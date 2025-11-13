When the World Health Organization declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, most people think it’s simply an alert about a dangerous disease outbreak. But the reality is far more complex and potentially troubling. These declarations trigger a cascade of legal and financial mechanisms that create powerful incentives for pharmaceutical companies, governments, and international organizations to maintain and expand a system that profits from declared emergencies.

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

Share

LOYCE PACE: starting off with your question about the PHEIC, mean, WHO and, frankly, the IHRs that were adopted at WHO are quite clear on this point.

Loyce Pace Assistant Secretary in the Office of Global Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. She was executive director of the Global Health Council and member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board

We and the DG specifically declares fakes (PHEIC’S) if there is unusual activity, if there’s unusual spread, if there’s an opportunity for this to spread beyond the country’s borders or internationally, and if we need to mobilize international action. And so the committee met this summer, the IHR committee met, and that’s important to remind people of because this is not just a director general decision, a WHO decision, but it’s a decision of expert advisors that they pull together in these circumstances so that the DG understands the information at his disposal and can make this determination.

(07:07.456) And it’s also important to say this because we, especially the US government, has been quite clear with the WHO that they need to stay on top of these questions and act accordingly. We don’t try to tip the scales with regards to what the determination is, but they need to be having the conversation.

But what exactly gets triggered when these declarations happen? And who benefits?

The Three-Part System PHEICs, PABS, and Emergency Use Authorizations Which Makes Big Business For Extremely Rich Investors

First, the PHEIC Declaration: A Public Health Emergency of International Concern is the WHO’s highest level of health alert. Since 2007, only eight have been declared, including H1N1 flu, Ebola outbreaks, Zika, and COVID-19. These declarations are made by the WHO Director-General based on advice from an Emergency Committee of international experts who assess whether an outbreak is “serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected” and poses risks beyond national borders.

Second, the PABS System: The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system is perhaps the most revealing piece of this puzzle. Under PABS, countries agree to share biological samples and genetic sequences of dangerous pathogens with the WHO’s global laboratory network. In exchange, pharmaceutical companies that use these pathogen samples to develop vaccines, therapeutics, or diagnostics are supposed to provide “benefits” back to countries, including a percentage of their products and profits.

Here’s where it gets interesting: PABS essentially creates a global marketplace for pathogens. Countries provide the raw materials (virus samples and genetic data), pharmaceutical companies develop products using this material, and the WHO facilitates the transaction. One analysis noted that developing a single mRNA vaccine required access to over 250 different pathogen genetic sequences. Each pathogen becomes part of a database that researchers worldwide can access to develop profitable medical countermeasures.

Third, Emergency Use Authorizations: When a PHEIC is declared, it enables countries to issue Emergency Use Authorizations for medical products. As research has documented, a key strength of PHEIC declarations is “the ability to rapidly mobilize international coordination, streamline funding and accelerate the advancement of the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics under emergency use authorization.”

This means pharmaceutical products can bypass the normal years-long approval process and reach market in months, based on limited safety and efficacy data. Products that might never survive the rigorous standard approval process can generate billions in revenue under emergency authorization. Which the COVID-19 PHEIC (FAKE) set a perfect example..

The Problem-Reaction-Solution Business Model

This system mirrors a pattern some may remember from the early computer industry. In the 1990s and 2000s, allegations circulated that certain parties were creating computer viruses and then profiting from selling antivirus software. While these specific allegations about Bill Gates and Microsoft were disputed, the conceptual parallel is instructive: if you control both the problem identification system and the solution delivery system, you create perfect conditions for profit.

In the current global health system:

The “Problem”: A pathogen with “pandemic potential” is identified. Countries face pressure to share samples and genetic data through the PABS system or risk being blamed for withholding critical information during a crisis.

The “Reaction”: The WHO’s Emergency Committee convenes. If a PHEIC is declared, it triggers emergency protocols globally. Governments mobilize resources, and public fear justifies rapid deployment of medical countermeasures.

The “Solution”: Pharmaceutical companies that accessed the pathogen data through PABS quickly develop products under Emergency Use Authorization. These products generate enormous revenues while normal safety standards are suspended. The same companies that benefit from the pathogen database are those providing the “solutions.”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8vF5QHySk44t

The Monetization of Pathogens

Critics of the PABS system have noted it essentially monetizes pathogens. As one pharmaceutical industry representative warned, “The attempts to monetize pathogens scares me, because at the end, monetizing, which means ‘I share if you give me money.’”

Under PABS, countries essentially trade their sovereign biological resources for promises of access to vaccines and treatments. But there’s an inherent power imbalance: wealthy countries and pharmaceutical companies have the technology and resources to turn pathogen samples into profitable products, while the countries that provide the samples often lack these capabilities.

The system creates several problematic incentives:

Financial incentive for emergency declarations: PHEICs streamline funding and fast-track product development. Research has shown that PHEIC criteria have been “applied inconsistently,” with declarations sometimes made despite “informational gaps” and before situations clearly met the official criteria.

Pressure to maintain emergency status: Once declared, PHEICs can continue for years. The polio PHEIC has been active since 2014, creating sustained markets for related medical countermeasures.

Liability protection: Emergency declarations often come with liability immunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers, reducing their risk while maintaining their profit potential.

Reduced safety standards: Products authorized during emergencies face lower evidentiary bars than standard approvals, allowing faster market entry with less comprehensive safety data.

