Regulations;

New (f) the facilitation of accessibility and affordability of health products, including sharing of technologies and know-how, establishment and maintenance of the local production and distribution facilities.

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“establishment and maintenance of the local production and distribution facilities. “

Isn’t that fascism?

Fascism at it ‘s finest!

THEY ALSO WANT TO INJECT YOUR LIVESTOCK

YES, ALL LIVESTOCK ON EARTH!!! Get your cell-and gene-based therapies for every animal and human on earth! Brought to you by the WHO. Good times.

see The David Knight Show: WHO STARTS STEALTH TAKEOVER OF FOOD AND TAKEDOWN OF FARMS. New regulations and treaty will give them control offering and the ability to starve us and/or corrupt the food supply.

also see:

Corbett Report - Questions for Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-livestock/

Are mRNA vaccines being developed for livestock? You bet they are! So what does this mean? As usual, it depends who you ask. Find out the bad, the worse and the putrid of third generation vaccines and the future of food in this week's edition of Questions For Corbett

also see:

100 MILLION ANIMALS HAVE BEEN INJECTED WITH MRNA TECHNOLOGY, AND HARDLY ANYONE KNOWS ABOUT IT

Dr. Bryan Ardis: "They're already injecting mRNA technology into vegetables ... And in China, they're already mRNA injecting cattle — for our beef supply."

also see:

Bill Gates Vows To Pump mRNA Into Food Supply To ‘Force-Jab’ the Unvaccinated

According to The Peoples Voice the globalist elite continue finding it harder and harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid jabs and endless boosters, they are having to find cunning new ways to force their jabs on us.

Rather than admitting that humanity has woken up to the truth about the disastrous experimental Covid-19 jabs, Bill Gates, who is not a doctor, is doubling down and taking it upon himself to vaccinate the world by stealth.

WE CAN STILL STOP THE WHO POWER GRAB WITH YOUR SUPPORT! ACT NOW!

Watch Interest of Justice Set Strict Limits For The W.H.O.:

DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES?

IOJ International Organization, civil society organization.

IOJ seeks to tackle the most important topics of global covid corruption and tyranny through public participation, strategic international health diplomacy and even collective legal and criminal actions under Universal Jurisdiction.

Our motto is why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE!

A few of IOJ's current projects:

Organized CR comptroller investigation into Pfizer contract - granted investigation Feb, 27, 2023, with an eventual aim to nullify contract and hold Pfizer, FDA, EMA, WHO, et al responsible for compensation of harms and undue country expenditures

Organized Criminal investigation - CR granted investigation early 2021, currently building a very solid case with the Attorney General's office over time and adding in facts, laws and evidence.

In process of a historical precautionary measure to issue a full moratorium on all products classified by FDA as gene therapy, including but not limited to covid-19 vaccines.

In depth investigations in CR resulted in IOJ obtaining proof of at least 12 registered Pfizer experiments, with investigators assigned to assess any adverse reactions. This key evidence of documented registered experiments for the covid-19 vaccines proves the medical ethics code "serious undue experimentation" is violated by the country, considering Costa Rica is is on record testifying repeatedly that the covid-19 vaccines are not experimental.

IOJ is suing on behalf of the international community. This is only possible using international law to hold Pfizer, AstraZenica, other sponsors, the regulatory bodies, the wrongdoer states and the WHO-UN-WEF responsible for the declaration of pandemic not in good faith, the limitations to rights not strictly required by the exigencies and for serious breaches of international obligations owed erga omnes under jus cogens norms.

IOJ is recognized as an interested and relevant stakeholder in pandemic preparedness and response by the WHO INB, FDA, and HHS OGA and has been a speaker in the national and International platforms to publicly protest nearly everything the authorities have been doing, leaving our international organization in a unique position to be able to litigate against the WHO, WHO staff, and regulatory agencies such as FDA, HHS OGA regarding the treaty, IHR amendments and all pandemic measures.

After 2 years of back and forth negotiations and building a flawless prima facie record of wrongdoing, the WHO, FDA, HHS OGA, CR have all failed their duty of substantiation and motivation to prove the PCR test, the validity of the alleged emergency and they all tacitly agree to directing and controlling censorship, disinformation, and persecution of groups exercising free opinion, which is a crime against humanity that can be prosecuted in Costa Rica's Universal Jurisdiction.

see: ARTICLE 7.- International crimes. Regardless of the provisions in force in the place of the commission of the punishable act and the nationality of the perpetrator, those who commit acts of piracy, terrorism or its financing, or acts of genocide; counterfeit coins, credit titles, bank bills and other bearer effects, shall be punished in accordance with Costa Rican law; illicitly traffic in arms, ammunition, explosives or related materials; take part in the trafficking of slaves, women or children; commit sexual offenses against minors, or engage in the trafficking of narcotics or obscene publications. Likewise, those who commit the crimes of illicit enrichment; receiving, legalization or concealment of goods; legislation or administration for their own benefit; irregular overpricing; falseness in the receipt of goods and services contracted; irregular payment of administrative contracts; influence peddling; transnational bribery, and influence against the Public Treasury, contemplated in Law No. 8422, Law Against the Public Treasury, will also be punished.° 8422, Law against Corruption and Illicit Enrichment in the Public Function, of October 6, 2004, and the crimes of improper bribery; bribery itself; aggravated corruption; acceptance of gifts for a fulfilled act; corruption of judges; criminality of the corruptor; incompatible negotiations; embezzlement; embezzlement; and embezzlement and misappropriation of private funds contemplated in this Code, as well as other punishable acts against human rights and international humanitarian law, provided in the treaties signed by Costa Rica, in this Code and other special laws.

and also: ARTICLE 386.- Crimes against humanity. A prison term of ten to twenty-five years shall be imposed on anyone who commits or orders to be committed, as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population and with knowledge of such attack, acts that may be classified as crimes against humanity, in accordance with the provisions of international treaties to which Costa Rica is a party, relating to the protection of human rights, and the Rome Statute.

IOJ is a very small non profit team of non attorneys (paralegals). We come to the rescue of the marginalized or disadvantaged to file writs of Amparo and habeas corpus on behalf of people and groups who’s rights are unfairly limited (such as parents or health workers). We also fight government corruption by going directly to the head officials and demanding they meet their duties.

Out of over 40 court cases from 2020 until now, Interest of Justice has won 4 times against Costa Rica's health minister in Supreme Court. IOJ expects our claims for serious undue experimentation to be granted, which we have faith will lead to the much anticipated international "Nuremberg 2.0" tribunal being established under ARTICLE 7.- International crimes AND ARTICLE 386.- Crimes against humanity of the Costa Rican Penal Code.

Interest of Justice mission is to restore justice to all of humanity using international law of responsibility and exercising our right to defend human rights. We are at humanities service.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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