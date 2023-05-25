Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Piki V's avatar
Piki V
May 26, 2023

Sign the petition Exit The Who! https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/health-freedom-bill-of-rights/

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Piki V
May 26, 2023Edited

It is an ENORMOUS amount of information. And some pdf's don't like to be downloaded: Bad gateway Error code 502

Visit cloudflare.com for more information.

2023-05-26 05:30:32 UTC

It is a real jungle. And the core is missing: a sturdy definition of what we could do to prevent all diseases in the first place isn't there. The Natural laws and the sciences of Natural Intelligence is missing. We are fighting a soup of lies in which we have to decipher documents, abbreviations, words and sentences in order to see some trees in the forest, which then don't add up to anything. To then become rules for which we potentially will be punished when not applying them into our lives. It is a false fake (PHEIC) bubble. And life on Earth might potentially stop to exist because of it. Such a nightmare!!

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