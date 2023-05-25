#TERMINATE TEDROS! Stop The Treaty & Prosecute WHO Instead!

Dear 76th WHA, thank you for the delegates names and contacts. You are all hereby notified of IOJ's intent to Sue The WHO. Humanity must discredit, prosecute, de-fund and PROHIBIT the WHO monopoly!

The WHO INB Released their 15th Report.

We wrote INB repeatedly with no response while they issued 15 reports!

WHO is apparently demanding Serious Undue Experimentation In A Pandemic Treaty Just A Day After We Exposed WHO Non Response To Criminal Charges. Stop The Treaty & Prosecute WHO Instead!

Sue The WHO, discredit the WHO, Prosecute the WHO - De-fund and PROHIBIT the WHO private health monopoly in the public interest

W.H.O. Statement on the fifteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic demands serious undue experimentation. Help us stop them #SueTheWHO #ExitTheWHO

Interest of Justice spoke to HHS OGA about the WHO Director-Generals crimes a day earlier on May 3, 2023

Video Link:

Statement on the fifteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

The WHO Director-General has the pleasure of transmitting the Report of the fifteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic, held on Thursday 4 May 2023, from 12:00 to 17:00 CET. During the deliberative session, the Committee members highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The Committee’s position has been evolving over the last several months. While acknowledging the remaining uncertainties posted by potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO Director-General concurs with the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He determines that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The WHO Director-General considered the advice provided by the Committee regarding the proposed Temporary Recommendations and issued them as per the below statement. The WHO Director-General will convene an IHR Review Committee to advise on Standing Recommendations for the long-term management of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, taking into account the 2023-2025 COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. During this transition, States Parties are advised to continue following the issued Temporary Recommendations. The Director-General expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chair, the Members, and the Advisors of the Committee for their engagement and advice during the last three years.

Long Term Covid 19 Disease Management

9.05MB ∙ PDF File

Download

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-WHE-SPP-2023.1

Temporary Recommendations issued by the WHO Director-General to all States Parties:

https://www.who.int/news/item/05-05-2023-statement-on-the-fifteenth-meeting-of-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)-emergency-committee-regarding-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-19)-pandemic

Share

Leave a comment

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org