September 11, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Live Final Day Testimony Is TODAY!

THE SREAM DIED - SORRY TO ALL WHO WERE WATCHING - ITS BACK UP AND I REPLACED ALL THE LINKS HERE TO THE NEW ONE THATS LIVE NOW

HERES THE 1ST COUPLE HOURS THAT GOT CUT OFF

Watch & Share The LIVE Hearings!

This is the full rest of the day stream that is LIVE NOW below:

That was one of sixteen witnesses yesterday. An Ottawa police detective testified she was suspended weeks after reporting that infant deaths had doubled. A doctor gave evidence about her own brother. Today is the final day, and we are carrying it live from 6:30am.

Patricia Leidl ran communications for the World Health Organization. She also advised the UN Population Fund.

Yesterday she sat down at the Allison Inquiry and testified that she was injured by a COVID-19 vaccine, and that she has spent more than a quarter of a million dollars of her own money trying to get treated.

The WHO’s own former director of communications. Injured by the product, and paying out of pocket.

And then the detective

Constable Helen Grus is an Ottawa police detective. She testified that in January 2022 she reported a doubling of infant deaths.

She was suspended in February 2022.

One month.

Now put that beside what Dr. Denis Rancourt told the same inquiry on Monday — approximately four thousand excess US infant deaths between 2022 and 2024, beginning roughly nine months after the pregnancy guidance.

A scientist found the signal in the mortality data. A police officer noticed it in the case files and was suspended a month later. Two people, two countries, two completely different datasets, same dead babies.

Day 4 — live final day. We are carrying the final day of the Allison Inquiry in full and unedited. Support live hearings!!!!!!!!

The rest of yesterday

Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, MD, testified about her brother, who died months after his second dose.

Dr. James Thorp, an OB-GYN in maternal and fetal medicine with more than 250 published papers and prior Senate testimony, gave evidence.

Ken Drysdale, P.Eng., the expert investigator behind much of the National Citizens Inquiry archive, testified.

Deanna McLeod, an independent medical researcher, presented Ontario vaccine harm data.

Mark Chapman flew helicopters for the Canadian Armed Forces for thirty years and then flew Nova Scotia’s air ambulance for three. He testified injured.

Adam Burgess testified that his sister died ten days after her vaccine, and that his wife’s twins were born six weeks premature.

Drew Taylor testified that he was injured within hours of his first dose — and was then pressured by Alberta Health Services into taking the second.

Julie Woods, co-founder of the CANrise19 Advocacy Society, testified injured.

And so did Carol Messenger, Carole Avoine, Dawood Al-Janaby, Stéphanie Giguère, Crystal Denomme and Noah Barclay.

One witness described Canada’s official vaccine injury compensation programme as a scam — designed, they said, to give you false hope, so you don’t talk.

Why it matters that you watch it, not read it

Canada has held no Parliamentary inquiry into any of this. Not one. The Allison Inquiry exists because no government would convene a forum, so private citizens built one and stood it up on Parliament Hill anyway.

It cannot compel a witness. It cannot convict anyone. What it can do is create a sworn public record — and a sworn public record is the raw material every later proceeding is built from.

That is not a consolation prize, it is how the work actually gets done. Interest of Justice does not protest, we file — and filings get built out of records exactly like the one being made in that room today.

The only thing that decides whether there is ever a real inquiry is whether enough people watched this one to make ignoring it embarrassing.

Sixteen people. One day. Over fourteen hundred Canadians applied and the inquiry had four days to hear them. TODAY IS THE FINAL DAY - WATCH & SHARE TO CARE!

And if you are reading this after it has finished, share it anyway. The recording is the point.

Watch live now:

Lady Xylie

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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