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Angelena's avatar
Angelena
Sep 11

I applaud those who spoke out and the organizers for providing a platform. My healthy daughter, 54 yrs old died of a massive stroke 3 days after a second coerced jab. She lived with her husband in BC and they were told if they didn't get the jabs ,and all their staff as well, they would be shut down..a business they had worked for years to make the success it was. This was the town of Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.

Everyone who pushed this craziness I hope is either ill or dead themselves ..harsh I know .That was 4 years ago and it's like it was yesterday.

I'm 86 yrs old and don't have my only precious daughter anymore.

She , like myself had no intention of taking the jab bc we knew very early that the whole thing was a scam .

Hopefully someone somewhere will be held to account. I'm not holding my breath.

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eva schwarzler's avatar
eva schwarzler
Sep 11

So evil what they did to the people ! No forgiveness, never ever

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