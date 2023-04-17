Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Deb's avatar
Deb
Apr 17, 2023

This is the Delphi Technique on steroids, the process by which governmental bodies (from your local town council to international organizations) attempt to convince us that we actually have a voice in the outcome, when in actuality, the decisions have already been made for us.

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Jennifer S's avatar
Jennifer S
Apr 19, 2023

Grateful for all your INCREDIBLE help.

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