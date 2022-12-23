Just wanted to give a quick update, because it’s actually pretty interesting and exciting. Interest Of Justice is waiting for an answer in our case from the Costa Rica Vaccination Commission Secretary Roberto Arroba Tijerino, otherwise known as Mengele.

Overview:

The Vaccination Commission has falsely been telling the public and Supreme Court that covid-19 vaccines are not experimental. Costa Rica was the first to mandate adults then first mandate babies. The courts tell the citizens its not experimental because Mengele said so.

Interest of Justice worked day and night to file many freedom of information requests to get Mengele to CONFESS the product is not registered, and still investigational, a word legally meaning experimental.

The State did not dispute the Vaccination Commissions confession the product is still experimental and imported under a law, which allows it into the country for the exclusive purpose of human research. The State also failed to dispute the evidence the product is a gene therapy, NOT a vaccine as defined by the Vaccine Regulatory Law, meaning there is no legal authority for the Vaccination Commission.

The State asked the court to have the Vaccination Commission pronounce on all the many topics in the precautionary measure, including human experimentation with no informed consent in violation of Nuremberg Code 1,3,5 and they were given 3 days which ends Friday December 23, 2022.

Interest of Justice is demanding a moratorium on all experimental products FDA classifies as gene therapy, including covid-19 vaccines.

We ask everyone and all lawyers in all countries to PLEASE get to the point. To fix this problem you must be bold and actually take the leap of faith to challenge the definitions of vaccine and lack of legal authority of your vaccination commission and demand a full moratorium on the mRNA genetic gene therapy experiments!

No attorney in Costa Rica has had the courage to actually challenge core jurisdiction of the NON vaccine gene therapy. In our opinion the local attorneys have betrayed the people by telling the court they agree that the so called “COVID-19 vaccines” can be on the market voluntarily.

The attorneys call the product “so called vaccines” in court… but oddly their documents don’t actually challenge the definition of vaccine to strike the final blow to the de facto Vaccine Commission Usurper. He has no authority unless its a vaccine as defined by law. WAKE UP.

This is either controlled opposition or total legal negligence, but it adds to the problem and shields the wrongdoers. Our organization had to step in to do the job of the attorneys and we believe regular citizens from all countries can be empowered to do this exact work, even if you are not an attorney. If you need help contact us.

Pray for Costa Rica, they have been experimenting on her people and lying to the courts. The truth that Nuremberg Code is being violated in a grand human research project is just coming to light due to two years of IOJ’s persistence, hard work and it feels wonderful to have the courts and State take our case seriously. When we finally win, the WHO definition of vaccine will be declared invalid and it will unravel things worldwide and eventually result in the application of Nuremberg Code in Costa Rica and globally. Its a much more important case than most people realize.

We are a small team doing all we can to right many, many wrongs. Our main tools to achieve justice for humanity are are truth, light, dedication, law, PERSISTENCE and YOU!

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

WHO Watch

