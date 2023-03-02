Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bluearea's avatar
bluearea
Mar 2, 2023

I have an injection that they might want and trust me it will be over without much pain, go to China or Russia or even Cuba if that's how you want to live and F_ _ k off with you WEF , WHO, UN Brown sugar morons

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
Mar 2, 2023

And when they start insisting that every American farmer inject all of their cattle and chickens and pigs etc with this mRNA crap just watch what they all do!!! My husband owns a law firm and I told him the other day honey "it's a great time to be a lawyer!!!"

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture