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Fay van Dunk's avatar
Fay van Dunk
Dec 2, 2022

Bill Gates acted in a similar way when questioned on camera, he simply said he didn't understand the questions. Fauci had a supposed brain fog. Psychopaths are incensed when questioned as they believe in their own superiority and its beneath them to answer to anything.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
Dec 2, 2022

Research Dr Stephen C Meyer

Devine Intelligence

He explains proteins, coding into cells and changing DNA.

Gates has known about this for years and is changing the Human Genome with the assistance of Fauci, WHO, CDC, NHIS, Governments, Big Tech and Big Pharma. Hence C19, all Vaccines and Future Plandemics. We are in an ongoing experiment.

There is something larger the than Human Species behind our Evolution.

We need to look at the Bigger Picture

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