If you are sick of the “Authorities” making plans for public health in secret then bossing us all around to take a bunch of unscientific and demonstrably harmful “health measures”?

Are you sick of the inept WHO, FDA, CDC and their gang of media shills demanding you get amnesia along with the derelicts and respect their authority?

They apparently want us to give them AMNESTY for covid misguidance and mayhem?

Amnesty? REALLY? NO We will never forget or get AMNESIA about this terrible chapter in history where mans natural rights blessed by the Creator were subjugated at the whim of the wrongdoer oppressors!

AMNESIA? Fauci ‘Can’t Recall Practically Anything’ in 7-Hour Deposition

During seven hours of questioning under oath relating to a lawsuit alleging he and other Biden administration officials colluded with social media companies to censor COVID-19-related content, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had “no clear memory of details that would shed light on his involvement in speech suppression.”

You know what, Dr Fauci?

Birx remembers.

Birx remembers the government bad actors knowingly “overplayed the vaccines”:

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and i think we overplayed the vaccines”

Let the Wrongdoers know:

You can’t “overplay your hand” with [non]vaccine DNA experiments.

Download your very own copy of the Nuremberg Code below:

Nuremberg Code 3.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Interest of Justice is stepping up & taking action in a multi prong approach. Our organization has OFFICIALLY FILED INTERNATIONAL CHARGES ALLEGING THE W.H.O. is directing and controlling the States in actions of international wrongdoing and crimes against humanity because the top staff is complicit.

Sign the demands to support charges against wrongdoer WHO Staff:

VISIT: CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW THE ARROW TO SIGN THE DEMANDS TO HOLD THE INTERNATIONAL CIVIL SERVANT W.H.O. STAFF ACCOUNTABLE

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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