Business in a Box: From Pathogen to Profit

The PABS system creates what could be called a “business in a box” for the pharmaceutical industry. Here’s how it works in practice:

A country identifies a concerning pathogen Under international pressure and PABS agreements, they share samples and genetic sequences This data goes into global databases accessible to researchers and pharmaceutical companies Companies use this information to develop countermeasures A PHEIC declaration enables Emergency Use Authorization for these products Products reach market in months instead of years, generating substantial revenue Companies provide a small percentage back to developing countries as “benefit sharing”

The system ensures a steady pipeline: as long as new pathogens are identified and emergencies declared, the business model continues. And with One Health surveillance expanding globally to monitor animal pathogens that “might” jump to humans, the potential for future PHEICs and the products they enable appears unlimited.

https://rumble.com/v5ja0yl-interest-of-justice-coalitions-forming-to-stop-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177625756

National Security Becomes Commercial Opportunity

Loyce Pace’s statement that “It’s in our strategic and national security interests, obviously, to pay attention to any outbreak anywhere in the world” reveals how public health emergencies are framed as security issues. This framing is powerful because it justifies extraordinary measures and expedited approvals that bypass normal democratic oversight and regulatory processes.

When health becomes security, and security becomes emergency, and emergency becomes commercial opportunity, we’ve created a system where the normal checks and balances don’t apply.

Questions We Should Be Asking

The PHEIC-PABS-EUA system raises fundamental questions:

Are emergencies being declared based on genuine public health threats, or do financial and political incentives influence these decisions?

When the same organizations that declare emergencies also facilitate the pathogen-sharing system that enables profitable solutions, can we trust the objectivity of their threat assessments?

Why have PHEIC criteria been applied so inconsistently, with some serious outbreaks not triggering declarations while others did despite limited evidence?

Who truly benefits from a system that trades countries’ biological resources for promises of equitable access that often don’t materialize?

Conclusion

Whether intentional or not, the current international health system has created the conditions for a self-perpetuating cycle: identify threats, declare emergencies, fast-track solutions, profit from the crisis, and repeat. The integration of pathogen sharing, emergency declarations, and accelerated authorizations creates a business model that depends on maintaining a state of perceived crisis.

Understanding these incentive structures doesn’t require conspiracy theories. It simply requires looking honestly at how the system is designed and who benefits from its operation. When we do, the parallels to other “problem-reaction-solution” business models become uncomfortably clear.

The question isn’t whether the people operating this system have bad intentions. The question is whether the system itself, regardless of intentions, creates incentives that prioritize emergency response and pharmaceutical profits over genuine public health and transparent, democratically accountable governance.

UPDATE!! FROM YESTERDAYS POST: We need to say THANK YOU to a couple AMAZING SUPPORTERS AND DONORS FOR DONATING $1000.00 EACH THATS $2,000.00 FOR OUR $5,000.00 GOAL THIS MONTH + A COUPLE OTHER DONORS THAT CAME IN TO HELP LAUNCH THIS IMPORTANT PROJECT, IF YOU’RE READING THIS, YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE (We don’t want to say names for privacy purposes) AND WE CANNOT EXPRESS ENOUGH APPRECIATION…WERE ALMOST THERE, AND ALSO NO MATTER HOW LARGE OR SMALL THE DONATION IS, YOU ARE APPRECIATED AS WELL!! ALSO, THANK YOU TO OUR NEWEST MONTHLY SUBSCRIBERS, THOSE MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE TOWARDS THE SAME GOAL! LETS KEEP IT GOING! ARE YOU IN THE POSITION TO DONATE $1000.00 OR MORE?

Share

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

We really appreciate all of the support from you, our AMAZING readers and also AMAZING donors!! We are not able to continue or even be here in this moment without you and all of the legal accomplishments we did together! As a team! So thank you!!! Thank you for being a part of the IoJ Family! We need your support more than ever as we build the slew of legal frameworks we’re about to present to everyone and file more instruments to accountability on a global scale!

Lets together launch the platform we have been working on for everyone to gather and get things done! IoJ needs to raise at least $5000.00 to start and keep this going and to launch the project make the Global effort of the Nuremberg Project rise and DO something! We’re not lazy over here! But we need your help! Part of the platform will be a Global effort and showing up to our platform every Saturday where we will be PINPOINTING our legal strategies to SHARE for the world on how to WIN this! No getting side tracked..Focus!!! this is the window of opportunity legally speaking! There will be a chance for everyone to be involved in this global legal movement.. We have a plan and not just a plan but a strategy... Part of the plan is to

1. Get and remain organized!

2. Gather as many people as possible so everyone is on the same page and not scattered all over the place. It needs to stay focused!

3. Get the proper resources and funding to sustain the project!!!

4 .Attack with legal precision

With this in place we can continue to break their moral pillar and expose truth!

Lets join together! Right now we are setting up the platform which will have legal material with teeth so we can gather and stay focused and involve the community so everyone can simultaneously take action! We will announce as soon as its ready!! ASAP!

Leave a comment

if you haven’t joined our Rumble Channel, heres the link: https://rumble.com/user/InterestOfJustice

https://rumble.com/v5b9n6l-road-to-nuremberg-2-pcr-fraud-the-evidence-with-james-roguski-and-interest-.html