Countdown To WHO Right Of Response To Charges of Breach of Duty, Crimes!

Notice for new readers: On May 21, 2023 IOJ served the WHO, USA, Costa Rica and all nations delegates with a cease and desist letter demanding the member states terminate the WHO DG Tedros and prosecute him, and also exit the WHO. At the bottom you can sign to support IOJ’s efforts and tell the States to exit the corrupt WHO for breach of duty!

Poster To Nudge Parents Into Allowing Their Kids To Be Researched Upon:

Did they tell this type of evil propaganda to Maddy De Garays mom?

The WHO Poster Above Has Dubious Nonsensical Logic To Prop Up The Moral Pillar Of The Mengele Mafia!

IOJ believes the WHO is in breach of duty and therefore NOT IMMUNE and fully RESPONSIBLE for the acts of serious undue experimentation and crimes against humanity.

Please read the WHO ethics section below and tell us if we are correct to believe there is a real serious lawsuit against the WHO which requires cessation (of mRNA and viral vector experiments) and reparations (compensation, apology, assurances of non repetition).

WHO’s Actual Obligations Are Below:

4.4 Child protection

51. WHO has a fundamental obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of children. For WHO, a child is defined as anyone under eighteen years old (UNCRC, 1989) irrespective of the age of actual majority in the country where the child is located or in their home country.

This duty of care includes protecting children from harm as a result of:

• poor practice, or design or delivery of the Organization’s activities or operations. (BOOM - WE ARE COMING FOR YOU W.H.O.! - The WHO’s own rules obviously admit their activities may be poorly designed resulting in iatrogenic harm to children once delivered!!!! They KNOW they can easily put children and people at risk. re-read it)

WHO ensures that child protection is integrated in its daily work, including in monitoring, policy-making and research activities; or

• misconduct from staff or other collaborators - under the terms of WHO’s policy on sexual exploitation and abuse, WHO prohibits such behaviours and will fast track processes to investigate such cases, collaborate with legal and judicial processes, and take disciplinary sanctions including summary dismissal as required.

52. WHO complies with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and with relevant laws in the countries in which it operates.

Did you HEAR THAT folks?

W.H.O. purports to comply with “the relevant laws in the countries in which it operates”.

The relevant laws in the countries which WHO operates includes Costa Rica Biomedical Research law 9234 Article 78, 79, Medical Morality law Article 10 which gratefully incorporates the Nuremberg Code, Siracusa Principles Article 69b, ICCPR and so forth.

Long story short, is we need to Sue The WHO or we cant stop their acts and omissions. IOJ still underfunded while we finish the HUGE case which is very close to actually filing.

This is a once in a lifetime wonderful opportunity to Sue The WHO in a real venue which has jurisdiction and VERY STRONG laws to prosecute the corrupt WHO and Staff for breaches of duty and PROHIBIT the private health monopoly in the public interest. IOJ has spent over 2 years building a record which resulted in Tedros, the WHO, DoD, FDA, etc all IN DEFAULT. The case is near ready to file and WIN!

Let’s do this humanity! Lets kick the WHO tyrants out and prosecute!

Accountability and transparency! We DEMAND justice!

REMEMBER: “WHO staff members are expected to:  Observe national and local laws at all times

JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY IS COMING

